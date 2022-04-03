Reasons why papaya enzyme is the latest miracle worker in skincare

While recent times have seen a major shift towards people incorporating a consistent skincare routine in their daily lives, an equally paramount shift has also been welcomed towards harnessing the power of natural ingredients in our skincare products more than ever. Since, turning towards their kitchen to DIY their skin care isn’t a cakewalk for everybody, a lot of people tend to indulge themselves in products that are packed with the goodness of those natural ingredients. One such component that, as the headline suggests, works like a miracle for our skin is papaya.

Papaya is a powerhouse of nutrients that possesses umpteen benefits for our skin, hair and entire body in general. It is already emerging as an essential ingredient in an array of skincare products that are infused with the concoction of the fruit’s extracts and mostly its enzyme, papain.

What are the benefits of using papaya enzyme on skin?

Papaya is a superfood that’s rich in magnesium, potassium, minerals and vitamins like A, B and C which together contribute to its high efficacy and benefits. Furthermore, the papaya enzyme, papain, is a proteolytic enzyme that helps in the breakdown of skin protein to help rid our skin of the dead and damaged skin cells. It is extracted from papaya leaf, bark and fruit and is a major component in skin products for all the benefits that it embraces.

Papain has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that help in treating acne and preventing breakouts. This is one reason why it is present in a lot of exfoliants and cleansers as they reduce acne by removing the pore-clogging dead skin cells. Because it comprises AHAs as well, it also helps in diminishing blemishes and pigmentation that occurs after breakouts.

The papaya enzyme also reduces signs of ageing by working as a great anti-wrinkle treatment stimulated by the presence of antioxidants like lycopene and vitamin C. Because it works as an exfoliator, it removes dead skin and flaky patches from your skin leaving it glowing, bright and healthy-looking.

Since papaya helps in reducing pigmentation and dark spots, it also aids in the treatment of Melasma, a skin disease that causes dark patches on the skin. According to a study, papain also plays an effective role in healing skin wounds.

And now that you’re aware of the impact of the papaya enzyme in skin care, let’s go through our list consisting of some amazing products enriched with papaya.

Here are some products with the goodness of papaya enzyme

(Hero & Featured Image Courtesy: Alleksana/Pexels)