The new City of Stars is Louis Vuitton’s ode to Los Angeles from dusk to dawn

The fabulous atmosphere of the West Coast — its freedom, passion and creativity, all encapsulated in City of Stars, the latest perfume by Louis Vuitton.

Here to join the Louis Vuitton Cologne Perfumes collection is City of Stars, yet another fragrance inspired by the boundless Los Angeles. Following its range of perfumes that include the citrusy California Dream, Afternoon Swim, and the On the Beach, Louis Vuitton once again illuminates moments in ode to the vast, inspiring landscape of the West Coast.

Etched out by Master Perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud, the collection has created an alliance between the lightness of a fruity mist and the depth of flowers. Think of a summer novel in which every fragrance evokes a perfect point in time, from the caress of a sunny morning to the rapture of a sunset.

The latest perfume by Louis Vuitton within this collection, City of Stars, is an Evening Cologne — writing the chapter of what happens after sunset. It evokes a nocturnal fantasy in the heart of a city that never sleeps. In a rhapsodic Los Angeles of heady days, City of Stars recounts a night of ardent emotion and soft sensuality. With a focus on citrus notes as per the rest of the collection, Louis Vuitton’s City of Stars combines this with the soothing veil of Tiare flower and the rich notes of sandalwood. It’s sensual yet fresh, seductive yet sophisticated.

“It’s a more extroverted eau than its predecessors,” Belletrud describes.“It’s radically focused on the special, shimmering atmosphere of a night in Los Angeles when the singular setting sun gives way to the city’s lights and spotlights that traverse the sky. The light comes from the explosion of a citrus quintet: blood orange, lemon, red mandarin, bergamot, and lime. It blends those different flashes, showcasing their spontaneity in a swirling melody that envelops and caresses the senses.”

For the Cologne Perfumes collection, Louis Vuitton has joined forces with artist Alex Israel to share his idealised vision of Los Angeles, a city saturated with the incomparable colours he uses in his own work. Together with Master Perfumer Belletrud, they invent a new tableau. For City of Stars, Alex Israel created an original work for the perfume: an exclusive painting that dresses the packaging for the bottle, as well as the travel case and fragrance trunk. It is a fresco of his beloved, glorified and indomitable city as it rouses at nightfall.

With the particularly fruity and fleshy note of the blood orange, mixed with powdery musk, City of Stars creates a paradox between shadow and light. The brilliance of citrus brings the day’s sunlight to the skin and draws it toward a dazzling night where, under the magical lure of Los Angeles, anything can happen.

