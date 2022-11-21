14 limited-edition Christmas gift sets for your beauty-obsessed friend

The season of gifting is nigh, and it’s time to kick it into high gear when it comes to Christmas shopping. For the beauty lovers and skincare mavens in your life, these are the ultimate Christmas items or gift sets that will make excellent festive gifts.
For Christmas 2022, beauty brands are arriving with eye-catching limited edition holiday collections and sizeable bundle deals that can easily be split up for all your family and friends.
Some brands, like Hourglass, are even bumping up the feel-good factor by donating a portion of their profits to benefit non-profit organisations. In Hourglass’s case, five per cent will go to the Nonhuman Rights Project, an organisation working to secure fundamental rights for animals.
From acclaimed global brands to newcomers, these are our top Christmas gift sets for your beauty-obsessed friend:
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Dr Dennis Gross Plump It Up Set
- Ultra Violette Glow & Go Trio Set
- Lancôme Beauty Box Set
- L’Occitane Shea Golden Latte range
- Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler in limited edition Vinca Blue & Rose
- Laneige Mini Lip Sleeping Mask Set
- Malin + Goetz 'The Bright Side'
- Hourglass Ambient Lighting Edit Butterfly
- Drunk Elephant ‘Drunk Break: Wake-up Haul’
- Dr. Jart+ Calm & Soothe Set
- Fenty Skin The Glow Around Travel Skincare Essentials
- Fenty Beauty Berry Holiday Edition + Fenty Icon Case in Berry Edition
- Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Essentials
- Cle de Peau Beaute Eye Color Quad
This three-piece regimen is going to boost your skin’s hydration in one fell swoop. Perfect for sampling Dr Dennis Gross’s skincare offerings, this bundle includes the much-loved Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel, Hyaluronic Marine Meltaway Cleanser, and a full-sized Hyaluronic Marine Oil-Free Moisture Cushion. Suitable for both morning and evening routines, the trio of items are going to work for any skincare lover – including those with sensitive skin.
Newcomer Ultra Violette also comes with a set of three, but this time, it’s going to have all your sun care needs. Each item in this bundle features an SPF50+ and hydrating ingredients. This set arrives with a miniature Queen Screen (a luminising sun serum that’s quickly become our top favourites), a miniature Extreme Screen, and a Sheen Screen lip sunscreen in the limited edition shade Bite. Perfect for anyone and everyone—especially travellers—this set will be an instant hit.
3 /14
For the ultimate bang for your buck, turn your attention to Lancôme’s Holiday 2022 exclusives. While they have several gift sets slated for this year, the best one is definitely the Beauty Box Set. A curated compendium of Lancôme’s best beauty and skincare products, the bundle features five full-size products: the Advanced Génifique serum, UV Expert Aqua Gel SPF 50, L’Absolu Rouge Matte lipstick, L’Absolu Rouge Cream lipstick and an exclusive Holiday 2022 Maxi eyeshadow palette. Make someone’s day by gifting them this entire set, or split the goodies between friends and family.
Shop the bundle at all Lancôme boutiques, departmental stores, or at the site.
4 /14
You can always count on brands to create fresh new olfactory experiences come holiday season. At L’Occitane, they have concocted three new fragrances for your all-time favourite L’Occitane goodies. But our favourite is the Shea Golden Latte range, which tinges the items in a creamy and warm scent. From a soothing nail cuticle oil to a fun shower foam, each piece in the collection will make someone’s Christmas all the more cosy thanks to the wonderful perfume.
Shop the collection at L’Occitane stores or at the site.
5 /14
The Dyson Airwrap is still at the forefront of hair styling, and we’re totally here for it. The ultimate Christmas gift, it’s going to take a lot to top a Dyson Airwrap. Not only is this gizmo super convenient, but the hair styler is also engineered to protect the hair.
This is also the latest iteration of the Airwrap, and this version allows its users to skip the constant swapping of attachments every time they want to change the direction of airflow. The limited edition Vinca Blue & Rose also adds a nice exclusive spin to this much-loved hair styler.
Shop the new colourway at Dyson Demo stores or at the site.
If you’re scratching your head over what to get for your loved ones this year, the Laneige Mini Lip Sleeping Mask Set is a surefire way to please anyone. An unparalleled overnight lip treatment, the product will plump and hydrate the lips in a single use. A little truly does go a long way, so the miniature is actually an ideal size (compared to the full size at 20g).
The Holiday set will give its receiver a taste of the berry-, grapefruit-, and apple lime-flavoured lip treatments. While there is no limited edition flavour this time around, it makes it all the more convenient for them to repurchase their favourite once they are done with these.
Taking inspiration from the Technicolour movie era, Malin + Goetz’s holiday collection is splashed in vivid and joyous tones for the festive season. If you’re obsessed with their bergamot-scented products, check out The Bright Side gift set. The set includes three products: Bergamot hand+body wash, bergamot hand treatment and a bergamot-scented candle. Our top picks are the vitamin b5 hand treatment for all-day hydration and the bergamot candle to unwind after a long day.
Each year, fans of Hourglass patiently await the unveiling of the annual limited edition Ambient Lighting Edit palettes. This time around, two variants arrive on Malaysian shores. While the Elephant Palette is already out of stock, the Butterfly Palette is still available. Mostly suitable for light to medium skin tones, the Butterfly Palette features three new powders: two blushes and one strobe powder.
If you (or someone you know) have yet to try any Hourglass face powder products, these limited-edition palettes give you several different types to sample in one go.
Start your day with Drunk Elephant. The Wake-Up Haul includes everything you need to boost, plump and energise your skin for a healthy-looking glow. The kit consists of C-Firma Fresh Day Serum (28ml full size), Protein Polypeptide Cream (30ml), Protini Powerpeptide Resurf Serum (8ml), and C-Tango Multivitamin Eye Cream (5ml). What’s great about this kit is that each product is designed to work together, so you won’t have to worry about switching any products out. All you need to do is mix one pump of C-Firma Fresh, one pump of Protini Serum and one pump of Protini Cream together to experience the incredible benefits of firming, strengthening and brightening the skin. The last step is to add a few dots of the C-Tango Eye Cream around the eyes to brighten them. Voila, you’re good to go.
10 /14
Gear up for the holidays with Dr Jart+’s festive travel-sized sets from its best-selling Cicapair range. For those dealing with dry skin, gift them the Calm & Soothe Set, which includes the Cicapair Cream and Serum. This tried-and-true range is what your skin desperately needs if you’re dealing with redness and irritated skin. You only need the Cicapair serum to boost hydration and soothe the skin. The next step is to layer on the Cicapair Cream to strengthen and balance the skin’s defences.
Are you ready to glow with Fenty Skin? Perfect for any jet setter, the Glow Around Travel Skincare Essentials set includes their best-selling Total Cleans’r, Pre-Show Glow, Fat Water Toner Serum and Hydra Vizor. You can now cleanse, exfoliate, tone and hydrate your skin with these travel-sized essentials, making it easy to carry around on your upcoming trips.
If you love the brand’s iconic Butta Drop, you will love their festive edition. Thanks to the formulation consisting of rich butter, beneficial tropical oils and extracts, the nourishing body cream will leave your body feeling hydrated and glowing. The body cream also has subtle touches of gold shimmer with a cinnamon-inspired scent.
If she’s obsessed with lippies, add Fenty Beauty’s Berry Holiday Edition to their beauty collection. These semi-matte refillable lipsticks come in three colours: Loud Speak’r (pink berry), Rowdy Roadie (sangria berry) and Crowd Surf’r (pomegranate berry). Packed with hyaluronic acid, vitamins c and e with amino acid technology, these lippies are long-lasting on the lips with a creamy, hydrating formula, so you won’t have to worry about experiencing any dryness. For the ultimate gift, make it a set by purchasing the Fenty Icon Case in Berry Edition (RM70).
In love with fresh’s cult-favourite rose face mask? Well, you can now enjoy a curated rose-infused skincare routine with the Rose Deep Hydration Essentials gift set. To achieve a healthy and nourishing practice, start your day with the Rose Face Mask and leave this on for 5 – 10 minutes for soothing and hydrating skin. Next, apply the Rose Toner and Rose Oil-Infused Serum to refine your pores for an even and plump look. Lastly, finish your routine with the Rose Face Cream and feel that instant boost of hydration.
To celebrate 40 incredible years of its Radiant Sky Collection, Cle de Peau’s holiday range is adorned with stunning hand-drawn illustrations of constellations by jewellery designer Elie Top. On our wishlist is the Eye Color Quad. Filled with four gorgeous shades in gold, burnt orange, red-brown and meadow-green, this trusty palette is ideal for anyone who craves that dazzling day-to-night look. Take a closer look at the dreamy packaging, where you will find celestial motifs of the Scorpio, libra and corona australis constellations.
Featured image credit: Hourglass Cosmetics; Hero image credit: Ultra Violette. This story first appeared on Prestige Online Malaysia