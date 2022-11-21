14 limited-edition Christmas gift sets for your beauty-obsessed friend

The season of gifting is nigh, and it’s time to kick it into high gear when it comes to Christmas shopping. For the beauty lovers and skincare mavens in your life, these are the ultimate Christmas items or gift sets that will make excellent festive gifts.

For Christmas 2022, beauty brands are arriving with eye-catching limited edition holiday collections and sizeable bundle deals that can easily be split up for all your family and friends.

Some brands, like Hourglass, are even bumping up the feel-good factor by donating a portion of their profits to benefit non-profit organisations. In Hourglass’s case, five per cent will go to the Nonhuman Rights Project, an organisation working to secure fundamental rights for animals.