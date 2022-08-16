Beauty buys: 7 new beauty products we’re obsessed with in August 2022

What are the latest updates in the beauty department? Get to know our favourite beauty products to try in August 2022.
Figuring out what beauty product is worth spending on can be tricky, and that’s why we’re here to help. This month’s launches include a range of skin-loving picks, from sunscreen to serums.
In case you didn’t know, Australian skincare brand Ultra Violette is finally in Malaysia, and we can’t seem to get enough of the Queen Screen SPF 50+ Luminising Sun Serum Skinscreen. For those experiencing dark spots, we recommend Sulwhasoo’s latest Concentrated Ginseng Brightening ampoule and serum. If you’re on the search for a fuss-free four-step practice that offers supple, radiant skin, we suggest checking out Tatcha’s The Classic Ritual range. For the perfect at-home treatment, get ready to sculpt, tone and firm your face and neck with the Foreo Bear. In the makeup department, Kittie Yiyi Beauty has revamped her best-selling eyeliner range with a super pigmented formula. On our wishlist? The Maple Brown.
Beauty products to try in August 2022: Ultra Violette, Tatcha and more
Hero & featured image credit: Ultra Violette
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /7
Did you hear? There’s a new sunscreen in town, and Australian skincare brand Ultra Violette has finally landed on Malaysia shores. Famed for its amazing SPF formulas, the brand is on a mission to protect your skin while offering incredible brightening, hydrating and nourishing benefits.
There are four hero products to note: Queen Screen SPF 50+ Luminising Sun Serum Skinscreen, Supreme Screen SPF 50+ Hydrating Facial Skinscreen, Lean Screen SPF 50+ Mattifying Zinc Skinscreen and Clean Screen SPF 30 Weightless Gel Skinscreen.
For those with acne-prone or normal to combination skin, consider the Clean Screen SPF 30 Weightless Gel Skinscreen. However, if you have oily skin, we recommend the Lean Screen SPF 50+ Mattifying Zinc Skinscreen for its subtle matte finish and soothing properties for any sensitive skin. For normal to dry skin, add the Supreme Screen SPF 50+ Hydrating Facial Skinscreen to your routine for a boost of hydration.
If you’re stressing out over dark spots and blemishes, it’s time to leave your worries behind and let Sulwhasoo’s Concentrated Ginseng Brightening Line work its magic. Formulated with Ginsenomics and Melasolv, the Concentrated Ginseng Brightening ampoule is what your skin needs to improve the look of dark spots. Before applying any serum, we suggest using the ampule as a spot treatment. While it does reduce the appearance of dark spots, the formula also includes vitamin c derivatives and licoric acid for a long-lasting glow. The next step is to apply the Concentrated Ginseng Brightening Serum to boost its brightening benefits for radiant skin. The best part? We love how each product absorbs quickly into the skin without any sticky residue.
Adored for her eccentric eyeliner range, fashion designer/entrepreneur Kittie Yiyi returns with a new pigmented formula. The maple brown liquid eyeliner is waterproof, flake-free and offers a matte finish. Plus, the ergonomic pen design is perfect for a controlled grip when applying the product.
For those experiencing dry and sensitive skin, trust the Calm Water Gel Moisturiser to transform your skin. Powered by hyaluronic acid, apple fruit extract, cactus pear extract and glycerin, the magical formula boosts hydration and defends the skin against dullness. The weightless water-gel product also helps soothe sensitivity and support healthy moisture balance. If you have rosacea (a skin condition that causes a flushed or blushed look), the formula works great to calm the redness and irritation. After cleansing, apply a small amount of product into palm and rub your hands together to activate before patting gently onto face and neck.
5 /7
For those unfamiliar, microcurrent treatments are famed for their anti-ageing benefits as it helps to lift, firm and tone the skin. Like a workout session, the Foreo Bear stimulates muscles from your face and neck by offering “a clinic facelift” from the comfort of your home.
The device also gives you a smoother complexion by helping eliminate toxins from the T-Sonic (a low-frequency massage to help relax and target tension points) technology already featured in every Foreo device.
The best way to use the device is by prepping the skin after cleansing and dry patting the face. Once your Foreo Bear is turned on, start by gliding the divide across your jawline, cheekbones, forehead and around the lips and neck area. For optimal results, repeat the same motion three to four times.
If you crave a fuss-free routine, we suggest the newest Classic Ritual range. The ideal four-step skincare routine begins with The Camellia Cleansing Oil, as it eliminates the gunk from your skin without stripping the natural oils. The Rice Polish is excellent for gentle exfoliation, thanks to the amazing formulation of rice bran and papaya enzymes. Made of 100% Hadasei-3 and a trio of fermented Japanese superfoods, The Essence is created to plump and prime the skin, while The Silk Cream with a weightless gel-cream formula offers a perfect finish to the routine with a softer and firmer feel.
In other sunscreen-related news, Nudestix has also recently launched its Nudescreen Daily Mineral Veil SPF 30. Promising to be 100% reef-safe, the formula is supercharged with green algae and polyphenol anti-oxidants to work synergistically with the sun protection elements of the sunblock.
With three shades to choose from, the Nudescreen is a multi-tasker that works as your daily moisturiser, skin tint, and primer. The best part? This new skin product is Skin Cancer Foundation-approved!