Skinfluencing: 5 everyday skincare essentials Imran Bard can’t live without

In the age of TikTok, men are constantly shattering the ideal masculine beauty standards (and don’t we love it?). Our October digital cover star, the inimitable Imran Bard, is among the many. We sit down with the TikTok personality as he dishes on his favourite everyday skincare products that make up his daily routine.

“Ah ghisau, ghisau,” Imran Bard once said in a 15-second TikTok clip that blew up in an instant, which then went on to live rent-free in everyone’s heads. “Saya suka diri saya sendiri (I love myself). Love yourself. Be who you—” The video cuts off just as he’s about to belt that final high note, and though this snippet doesn’t reveal all that much about Imran, it does give insight into how comfortably he carries himself, both on- and off-camera.

“I’m not super knowledgeable when it comes to make-up,” he admits at the shoot, during which his face remains a vibrant blue and yellow all the way through. “But I have products that I use for my skin, like, pretty much every day.” It’s not at all surprising. If you follow Imran on his Instagram, you’ll see that he takes care to go for facial treatments and pamper his skin when it demands it. And so here, five skincare essentials that Imran simply can’t live without.

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Oil-Free Gel Cream. For his top pick of moisturisers, Imran goes the classic route. A staple among moisturisers everywhere, Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Oil-Free Gel Cream is also one of the brand’s signature products. Made for oily and normal skin types, it’s understandable that this shine-reducing, cooling gel moisturiser is Imran’s go-to — especially when we’re plagued by the hot, humid weather like ours. It’s no doubt the thing that gives Imran his natural look and keeps him fresh-faced for when he entertains us with yet another one of his weird videos!

Y.O.U The Radiance White Purifying Facial Foam. “For facial wash, I beli kat Watsons aje,” Imran remarks, “and I find that it really works really well for me!” Y.O.U is widely known for its skin-brightening agents, and once again our harsh weather calls for some oil-regulating too, to get rid of those pesky breakouts and blemishes.

Y.O.U The Radiance White Essential Toner. Just as expected, Imran has the complete set for his daily skincare routine. “I memang pakai biasa-biasa (I use the regular kind only),” he affirms. The Y.O.U toner does well to balance skin moisture level and clear the skin, all without irritating the skin.

Kiehl’s Buttermask for Lips. Imran is blessed by the beauty gods with a natural pout — and so, he makes sure to keep it looking fresh and hydrated! For overnight treatment, Imran slathers on the Buttermask for Lips — an intensively hydrating lip mask by Kiehl’s that helps restore dry lips overnight.

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen. Last and most certainly not least, Imran always makes sure to never leave the house without some sun protection. “Malaysia ni kan panas dia lain macam (Malaysia’s heat is like no other),” he quips, “so of course, sunscreen tu mesti.” And what better way to ensure UV protection than the iconic Unseen Sunscreen by Supergoop? The 100% invisible, weightless and scentless sunscreen comes with SPF40 protection — and a natural finish.

