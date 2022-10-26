Beauty Buys: 13 beauty products we’ve been loving throughout October 2022

What’s the latest in beauty? Well, get ready to meet our beauty favourites. From clean beauty to innovative skincare, here’s a guide to our must-have beauty products in October 2022.
In the skincare department, we have La Prairie, Sulwhasoo, Augustinus Bader and EVE LOM on our list. Improve your skin with La Prairie’s Skin Caviar Harmony L’Extrait for its anti-ageing properties. If your skin is feeling dehydrated and dull, add Sulwhasoo’s top-rated Activating Serum to the cart. Another serum to look out for is EVE LOM’s latest Radiance Repair Retinol Serum. Not to forget the importance of sunscreen, we have Supergoop’s (Re)setting facial mist and Ultra Violette’s Daydream Screen Tinted Veil on our curated guide this month. Did you know that you need to reapply sunscreen every two hours? It will be accessible from now on with Supergoop’s latest launch. With tinted sunscreens on the rise, check out Ultra Violette’s coveted product.
In the fragrance section, we have Lancome’s newest, Idole Le Parfum. If you’re into a musky floral scent, this is for you. Switching over to the makeup must-haves, we have clean beauty icon, Jane Iredale, on our list as they have finally landed on our Malaysian shores. For those who are fans of Guerlain’s Rouge G range, Nudestix Nudies and MAC Studio Fix, wait until you see what these beauty brands have in stores.
Top beauty products we’re obsessed with in October 2022:
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Supergoop (Re)setting Spray
- Lancôme Idôle Le Parfum
- La Prairie Skin Caviar Harmony L'Extrait
- Ultra Violette Daydream Screen Tinted Veil
- Jane Iredale
- Guerlain's Rouge G Luxurious Velvet Metal, Noir G & Ombre G
- Nudestix Nudies Matte Lux Blush
- Vase Creation
- Sulwhasoo Activating Serum
- Augustinus Bader The Serum
- M.A.C. Studio Fix
- EVE LOM Radiance Repair Retinol Serum
- Fenty Skin Cocoa Cleans'R Soothing All-Over Cleansing Bar
If you consider the (Re)setting Powder your trusty companion, you will love their latest release. With Supergoop’s (Re)setting Refreshing Mist in hand, reapplying sunscreen is easy. Infused with English Field Mustard & Chinawood Oil, Rosemary and Mint, the facial mist not only sets your makeup but also offers extreme protection with SPF 40 and helps improve complexion – perfect for those staying in a humid and warmer climate.
Made by women for women, Lancome’s Idole Le Parfum delivers a sense of power and confidence with every spritz. Delicate and elegant, the fragrance is infused with a cocktail of romantic floral scents consisting of bergamot Italy essence pear accord, clean and glow accord, isparta rose petal essence, centifolia rose absolute from grasse rose water and India jasmine grandiflorum super infusion. To elevate the scent, hints of Indonesia patchouli heart essence, Texas cedar fraction essence, muscs and Madagascar vanilla premium extract are present to complete the aura of confidence. If you take a closer look, you will notice that the bottle design is elegantly slim and splashed in a stunning rose gold shade.
Lancôme Idôle Le Parfum is available now at Lancôme boutiques, lancome.com.my, Lancôme Facebook Shop, Lazada, and major departmental stores.
On the road to finding the harmony of youth? You can achieve that with La Prairie’s newest addition, the Skin Caviar Harmony L’Extrait. If you’re unfamiliar with the ingredient, the Caviar Infinite is famed for its anti-ageing properties. Formulated with microfluidic technology, the serum helps transform the skin to strengthen, sculpt and improve your skin appearance. Yes, you can bid farewell to those wrinkles and fine lines. Although the product may have a hefty price tag, it is worth the investment. All you need is a single drop of the heavenly serum in the morning and evening after cleansing, toning and eye area treatments.
The La Prairie Skin Caviar Harmony L’Extrait is available at Isetan KLCC, Isetan Gardens, and Parkson Pavilion.
Did you hear? Tinted sunscreens are rising, and Ultra Violette’s Daydream Screen Tinted Veil is our top-rated product this month. If you’re one of those who are always on the go and desperately looking for fuss-free makeup, we’ve got you covered. You can now skip your primer and foundation and slather this hydrating and weightless formula on the skin. Yes, the skin tint offers SPF50 UVA and UVB protection, and we’re in love. The tried-and-true product is excellent if you’re into the natural, glowing finish. For better protection, we recommend layering the screen tint after cleansing, toning, moisturising and applying sunscreen. You can never have too much sunscreen protection on the skin.
Clean beauty brand Jane Iredale has finally landed in Malaysia. Hailing from the U.S.A., Jane Iredale, who founded her eponymous skincare makeup line, is famed for her skin-transforming makeup and skin-boosting formulas. The founder has always believed in transforming the way we use our everyday makeup with clean ingredients, skin-loving benefits and long-wearing performance. Founded over 25 years ago, the brand is adored by skin care professionals and plastic surgeons. In addition, the formulas are safe to use for all skin types, especially after aesthetic procedures and treatments. Our top choice is their PurePressed Base Mineral Foundation. The best-selling product combines a foundation, concealer and sunscreen in a compact case that blurs fine lines while hydrating the skin with a weightless and second-skin finish.
If you’re familiar with Guerlain’s iconic Rouge G lipsticks, you will adore its latest Velvet Metal collection. Taking inspiration from the whimsical butterflies’ enigmatic shimmering hues, the latest range offers six new shades in exotic red, mythic fuchsia, magnetic red, majestic rose, imperial plum and noble burgundy. These rich and luxurious red shades provide a unique metallic matte effect with 16-hour wear and a high-pigmented finish. The velvety formula also offers nourishment to the lips thanks to the mango butter and hyaluronic acid. To complete the experience, you can mix and match your desired shade with three new collector’s cases that are heavily inspired by butterfly wings.
Guerlain’s latest Rouge G Luxurious Velvet Metal is available in Parkson, Isetan, Sogo and Sephora stores.
Adored for their award-winning multi-tasking cream sticks, Nudestix unveils its newest drop: the Nudies Matte Lux Blush. What sets this range apart from the Nudies Blush, Nudies Bloom, Nudies Bronze, and Nudies Glow are how it gives a soft-matte feel with a natural blurring finish. Yes, you can finally blur those blemishes, fine lines and pores. Formulated with vegan-powered antioxidants from Vitamin E extract, the colour stick will also leave a youthful and healthy glow. Ideal for all skin types and tones, the latest range is available in five shades: Pretty Peachy, Dolce Darlin’, Rosy Posy, Nude Buff and Juicy Melons.
NUDESTIX Matte Lux Blush is available at Sephora Malaysia in-store and online.
If you’re working long nights and desperately need a proper sleeping schedule, we have just the thing for you. Homegrown brand Vase Creation debuts its Need Deep Sleep Relaxing Set in collaboration with Thayal, comprising two hero products: Organic Stress Relief Pillow Mist and Thayal’s Earthy Lavender Flaxseed Weighted Therapeutic Eye Pillow. The tried-and-true pillow mist is laced with stress-relieving blends of lavender, patchouli, sweet orange, roman chamomile, vetiver and cedarwood. For a night of good sleep, spray the heavenly mist on the eye pillow before placing them on your eyes. Inhale the scent and get ready for a deep slumber.
Ask any Sulwhasoo fan, and we can guarantee their favourite product is the best-selling Activating Serum. If you’re unfamiliar, the boosting serum is an excellent addition to your skincare routine for those experiencing dehydration, uneven skin tone and dull skin. Thanks to the key ingredients consisting of five precious herbs – Solomon’s seal, peony, white lily, Rehmannia and sacred lotus – the serum helps to boost hydration, radiance, and elasticity while improving the skin’s moisture barrier for a youthful glow.
In case you missed it, Blackpink’s Rose was announced as Sulwhasoo’s newest global ambassador. To celebrate, the brand released a limited-edition bottle of the Activating Serum, decked in an elegant all-white hue inspired by White Porcelain from the Joseon Dynasty.
Backed by over 30 years of scientific research, Augustinus Bader introduces its latest innovation, The Serum. Infused with TFC8 (Trigger Factor Complex comprising natural amino acids, high-grade vitamins and synthesised molecules found in the skin), edelweiss extract, rice bran oil, pomegranate seed concentrate, vitamin c and squalane, the serum helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and blemishes. It also improves collagen production, tightens sagging skin and boosts hydration to the skin. To experience these healing benefits, you need two to three pumps and later massage the serum in sweeping motions over the face, neck and decollete.
Our earliest memories of dabbling into the beauty world consist of monthly trips to our nearest M.A.C. store. Today, the brand continues to offer an amazing range of hero products ideal for every skin tone, lifestyle and personality. The latest Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 boasts a lightweight, natural matte liquid foundation that provides a buildable medium-to-full coverage. This liquid foundation gives long-term hydration (up to 8 hours), controls oil (up to 6 hours) and is sweat and humidity-resistant. Perfect for those living in a warmer climate, you won’t have to worry about any creases or a “cakey” look as the formula is breathable and comfortable for a day-to-night affair. For fuss-free touch up throughout the day, check out their Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation pressed powder.
On the hunt for the ideal serum that hydrates, firms, illuminates and smoothes the skin? Trust EVE LOM’s newest Radiance Repair Retinol Serum to come to the rescue. Powered by two active ingredients – liposome encapsulated retinol and microbiome-rebalancing prebiotic oat kernel – the formula is also infused with A.H.A.s to exfoliate the skin gently and fights off the appearance of wrinkles while protecting the skin barrier. Apply the serum day and night after cleansing the face for the best results. All you need is two to three drops, and massage the product to your face and neck.
You may have achieved the ultimate skincare routine, but what about the right products for your body? Introducing Fenty Skin’s Cocoa Cleans’r. Packed with cocoa butter, shea butter and coconut oil, the cleansing bar boasts a healthy glow while leaving your skin soft and supple. It’s definitely what your body needs after a long day being out in the sun and under an air-conditioned room. The latest product deserves a spot in your shower for its ability to eliminate dirt and impurities without stripping away any moisture from the skin. Plus, the delicious scent easily transports us to a tropical holiday with every rinse. Who wouldn’t want that?