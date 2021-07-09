Just in time for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, SK-II Pitera Essence celebrates the occasion with a makeover.

With the Olympic Games around the corner (on July 23), world-renowned skincare brand SK-II introduces the latest look of its best-selling Pitera Essence. After the release of its Spring Doll rendition last year, it comes as no surprise for this cult-favourite to spot a new design.

Image credit: SK-II

The new Pitera Essence Special Edition comes in a white base, with the word Tokyo splashed across the front and back. Arriving in five classic cap colours – in black, blue, red, yellow and green –, the enticing shades and white bottle symbolise hope, unity and support for Olympic Games and athletes coming together, amidst these trying times. Not only will this bottle look great on your vanity table, it’ll make your skincare routine an exciting one.

Image credit: SK-II

What you need to know

If you haven’t had a chance to try it, the Pitera Essence works as a facial treatment essence (to be used after cleansing and toning) to nourish, balance and hydrate the skin. As a natural bio-ingredient, it contains 50 micro-nutrients like vitamins, minerals, amino- and organic acids to achieve the youthful and radiant skin you’re longing for. Adored by women worldwide, the essence is what you need to invest in for long-lasting results.

The new Special Edition Pitera Essence will be launched exclusively in Japan, China, US, Hong Kong, Taiwan and ASEAN. Purchase yours online.