Hydrate and nourish your complexion with the best moisturizers for dry skin

If the thought of dryness, itchiness, tightness, flakey skin, irritation and rough patches gets you worried, you probably have dry skin. As it is exactly how your skin feels all the time, it needs proper care right away. Ask us what’s one of the best ways to do that and we’d say using a moisturizer that’s specifically meant for your skin.

While every skin needs to be moisturized daily, dry and extremely dry skin just cannot do without it. No matter what serums and essences you incorporate in your skin care routine, nothing can replace a rich, nourishing moisturizer and honestly, nothing ideally should. An intensely hydrating moisturizer is like food for dry skin, which is essential for its health and youthfulness. And picking one that’s right for your skin is where it all begins.

How to choose the best moisturizer for dry skin?

A great moisturizer for dry skin usually has a milk or cream-based texture that’s highly nourishing (unlike gel or water-based ones meant for oily and acne-prone skin). But, they do not feel uncomfortable on the skin and are non-sticky and quick-absorbing. Look for hydrating ingredients such as moisture-attracting and hydrating humectants (hyaluronic acid, urea, glycerin), moisturising occlusives (lanolin, petrolatum, argan oil, jojoba oil) and nourishing and skin smoothing emollients (coconut oil, shea butter, cocoa butter, palm oil, essential fatty acids).

Additionally, you can also look for other essential ingredients like barrier-repairing ceramides, vitamins C and E, aloe vera and honey. For instance, Bioderma Atoderm Intensive Baume (Buy for RM 111.90 on Shopee) is one of the best dry skin moisturisers in the market. Rich in ceramides, The Face Shop Rice & Ceramide Moisturizing Emulsion (Buy for RM 37.90 here) works amazingly well if you have a compromised skin barrier.

If you have extremely dry and sensitive skin, ensure that your moisturizer is not formulated with harsh chemicals, artificial fragrances and dyes or alcohol as they can further worsen your skin’s condition.

Guide on choosing the best moisturizer for every skin type.

How to use a moisturizer for dry skin?

You should always use a moisturizer on a cleansed face, both in the morning and for the night skin care routine. After you’ve washed your face with a face wash, apply the toner and all the serums that you usually do. Then scoop out a sufficient amount of the moisturizer on your palm and apply it generously all over your face and neck.

Gently massage in circular motions until it is fully absorbed and follow it up with a sunscreen (for the morning skin care routine).

Take a pick from some of the best moisturizers for dry skin

(Main Image Courtesy: Shvets Production/Pexels ; Featured Image Courtesy: Polina Kovaleva/Pexels)