Hydrate and nourish your complexion with the best moisturizers for dry skin

If the thought of dryness, itchiness, tightness, flakey skin, irritation and rough patches gets you worried, you probably have dry skin. As it is exactly how your skin feels all the time, it needs proper care right away. Ask us what’s one of the best ways to do that and we’d say using a moisturizer that’s specifically meant for your skin.
While every skin needs to be moisturized daily, dry and extremely dry skin just cannot do without it. No matter what serums and essences you incorporate in your skin care routine, nothing can replace a rich, nourishing moisturizer and honestly, nothing ideally should. An intensely hydrating moisturizer is like food for dry skin, which is essential for its health and youthfulness. And picking one that’s right for your skin is where it all begins.
How to choose the best moisturizer for dry skin?
A great moisturizer for dry skin usually has a milk or cream-based texture that’s highly nourishing (unlike gel or water-based ones meant for oily and acne-prone skin). But, they do not feel uncomfortable on the skin and are non-sticky and quick-absorbing. Look for hydrating ingredients such as moisture-attracting and hydrating humectants (hyaluronic acid, urea, glycerin), moisturising occlusives (lanolin, petrolatum, argan oil, jojoba oil) and nourishing and skin smoothing emollients (coconut oil, shea butter, cocoa butter, palm oil, essential fatty acids).
Additionally, you can also look for other essential ingredients like barrier-repairing ceramides, vitamins C and E, aloe vera and honey. For instance, Bioderma Atoderm Intensive Baume (Buy for RM 111.90 on Shopee) is one of the best dry skin moisturisers in the market. Rich in ceramides, The Face Shop Rice & Ceramide Moisturizing Emulsion (Buy for RM 37.90 here) works amazingly well if you have a compromised skin barrier.
If you have extremely dry and sensitive skin, ensure that your moisturizer is not formulated with harsh chemicals, artificial fragrances and dyes or alcohol as they can further worsen your skin’s condition.
Guide on choosing the best moisturizer for every skin type.
How to use a moisturizer for dry skin?
You should always use a moisturizer on a cleansed face, both in the morning and for the night skin care routine. After you’ve washed your face with a face wash, apply the toner and all the serums that you usually do. Then scoop out a sufficient amount of the moisturizer on your palm and apply it generously all over your face and neck.
Gently massage in circular motions until it is fully absorbed and follow it up with a sunscreen (for the morning skin care routine).
Take a pick from some of the best moisturizers for dry skin
Designed to provide immediate and long-lasting relief from extreme dryness, the Cetaphil moisturising cream replenishes even the driest skin. It’s a rich fragrance-free moisturizer that contains vitamin E and sweet almond oil leaving the skin feeling soft, hydrated and nourished. It also has a unique HELO System (humectant, emollients, lipids, occlusive) that helps bind water to the skin to prevent moisture loss. It’s a non-greasy formulation that gets absorbed immediately into the skin without clogging pores.
Rating: 4.5/5
Ideal for irritated, dry and extremely dry skin and recognised by the National Eczema Association, the Bioderma Atoderm Intensive Baum is one of the best moisturizers for dry skin. It is an ultra-nourishing moisturizer that provides comfort to the skin instantly, strengthens it durably and can be used on both face and body by babies, kids and adults alike. It has a non-sticky formula that seeps deep into your skin easily.
Rating: 4.5/5
The Rice & Ceramide Moisturizing Emulsion by The Face Shop is a good moisturizer for dry skin that treats rough patches and maintains the skin barrier due to the presence of ceramides. Whereas, the rice extracts reduces the appearance of freckles, dark spots and hyperpigmentation thereby, improving the skin’s texture. It’s a lightweight formulation that helps the skin retain moisture and provides a radiant and bright complexion.
Rating: 4.4/5
The PhysioLift Day Smoothing Cream is a rich formulation that’s designed with a patented combination of ingredients that help in visibly reducing fine lines and wrinkles. It also plumps the skin for a firmer and a younger look while providing antioxidant protection that aids in fighting free radicals. It also has the Avène Thermal Spring Water and hyaluronic acid as some of its key components. It has a pearlescent creamy texture that leaves your dry skin feeling supple, smooth and lustrous.
Rating: 4/5
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: No matter what your skin type is, moisturising is an essential and unskippable part of a skin care routine, especially for dry and very dry skin.
Answer: Yes, coconut oil is great for dry skin as it is an emollient that’s known to have moisturising properties. Additionally, it also helps in repairing the damaged skin barrier while promoting healing owing to its antibacterial, antimicrobial and anti-fungal properties.
Answer: It is recommended to moisturise your skin twice every day. Use it post cleansing during your morning and night time skin care routines.
Answer: Some of the best natural moisturisers for dry skin include coconut oil, aloe vera, honey, almond oil, sunflower seed oil and avocado oil.