Beauty Buys: 13 beauty products we’ve been loving throughout October 2022

What’s the latest in beauty? Well, get ready to meet our beauty favourites. From clean beauty to innovative skincare, here’s a guide to our must-have beauty products in October 2022.

In the skincare department, we have La Prairie, Sulwhasoo, Augustinus Bader and EVE LOM on our list. Improve your skin with La Prairie’s Skin Caviar Harmony L’Extrait for its anti-ageing properties. If your skin is feeling dehydrated and dull, add Sulwhasoo’s top-rated Activating Serum to the cart. Another serum to look out for is EVE LOM’s latest Radiance Repair Retinol Serum. Not to forget the importance of sunscreen, we have Supergoop’s (Re)setting facial mist and Ultra Violette’s Daydream Screen Tinted Veil on our curated guide this month. Did you know that you need to reapply sunscreen every two hours? It will be accessible from now on with Supergoop’s latest launch. With tinted sunscreens on the rise, check out Ultra Violette’s coveted product.

In the fragrance section, we have Lancome’s newest, Idole Le Parfum. If you’re into a musky floral scent, this is for you. Switching over to the makeup must-haves, we have clean beauty icon, Jane Iredale, on our list as they have finally landed on our Malaysian shores. For those who are fans of Guerlain’s Rouge G range, Nudestix Nudies and MAC Studio Fix, wait until you see what these beauty brands have in stores.

Top beauty products we’re obsessed with in October 2022: