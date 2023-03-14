Sulwhasoo’s new beginnings: Heritage, The Met and Tilda Swinton

Sulwhasoo breaks new ground through its partnership with The Met and the announcement of Tilda Swinton as the brand’s new global ambassador.

Global luxury beauty brand, Sulwhasoo, announces big developments in the brand’s evolution. Founded on the pillars of art, heritage and beauty, Sulwhasoo partners with two art powerhouses – Tilda Swinton and The Met. The collaborations are a part of Sulwhasoo’s brand renaissance meant to re-establish Sulwhasoo as a brand that spearheads beauty through heritage and artistry.

Sulwhasoo and Swinton

Who better to deliver this message than the one and only, Tilda Swinton?

Selected for her unique beauty and commitment to the arts, Swinton is the personification of Sulwhasoo’s ethos. Known to be a proud Scot, she deeply resonates with Sulwhasoo’s mission founded on values of heritage and art. A fitting reflection of the brand’s mission statement, ‘Building a world of beauty powered by art & heritage’.

This March, Sulwhasoo will unveil the new ‘#SulwhasooRebloom’ campaign starring Swinton at the House of Sulwhasoo Bukchon, the centre of Sulwhasoo’s heritage, spirit and philosophy. Swinton completes Sulwhasoo’s global ambassador line-up as she joins BLACKPINK’s Rosé as faces for the brand.

Campaign videos starring Tilda Swinton and Rosé will be showcased through Sulwhasoo’s official channel.

Beauty, heritage and art intertwine

Going a step beyond, Sulwhasoo joins forces with The Metropolitan Museum of Art in a yearlong partnership that celebrates global heritage. The luxury beauty brand is backing a range of programs and activities innovating how we engage with and celebrate global heritage.

Sulwhasoo and The Met will kickstart the partnership on 29 March with an event co-hosted by the brand’s global ambassadors: BLACKPINK’s Rosé, Academy Award-winning actress Yuh-Jung Youn and Chinese actress Jia Song.

“The Met is an iconic destination for art and culture. Sulwhasoo is a pioneer of K-beauty. With our rich history, Sulwhasoo believes in the value of heritage and its contemporary reinterpretation, which shapes who we are today,” says GaYoon Jung, Senior Vice President at Sulwhasoo. “The partnership between us is a celebration of the power of heritage in a very fast-paced world, something we hope will engage and inspire many people.”

The collaboration will allow dynamic programs to take place, including The Met’s Women and the Critical Eye panel discussion and reception on 13 April 2023 — an annual event offering participants access to world-renowned curators, collectors and contemporary artists. Sulwhasoo will also be sponsoring The Met’s Apollo Circle Member group allowing young patrons to engage with The Met’s curators and leadership at The Apollo Circle Benefit.

Sulwhasoo is making huge moves in its new brand evolution and we are totally here for it.