Here are the best body scrubs to exfoliate and revitalise your skin

Scrub the dry skin away with the best body scrubs for your shower routine.
Shuffling between the sun and an air-conditioned room, it’s natural for your skin to feel tight and dry. Treating yourself to a relaxing warm bath with the right product is just what you need to ameliorate those concerns. If you’re including body scrubs in your shower routine, good for you. If you haven’t, then it’s time to do so. These magical exfoliators are beneficial additions to your morning and evening routine – not to mention, the delicious scents are a major plus point.
What you need to know: Adding a scrub to your routine helps remove dead skin cells and improve blood circulation while boosting a healthy glow. It promotes skin hydration, which leaves your skin feeling soft and supple simply by massaging it over your body. The unpretentious yet effective and natural ingredients of sugar and salt help scrub off the dirt, preventing your skin from developing ingrown hairs. Plus, the product’s soothing whiffs act as a stress reliever after a long day. Take extra time in the shower and feel the benefits of these magical products on your skin.
Below are our best beauty scrubs picks to add to the cart right now.
Hero image credit: Unsplash/Maddi Bazzocco; Featured image credit: Instagram/@theouai
Trust First Aid Beauty to help you buff away those dry, rough bumps on your skin. This tried-and-true companion is formulated with ingredients equivalent to a chemical peel and microdermabrasion treatment in one. With 10% AHA, this magical scrub will leave you with soft and supple skin as it helps unclog pores. Fun fact: The Bump Eraser body scrub is a great way to combat keratosis pilaris too.
Perfect for all skin types, this gentle exfoliant will make you feel minty fresh after every shower, thanks to the peppermint oil. Infused with caffeine and cucumber, this super scrub helps with blood circulation and soothes the skin. Plus, if you have acne-prone skin, glycolic acid boosts the skin radiance and reduces acne.
This rich and indulgent scrub will whisk you away to a tropical paradise. The gentle exfoliator consists of delicious notes that remind us of coconut, caramel and guava. Formulated with key ingredients like fruit enzymes, conditioning oils, shea butter, and superfine sand, this trusty companion nourishes the skin while restoring a polished sensation after every rinse.
A scrub dedicated to your scalp and body? We’re sold. Ouai is a cult-favourite for its plethora of hair products, but this scrub is worth exploring. This sugar scrub exfoliates the skin while nourishing the scalp and body. Plus, the tropical scent is heavenly. If you’re looking for a deep-cleanse and suffer from dry skin, include this in your head-to-toe pampering session.
This 3-in-1 formula offers the same signature ingredients – pineapple and papaya enzymes – as Yo Glow. Only this time, the purifying charcoal is added to help clear clogged pores from the skin – extremely helpful for acne-prone and oily skin types. Apply this one to two times a week, and observe how it removes impurities and reduces dark spots to even out the skin.
Did we trick you into thinking it’s a strawberry milkshake? Well, Sukurabu is known for its customisable scrubs with delicious aesthetics. This homegrown brand has a goal in mind: To create a scrub that caters to your skin. All you have to do is take control of what you want in a body scrub. Start by picking a scent then customise your foam type, size of exfoliants and volume of exfoliants before checking out.