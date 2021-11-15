What’s in Aesop’s 2021 Gift Kits, ’Anatomy of Generosity’?

Aesop’s 2021 collection of Gift Kits named ‘Anatomy of Generosity’ — designed to honour and encourage everyday acts of kindness — comes in five variations. What’s your pick?

As the season of giving dawns upon us, Aesop is taking it one step further by releasing a collection of Gift Kits that is designed to honour and encourage everyday acts of kindness. Entitled ‘Anatomy of Generosity’, all five kits are linked to five registered charity groups as the brand invites you to be part of this global charity initiative under the Aesop Foundation.

Launched in 2017, Aesop Foundation aims to provide a consolidated and coherent vision to charitable ventures across the globe. It is inherent with the to Aesop’s philanthropic ethos to give voices to the underrepresented and promote equality through all ways possible. With the launch of the 2021-2022 Gift Kits, the Aesop Foundation — the brand’s now global charitable platform — has already donated AUD$100,000 to each of the selection organisations regardless of sales.

The Gift Kits celebrate five of the starring roles in any nurturing and equitable society — a different approach from previous years where inspirations were taken from myths and cities. Each of these personas correlates to the featured charities and the work they do as well. When receiving or buying these kits, it not only serves as a token of recognition for the recipient, but also represents the values they embody for the giver.

The ‘Anatomy of Generosity’ collection includes The Advocate, The Listener, The Mentor, The Forager and The Protector. If you’re having trouble deciding which Gift Kit works for you, allow us to break it down for you one by one.

The Advocate

The Advocate comprises a quarter of cleansers and hydrators for the hands and body. Advocates are those who constantly give others the floor so their voices can be heard — aiming to amplify the plight of others and raise awareness of the under-served. The Gift Kit is linked to US-based human rights charity Voice of Witness who brings attention to th stories of those most impacted by social injustice.

Whats in The Advocate?

Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash 500mL

Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm 75mL

Citrus Melange Body Cleanser 100mL

Rind Concentrate Body Balm 100mL

RRP: RM380

The Listener

The Listener is an invitation to invigorate and nourish the skin from neck to toe through a trio of complementary formulations. Patience attends this archetype — offering advice and understanding, always knowing the rich word to speak yet sparingly. In the same veins, the London arts community Pan Intercultural Arts — founded in 1986 — has been empowering refugees and minorities through the transformative effects of the arts. They work with members of all cultures and religions to foster a world of respect and understanding across society divides.

What’s in The Listener?

Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser 100mL

Geranium Leaf Body Scrub 180mL

Geranium Leaf Body Balm 100mL

RRP: RM290

The Mentor

The Mentor is a triptych of anti-oxidant-rich formulations for impeccable cleansing, toning, and hydration. A mentor trades in wisdom, passing it on over time and transcending generations. With a good heart and gentle handling of knowledge, Create UK which is a charity dedicated to educating children with special needs and disabilities resonates in the same bandwidth. The grant from this year’s Gift Kits will launch a new initiative with an environmental theme — alongside three schools in London, Leeds and Manchester.

What’s in The Mentor?

Parsley Seed Facial Cleanser 200mL

Parsley Seed Anti-Oxidant Facial Toner 200mL

Parsley Seed Anti-Oxidant Intense Serum 60mL

RRP: RM690

The Forager

The Forager is a refreshing citrus-infused body care duo, for those seeking a purifying and nourishing experience. Assemblage is the art of this persona, who actively seek out the often overlooked to empower them and inform others of their importance. This is in line with the work of Photographers Without Borders, a grass roots global advocacy programme with over 1,000 photographers and filmmakers who shine a light on pertinent issues through visual mediums. With a mission to make the means of storytelling accessible to all, the organisation also runs schools and provide relevant resources to budding talents.

What’s in The Forager?

Citrus Melange Body Cleanser 100mL

Rind Concentrate Body Balm 100mL

RRP: RM165

THE PROTECTOR

The Protector is a trio of fragrant additions for the home or office, devised to provide refreshing aromas and preserve accommodating atmospheres. Protectors see value in the small and urgency in the endangered — always putting themselves out there selflessly to preserve the precarious balance of their ecosystem and those who make it up. Here, the Karrkad Kanjdji Trust brings together Indigenous ranger groups in Australia to help address some of the nation’s pressing environmental issues — from managing native biodiversity to combating climate change and promoting traditional ways of living off the land.

What’s in The Protector?

Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash 500mL

Cythera Aromatique Room Spray 50mL

Post-Poo Drops 100mL

RRP: RM360