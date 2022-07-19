LSAReviews: Sunday Riley and its arsenal of skincare goodies

The team from Lifestyle Asia KL tries and reviews skincare goodies from Sunday Riley, from cleansers to sleeping oil.

Skincare brand, Sunday Riley, is no stranger to the beauty industry — and vice versa. Since its inception in 2009, the brand has garnered quite a name for itself; with popular products such as Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment and Luna Sleeping Night Oil. Sunday Riley’s tagline, “Powered by science, balanced by botanicals”, might already give a very welcoming glimpse into what the skincare brand‘s about but we’ve decided to find out even more. How? We put the products to the test and tried them ourselves, of course!

Check out Team Lifestyle Asia’s reviews of selected products from Sunday Riley’s portfolio of skincare goodies below:

Ceramic Slip Cleanser (RM164)

What I really love about the Ceramic Slip Cleanser is that it can be used daily without stripping the skin. The plant-based cleanser is akin to a gentle avalanche to me; it cleans deep and leaves my skin feeling soft and balanced but isn’t too abrasive.

The key ingredients in Ceramic Slip seem to complement my combination skin type pretty well. The French green clay help clear my pores (especially after spending a long day outdoors) while rice oil esters keep my skin as balanced as possible. If you have sunscreen on (which you should definitely put on anyway), the cleanser also does a great job of removing any excess from the skin.

— Ronn Tan, Writer

Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment (RM572)

If I’m being honest, I was a little skeptical in the beginning to give the Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment a try. My skin tends to break out really easily if I opt for something new but I’ve heard tremendous things about this specific Sunday Riley star. So, naturally, I gave it a go.

After using Good Genes for two weeks (once every few days), I noticed that my skin is a lot more clarified and smoother. Since I only use this at night before bed, I always wake up with a toned and radiant complexion. A little goes a long way so I only need one or two pea-sized pumps. So far, it also seems like the Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment pairs really well with Luna Sleeping Night Oil — akin to a positive juggernaught on the skin.

— Ronn Tan, Writer

Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream (RM305)

They say the eyes are windows to the soul, and it’s always the first thing you’d notice when seeing someone eye to eye. But with constant exposure to blue light — not only from the sun but digital devices like mobile phones and laptops — it is especially difficult to combat dark circles and tired-looking eyes. I’ve tried a bevy of eye creams and serums, and the Auto Correct definitely sits on my top three.

While it is always a good idea to massage your eyes in a circular motion when applying this eye cream at night, I use it in the day time before applying SPF to instantly give a lifted look and brighter eye area. The caffeine content and Brazilian ginseng root extract quickly reduce the appearance of puffiness (yes, the morning after effect) while giving the eyes a fresher look.

Over two weeks, I’ve also noticed a smoother texture with a plumper finish around the eyes thanks to the concentrated horse chestnut and acmella oleracea extracts, cocoa and shea butter, as well as the antioxidant-rich lutein. The light tan eye cream also smells good too, offering a little sense of therapy while you get on your morning and night beauty routine.

— Martin Teo, Editor

Luna Sleeping Night Oil (RM493)

Easily one of the most popular icons in Sunday Riley’s repertoire of skincare products, it’s unsurprising that I quickly gravitated to the Luna Sleeping Night Oil. Who doesn’t love the possibility of visibly younger-looking skin? I know I do. The retinol oil — in a blue-green hue — promises to turn up the overnight gear. Basically, the product works its magic while you’re deep in slumber.

Similar to Good Genes, I have been using Luna Sleeping Night Oil for two weeks. Some of the immediate effects that I can notice are reduction in appearance of pores and clearer skin (especially upon waking up). The inclusion of blue tansy and German chamomile seem to help keep my skin calm. I also like that it has avocado seed oil and chia seed oil to help combat pre-mature aging. The retinol oil does not feel too heavy or oily but seems to sit on my face in harmonious synergy; and that’s a bonus.

— Ronn Tan, Writer

Pink Drink Firming Resurfacing Essence (RM225)

Unboxing a product called ‘Pink Drink’ — and discovering that the liquid is quite literally a pretty, swirling pink concoction — I was a little hesitant to try it on my face at first. To my pleasant surprise, from the very first spritz, this essence felt light and refreshing on my skin.

I’ve always liked face mists. As someone with sensitive skin, face mists are a great way to ‘wake the skin up’ without it feeling heavy. But too often I’ve come across face mists that are nothing more than glorified water, so I was happy to find my skin actually feeling soft and smooth after the first few sprays. I slotted the Pink Drink into my evening skincare routine, after I’ve cleansed my face and just before diving in with my serum and moisturiser. When I wake up, my skin feels firm but not tight, and the moisture from the night before is still locked in thanks to the hyaluronic acid in the Pink Drink’s formula.

Fast forward two weeks later, and my skin still feels soft and supple in the morning. If there’s one thing I can vouch for the Pink Drink, it’s consistency. I apply makeup every single day, and between indoor fluorescent lights and the scorching sun outdoors, my skin is prone to dryness and irritation. This essence balances it out when I get home, making my skin feel rejuvenated, like it’s ready to start anew. The natural glow it gives my skin is a nice plus, thanks to the citrus, fruit and plant extracts — which also lends the Pink Drink its sweet-sour kombucha-like scent that many have pointed out, but I definitely don’t mind it one bit.

— Puteri Yasmin Suraya, Writer

For more information about Sunday Riley, head over to this website. Sunday Riley is available in Sephora Malaysia stores and online.

(All images by Sunday Riley)