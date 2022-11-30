8 best new beauty launches of November 2022

As we gear up for the festivities, we round up the best new beauty products in November 2022 that are worth adding to your daily routine.
It’s the season of gifting. Whether you’re looking for the latest products as a self-reward (because, why not?) or as a splendid Christmas gift for your BFF, our November guide consists of every beauty drop from fragrance to skincare. If you missed out on our Christmas beauty gift guide, be sure to bookmark and check it out.
This month, Fenty Beauty’s Gloss Bomb Ice dominates the top of our list for its wet-look shine with a minty cooling effect. Sunday Riley’s C.E.O. Afterglow Brightening Vitamin C Gel Cream and Bernard Cassiere’s Spirulina Youth Care DD Cream are on our radar if you’re searching for a super nourishing moisturiser. For those dealing with acne-prone skin, know that you’re not alone. We have discovered that La Roche Posay’s Effaclar Ultra Concentrated Serum works wonders, and you should read further to find out why.
In the fragrance department, we have our eyes (and nose) set on these fragrances – BOSS’ Bottled Parfum and Coach’s Open Road – as the perfect gift for your lucky man this year.
New beauty products we adore in November 2022:
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Ice
- Bernard Cassiere Spirulina Youth Care DD Cream
- Glow Gear The Glowquartz face roller
- Sunday Riley C.E.O Afterglow Brightening Vitamin C Gel Cream
- Nudestix Blot & Blur Matte Stick
- Coach Open Road Eau de Toilette
- La Roche Posay Effaclar Ultra Concentrated Serum
- Boss Bottled Parfum
Designed to suit every skin tone, Fenty Beauty’s Gloss Bomb Ice is an absolute staple in your purse. Formulated with hydrating ingredients such as peppermint, shea butter and vitamin E, the tried-and-true product leaves a cooling sensation with every application. Available in one shade, the Gloss Bomb Ice looks ravishing when applied. You can swipe it over a lip liner and lippie for a powerful glow or flaunt it on its own.
Hailing from France, Bernard Cassiere is famed for its exquisite range of face and body products. On our radar is the Spirulina Youth Care range that helps protect, repair and nourish the skin with blue light protection. This month, we’re raving about the Spirulina Youth Care DD Cream, a tinted moisturiser with weightless coverage and blue light protection. Infused with spirulina, Criste marine extract, vitamin e, hyaluronic acid and butterfly bush, this tinted formula helps protect against digital pollution and reduce the appearance of fine lines and skin ageing.
Elevate your skincare routine with the latest multi-functional tool – Glowgear’s The Glowquartz Face Roller. For those who have successfully mastered the contour technique, it’s time to sculpt your features for that snatched look. Designed to engage and loosen the muscles, the trusty tool kneads and massages your appearance to drain lymphatic fluid, which is great if you deal with puffiness in the morning. Plus, it’s excellent for increasing blood circulation around the face for a healthy and refreshing glow.
The Glowquartz Face Roller is available in Jade and Rose Quartz.
Sunday Riley’s newest C.E.O. Afterglow Brightening Vitamin C Gel Cream deserves a spot in your skincare collection. Created to deliver continuous hydration and instant luminosity, the lightweight cream also helps lessen the visible signs of premature ageing. Don’t be alarmed by the consistency; continue massaging the heavenly cream on the skin to feel its plumping and nourishing effect. Trust us, your skin will appear vibrant and firmer, and you will adore the long-lasting hydration.
Nudestix’s latest Blot & Blur Matte Stick is magic due to its lightweight, balm-to-powder formula to create a soft matte finish. Each application helps prime, set and blot to last throughout the day. Powered by silica and Jeju island volcanic ash, these key ingredients absorb any excess oil, while the Mugwort and Heartleaf extract diminish skin blemishes. Whether you use it on a clean face or over makeup, this multi-functional product will also leave your skin feeling hydrated due to the vitamin e. Store it in your purse and say hello to buttery smooth skin.
Available in Sephora Malaysia.
It’s time to go on an adventure and achieve that scenic road trip you’ve been dreaming of – only this time with Coach’s Open Road in hand. Created by perfumer Jean-Christophe Herault, the timeless scent evokes confidence, modernity and masculinity because of its energising yet woody aromatic fragrance. The harmonious blend of juicy red apple and lemon primofiore with Sichuan pepper, lavender, and clary sage captures the spirit of exploration. To seal the deal of perfection? The scent is then grounded with hints of patchouli, vetiver and cedarwood.
La Roche Posay is making waves in the skincare industry thanks to its effective products designed for all skin types. There’s a high chance you’ve seen their Cicaplast Baume B5+ trending on TikTok lately, but we’re here to highlight another coveted product from the brand, only this time from its Effaclar range.
The Effaclar Ultra Concentrated Serum is what you desperately need if you have oily acne-prone skin. Formulated with a Tri-Acid Complex (a mixture of salicylic acid, glycolic acid and LHA 0.45%) and niacinamide, the serum targets blackheads, stubborn pimples and visible pores while improving the skin barrier. In just a week of using this magical product, our complexion felt smoother, with a noticeable reduction of dark spots. It’s definitely worth a try.
8 /8
Boss Parfum is reimagining the iconic Boss Bottled scent with a higher concentration, and we can’t get over it. Created by Annick Menardo and Suzy Le Helley, the fragrance is infused with zesty mandarin and spicy incense oils with rare orris concrete and fig tree root. Cedarwood essence and vegetal leather accord are then added to the woody-meets-spicy scent to amplify the magnifying scent to last on your skin all day.
Available at Sephora.my, Sephora stores and selected retailers.
Hero & featured image credit: Fenty Beauty