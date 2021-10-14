Treat yourself to the best hotel spas in Langkawi

This city’s bustling pace makes booking for a tropical getaway more rewarding than ever. To elevate the mood, why not unwind at the best hotel spas in Langkawi.

The city life can drain you, which is why spoiling yourself with the best hotel spas in Langkawi can make you feel reset and calm. The remedy is to leave your troubles behind by immersing yourself in the journey. We have curated a guide to help you navigate between the best hotel spas in Langkawi to unplug and de-stress. These hotels instantly transport guests to a serene setting by offering treatments, facials, massages and body scrubs.

Choose your desired treatments and make your appointment in advance before making your way there. Keep a lookout as we update our guide to the best hotel spas in Langkawi for ultimate relaxation.

Westin Langkawi Resort & Spa

Image credit: Westin Langkawi Resort & Spa

Set foot in the Heavenly Spa for a moment of peace and clarity. To kickstart your journey, each guest is greeted with a refreshing welcome drink before you are whisked to your private villa. The spa offers a variety of treatments, including facials, body exfoliants, bathing rituals and massages. Our top pick? The Dream Package. This package incorporates a Foot Bath Ritual followed by a Bamboo Scrub, Purifying Body Wrap, and a Traditional massage. It’s everything you need on a spa day.

What to book: The Heavenly Spa Signature Treatment. Dream spa package.

Opening hours: 9 AM – 9 PM (daily)

Contact: +604-960-8888 / Book here

The St Regis Langkawi

Image credit: St Regis Langkawi

If you’re staying at the St Regis Langkawi, don’t miss the opportunity to check in at the Iridium Spa. Not only does a spa day sound rewarding after a tiring week, but the lush surroundings help elevate the whole experience too. Indulge in absolute relaxation with bespoke massages, body ritual treatments, facials and beyond. Check out the menu here.

What to book: Bamboo Lomi Massage

Opening hours: 9 AM – 9 PM (daily)

Contact: 04-960-6804

Four Seasons Resort Langkawi

Image credit: Four Seasons Resort Langkawi

Head over to the Geo spa for some rejuvenation. This wellness retreat caters to families and couples by targetting all of your needs. Try the couple’s ritual, Raja and Ratu, if you’re planning a honeymoon. Let’s call it a couple retreat. This treatment allows you to strengthen your emotional and romantic connection by aligning the sacral, heart and crown chakras.

What to book: Raja and Ratu. Voyage of the mind.

Opening hours: 10 AM – 6 PM (daily)

Contact: 04-950-8888

Hero image credit: Unsplash/The Anam; Featured image credit: Unsplash/Alan Caishan