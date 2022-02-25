Here are the best vitamin C serums for a brighter and healthier skin

If you still haven’t incorporated a Vitamin C serum into your skincare routine, now is the time. Here are the best ones we’re shopping.

Vitamin is usually at the top of the list when we talk about all the vitamins and minerals and it’s often hailed as a panacea. You’re cautioned to drink orange juice when you’re sick, and encouraged to take vitamin C supplements to fortify your immune system. The benefits to the systems in your body are countless and obvious, but vitamin C also works wonders for your complexion, and it’s time it gets the attention it deserves.

Ascorbic acid is the most common form of vitamin C found in skincare. It’s an antioxidant, with stellar anti-ageing properties that help brighten and firm your skin by preventing visible collagen loss. Integrating vitamin C into your daytime skincare routine is also highly beneficial as it strengthens your skin’s barrier against UV rays — the number one cause of visible ageing signs. To cap it all off, ascorbic acid also dramatically reduces hyperpigmentation issues, especially those left behind after sun damage or acne scarring.

Vitamin C is a powerhouse ingredient, but it does come with its fair share of issues. It’s a very unstable compound, so proper storage methods have to be considered. Ascorbic acid should be kept in a cool, dark place, with minimal exposure to oxygen. Ideally, storing it in a fridge and securing it tightly after use should prevent oxidisation. Only purchase serums that come stored in dark or opaque vials, as light tends to destabilise ascorbic acid as well. There are stabilised formulas on the market, but those tend to be slightly pricier.

It’s a small effort to reap the multitude of benefits Vitamin C can provide for your skin. Integrate it as a daily serum right after toning your skin, and you’ll steadily be able to see your skin achieving #thatglow.

The article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.

The 6 best vitamin C serums in 2022