Devour the yummiest and healthiest food with these air fryers

While some of us love having fried food every now and then, others practically live off it for how delectable and soul-satiating it is. Having said that, one cannot ignore the fat and oil content of deep-fried food, which might lead to health concerns. However, we live in a world where through technological advancements made to kitchen appliances, like an air fryer, you can make fried food a lot healthier.

A clever blend of convenience and efficiency, the first-ever air fryer was launched back in 2010 by Philips. Little did the brand know they were going to create history by altering the ways of cooking in an exemplary manner. Equipped with the Rapid Air technology that uses hot air circulation to cook food, air fryers have been a rage ever since. And the innovation in their technology has only touched new horizons if nothing else.

What is the use of an air fryer?

Using the least possible amount of oil, an air fryer can serve as a healthier alternative to the conventional method of deep-frying, reducing the fat content significantly. It is also a user-friendly and time-saving option that lets you make all sorts of scrumptious dishes. From fries, samosas and chips to potato wedges, burger patties, fried nuggets and cigar rolls, there’s nothing you cannot cook in an air fryer.

Additionally, the use of an air fryer goes beyond frying food, as it can also be used for boiling, grilling, roasting, reheating and even baking. Whether you want to make roasted veggies, chicken, pizzas or popcorn; bake a cake or cookies; grill meat; or boil potatoes or eggs, an air fryer will always come in handy.

No wonder air fryers have been flying off the shelves since they do pretty much everything that a microwave or an oven does.

How to choose the best air fryer?

The market offers a lot of options to pick from. If you are wondering which one is best for you, here are a few things to consider.

Size and capacity

These aspects of an air fryer are essential to consider since they determine how much space the appliance is going to take in your kitchen and how much food you would be able to cook in it. Usually, the standard size of a 3.7-litre to 4.1-litre air fryer is ideal for making food for up to four people. It is also compact.

Controls, settings and other features

Some air fryers have knobs for controlling the temperature and the timer, while others have digital panels with LED/LCD displays. Many also have presets that make the cooking process easier. Before you buy the product, ensure that it has features like timers, safety locks, auto shut-off functions and temperature settings that go up to at least 200 degrees Celsius.

Special features

Air fryers also come equipped with additional features that make the cooking process easier. For instance, the Instant Pot 8 Quart Vortex Air Fryer (Buy it for RM 967 on Lazada) has windows that let you monitor the progress of the food and dual baskets that allow you to cook two separate meals in one go.

Ease of cleaning

These are usually easy-to-clean, as most of them come with detachable pans and baskets. These parts are dishwasher safe and can also be cleaned gently with a sponge and soap water. Take, for instance, the Philips Essential Air Fryer HD9200/91 (Buy it for RM 418 on Lazada). Both its pan and basket can be easily detached and cleaned even in a dishwasher.

Remember to always clean your air fryer after every use.

How to use an air fryer?

Using an air fryer is easy, and all you have to do (apart from following the instruction manual) is keep the following things in mind.

Always preheat the fryer before cooking so that the food has a crispy exterior and a tender interior. You can either use the automatic preheat button or set the temperature manually at around 200 degree Celsius for five minutes.

Once preheated, take the basket out and place the food in it. Never overcrowd your air fryer basket. To ensure even cooking, always place the food in a flat single layer in the basket. Cook more batches if need be, but do not stack or layer the food.

Now place the basket back in the fryer, set the temperature and time, and press the start button. The instruction manual or recipe book that comes along with it will have recommended temperatures for different foods. Follow them or other trusted air fryer recipes.

Do not use too much oil. An air fryer is designed to cook food with minimal and sometimes no oil at all.

Shake your basket (when making fries) and flip the pieces (when making chicken, fish or lamb) halfway through to ensure even cooking and browning.

Air fryer vegetarian and non-vegetarian recipes

Air fryer lets you make a lot of vegetarian and non-vegetarian recipes while enhancing their health quotient owing to the less usage of oil. Whether you want to cook a snack or go all out with a main course dish, there’s a lot you can cook using this kitchen appliance. Check out this video below explaining some of the easiest air fryer recipes and how you can make them.

