Store Explore: L’Occitane opens its first Green Store in Pavilion Bukit Jalil

L’Occitane Malaysia paves the way for a sustainable, plastic-free future by introducing its first ever Refill Fountain and eco-friendly Mural Wall on Level 3 of Pavilion Bukit Jalil.

Walking in through the Piazza entrance on Level 3 of Pavilion Bukit Jalil, you will notice the soft glow of L’Occitane Malaysia’s latest flagship store. Launched with its ongoing initiative to reduce waste and promote sustainability, L’Occitane’s new store is also its first ever Green Store in Malaysia, featuring the innovative Refill Fountain and beautifully painted Mural Wall that depicts a French cottage in Provence.

Committed to uphold its eco-friendly beliefs, L’Occitane also introduces the ‘Forever Bottle’ as its revolutionary zero-plastic alternative that gives customers the choice to enjoy their favourite L’Occitane shower products without the need for new plastic bottles. Crafted from 100% recycled aluminium, the ‘Forever Bottle’ is a lightweight reusable bottle made simply to last.

The Refill Fountain

One of the highlights of the new L’Occitane Green Store is the Refill Fountain. With your ‘Forever Bottle’, you can choose to refill it with any one of the five essential L’Occitane products: the Almond Shower Oil, Verbena Shower Gel, Shea Verbena Liquid Soap, Intensive Repair Shampoo and Intensive Repair Conditioner.

The Refill Fountain’s innovation lies in its simplicity and convenience — the machine itself is very easy to operate, and has been adapted to perfectly accommodate L’Occitane’s formulations and products, depending on the size and layout of the store. The machine is also calibrated to hygienically dispense the exact amount of product refill, so no soap goes to waste!

Eco-Friendly Mural Wall

Right by the counter of the new L’Occitane Green Store is the eco-friendly Mural Wall, beautifully hand-painted by local artist Edna Lee. This artistic display boasts a hanging flower design made from 500 recycled bottles collected from the 1.3 million empties contributed by Malaysian customers through the BIG LITTLE THINGS Recycling Program.The colourful, vibrant paints are also made of eco-friendly material that has no detrimental effect on the environment.

A touch of country in Provence truly comes to live here, with a soft marigold glow that’s iconic to L’Occitane. For green warriors and those who are starting a sustainable lifestyle, the new L’Occitane Green Store is the place to go.

L’Occitane Green Store is located at Level 3 in Pavilion Bukit Jalil. For more information about L’Occitane, head to its official website.