Unilever House of Wellness unveils the science behind Vaseline GlutaGlow™

Give your body the care it deserves with Vaseline’s Gluta-Hya Serum Burst Lotion.

Recently, we had the pleasure to attend the Unilever House of Wellness to discover the Vaseline’s latest innovation and our newest beauty essential — Vaseline’s Gluta-Hya Serum Burst Lotion. Unilever’s House of Wellness is an initiative to debunk all skincare myths and put science first.

The beauty industry is a tricky space. Every other day, we’re being presented with the next big thing that promises to solve all of our skin woes. From serums to shampoos, the array of products we see are endless. And yet, most of the time they’re really no different than the products you already have.

Our vanities are littered with endless skincare products that target all sorts of concerns — but when it comes to body care, it’s limited to lotion and body creme. Your body needs some TLC too.

At the House of Wellness, we discovered the next staple for your daily routine! Introducing the Vaseline Gluta-Hya Serum Burst Lotion: the brand’s first ever serum lotion with Gluta-Glow™ and Hyaluron for softer, radiant skin. The revolutionary serum burst lotion is powered by Vaseline’s proprietary technology — GlutaGlow™ and Hyaluron — containing 10 times more antioxidant power than vitamin C.

So, what is GlutaGlow™?

The word ‘Gluta’ comes from ​​Glutathione, a potent natural antioxidant found abundantly in the skin and plays a crucial role in combating oxidative stress and preserving a youthful appearance. The catch, however, is that this superstar antioxidant is not a big fan of aqueous environments — making direct topical application ineffective.

This is where GlutaGlow™ steps in, offering a carefully crafted blend of Glutamate, Cysteine, and Glycine to stimulate Glutathione synthesis right within your skin. It’s like giving your skin a powerful boost to create its own inner radiance!

The Vaseline Gluta-Hya Serum Burst Lotion is available in three formulas to target different skin concerns: Dewy Radiance, Flawless Bright and Overnight Radiance Repair. What sets them apart? All three are formulated with the power duo of GlutaGlow™ and Hyaluron but coupled with a third ingredient that targets a specific skin concern.

The Trio

Vaseline Gluta-Hya Serum Burst Lotion Dewy Radiance: Niacinamide shines in the formula by minimising the appearance of enlarged pores and evens out skin pigmentation from sun damage. If you’re struggling with skin pigmentation, this is the one for you!

Vaseline Gluta-Hya Serum Burst Lotion Flawless Bright: Retinol junkies rejoice! Formulated with pro-retinol, Vaseline’s Gluta-Hya Serum Burst Lotion Flawless Bright nourishes the skin while helping it maintain that youthful bounce.

Vaseline Gluta-Hya Serum Burst Lotion Overnight Radiance Repair: Formulated with Unilever’s 10x Amino-Peptide Complex, the Overnight Radiance Repair lotion improves skin elasticity and reduces the appearance of pores.

The benefits of GlutaGlow™

What sets GlutaGlow™ apart from the crowd? GlutaGlow™ is 10 times more effective compared to Vitamin C, especially at neutralising free radicals. Its ingenious formula ensures stability, seeing to it that the goodness of Glutamate, Cysteine, and Glycine remains potent for your skin’s benefit. No more worrying about short shelf lives or lacklustre outcomes. With GlutaGlow™, your skin gets the full potential of Glutathione, whenever and wherever it’s needed.

The magic doesn’t just stop there — thanks to its smart molecular design, GlutaGlow™ easily penetrates deep into the skin, delivering nourishment and rejuvenation where it truly matters. Say goodbye to superficial solutions and hello to a transformative skincare experience!

If you’re yearning for a naturally glowing complexion and the key to timeless beauty, it’s time to add GlutaGlow™ to your arsenal. Get ready to glow like never before with GlutaGlow™ – your skin’s new best friend!