Goji berries are the superfoods your skin needs to combat ageing and oxidative stress

Skin care is like a vast ocean where the deeper you dive, the more unknown treasures you discover. And for how the world has become a wee bit more obsessed with skin care off-late, we don’t intend on sidestepping it either. Whether it’s unearthing Korean skin-care secrets, ways of J-beauty or the most natural products to bag, we ensure sourcing inspiration from around the world. And for this skin-care edit, we have a superfood from Zhongning County, China.

Lycium barbarum or goji berries, much like other superfoods, have incredible benefits for the skin and play a vital role in maintaining its health and nourishment. They have been used in traditional Chinese medicine for years for all that they do for our bodies.

Goji berries are a powerhouse of antioxidants, along with having other vitamins, minerals, beneficial carotenoids, polysaccharides and amino acids. Since all these ingredients have remarkable effects on our skin, harnessing their goodness through different skincare products becomes essential. But, before getting to that, let’s understand how these berries help to promote healthy skin.

What are the benefits of goji berries?

Our skin is exposed to various harmful environmental factors, essentially pollution, and sun exposure, causing oxidative stress in the skin, which leads to various skin issues like damaged collagen and skin barrier, dullness and premature ageing. This is where goji berries come into play.

Because of all the vitamins and antioxidants they contain, goji berries are known to reduce oxidative stress in the skin by fighting harmful free radicals and restore its health. They also help in diminishing signs of ageing in multiple ways. Their high content of vitamin C boosts collagen and elastin production in the skin, which makes it firmer and more youthful-looking. It also manages skin hyperpigmentation and age spots and protects against UV photodamage to lend an even and glowing tone to the skin.

Since these berries have anti-inflammatory properties, they also help deal with skin concerns like acne. The presence of fatty acids like linoleic, palmitic and oleic hydrates and strengthens the skin barrier, thereby improving its overall health.

While goji berry skin benefits are plenty, they are also known for curbing tumour growth and preventing liver damage, balancing blood sugar, boosting the immune system and maintaining eye health.

How to use goji berries?

With regards to oral consumption, you can incorporate dried goji berries into your diet like other berries or savour your own goji berry tea every day.

For topical application, try using skincare products with goji berry extracts regularly in routines to treat various skin issues. Leave-on products like serums, moisturisers and masks work the best.

However, before adding the superfood to either your diet or skin care routine, consult a general physician or a dermatologist.

Now that we’re well-versed with goji berry benefits, let’s scroll down through the list of skincare products enriched with its goodness.

Here are the best skincare products with goji berry extracts that your skin needs

(Hero & Featured Image Courtesy: Polina Kovaleva/Pexels)