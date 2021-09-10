Four celebrities revisit their iconic SK-II campaign as they share their PITERA journey

Feel inspired as SK-II remakes its iconic campaign with four global ambassadors through My PITERA Story.

It’s clear what one perfected formula can do. The PITERA essence is loved by women around the world and a cult-favourite to many skincare fanatics. Suitable for all skin types, this “miracle water” helps achieve your goal of crystal-clear skin. Use this twice a day by dabbing it on your face and you’re good to go. A splash of this essence is all you need to smoothen texture, moisturise and reduce the appearance of fine lines and dark spots. Plus, according to the website, a bottle is sold every two seconds — how amazing is that?

So, what happens when four international celebrity brand ambassadors —Tang Wei, Nini, Ayase Haruka and Chloe Grace Moretz— is asked to take on the challenge by remaking their very first skincare campaign? Well, you will just have to read further to find out as we were stunned by the outcome. You’ve probably seen their campaign before, and today, they’re looking back at their journey through the #MyPITERAStory docu-series.

The latest campaign focuses on the success of the favourable product by reeling us into the lives of these stars through conversations. In addition, they reminisce on their first campaign and how their lives have changed since the perfect formula.

If you need some convincing, tune in to the docu-series, #MyPITERAStory below and be prepared to be mesmerised.

Meet the global ambassadors as they share their PITERA journey

Tang Wei

“I can be very sure of one thing. SK-II has changed my life in many aspects. It has changed the way I think about beauty. It has changed the way I think about how women should love themselves. When I became part of the SK-II family, I felt a special sense of belonging. This made a huge difference to me, as an individual.”

Ayase Haruka

“It’s been more than 10 years since I’ve been using PITERA Essence, so it’s like part of my life. Thanks to PITERA Essence, one product I’ve been able to work with so many people over a long course of time. Being able to do this makes me truly happy. I am who I am and was able to change my attitude towards caring for my skin because of this meeting when I was 25 years old.”

Nini

“I have combination skin, and thanks to my “skin’s best friend” PITERA, I was able to see obvious improvements in maintaining my skin’s balance, keeping it in sync. I’ve been using PITERA Essence every day. Every day for eight years. It’s like a close friend to me, keeping me company and being by my side, no matter the changes life or work brings. From the very beginning, till this day PITERA Essence is my one and only, giving me Crystal Clear Skin. That’s unchanged.”

Chloe Grace Moretz

“In these 4 years, I’ve grown so much. I’ve found authenticity in my own life, and I think I’ve broken through myself of not being afraid of the repercussions of my authenticity, of my voice. I feel like I have my feet on the ground, I know which direction I wanna go in, and I’m not afraid of the obstacles that come up in life anymore.”

All images credit: SK-II