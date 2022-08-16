Beauty buys: 7 new beauty products we’re obsessed with in August 2022

What are the latest updates in the beauty department? Get to know our favourite beauty products to try in August 2022.

Figuring out what beauty product is worth spending on can be tricky, and that’s why we’re here to help. This month’s launches include a range of skin-loving picks, from sunscreen to serums.

In case you didn’t know, Australian skincare brand Ultra Violette is finally in Malaysia, and we can’t seem to get enough of the Queen Screen SPF 50+ Luminising Sun Serum Skinscreen. For those experiencing dark spots, we recommend Sulwhasoo’s latest Concentrated Ginseng Brightening ampoule and serum. If you’re on the search for a fuss-free four-step practice that offers supple, radiant skin, we suggest checking out Tatcha’s The Classic Ritual range. For the perfect at-home treatment, get ready to sculpt, tone and firm your face and neck with the Foreo Bear. In the makeup department, Kittie Yiyi Beauty has revamped her best-selling eyeliner range with a super pigmented formula. On our wishlist? The Maple Brown.

Beauty products to try in August 2022: Ultra Violette, Tatcha and more

Hero & featured image credit: Ultra Violette