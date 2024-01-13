5 fitness trends that will dominate 2024, according to fitness experts

From hybrid training to plant-based diets, what are some of the big fitness trends that will take over in 2024? We chat to 3 local fitness experts to get the inside scoop.

If your fitness goals last year didn’t quite go as planned, do not worry. 2024 is your clean slate. Whilst it can be challenging to optimise your health if you don’t know where to start, we did some research and consulted with local fitness experts for their inside scoop on what fitness trends will dominate the year. Here’s what they had to say.

[Hero & Feature Image Credit: Image Credit: Pexels / RDNE Stock project]

5 fitness trends that will dominate 2024, according to 3 Thai fitness experts

Our experts

Kevin Teachanarong – Online coach at Breakthrough Body Blueprint

Born and raised in Palm Springs, California, Kevin has been passionate about sports since he was 5 years old, when he first started playing football. Driven by his passion, the 33-year-old decided to pursue fitness and get certified through the National Academy of Sports Medicine. Currently, Kevin is based in Bangkok, working as an online coach and freelance coach. He is dedicated to changing the lives of busy professionals through personalised programs that cater to their unique goals and lifestyles, enhancing their quality of life. This year, he is also venturing into a new business, launching a line of ready-to-drink plant-based protein shakes.

Jasmine Khuadkaew – Fitness influencer and personal coach

Meet Jasmine, the 28-year-old fitness coach who founded and manages ‘Train with Jasmine.’ Her passion is to help women unlock their movement potential and achieve their goals by connecting them back to their bodies. Jasmine holds a degree in Environmental Science from Ramkhamhaeng University and a personal training certificate from FIT. She has been living an active lifestyle ever since she was young. Whether hiking in the mountains with her grandfather or participating in gymnastics and dancing, her passion for movement started at an early age. With that, she has explored many different disciplines throughout her fitness journey, including functional fitness, animal flow, callisthenics, yoga, holistic movement practices, and more.

Kevin Dasom – Pro basketball player

Having played basketball since the age of 16, Kevin told us that basketball really saved his life. Positioned as a shooting guard, the 31-year-old has been on the Dunkin’ Raptors, a Thai professional basketball team, for 7 years. He is also part of the X-Force team as well. Besides his athletic career, he is also a model and won Manhunt Thailand 2023, a male pageantry competition.

The fitness trends that will take over in 2024

Game-changing innovations through wearable tech and AI

From fitness rings to smartwatches, wearable technology combined with artificial intelligence(AI) will also be a top 2024 fitness trend, says Jasmine Khuadkaew. “Wearable technology will allow convenient and personal analysis of what’s going on with your health. Now, we can use a more scientific, data-driven approach to becoming our best selves.” Besides that, we can expect workouts to go virtual and become gamified, like game-based rowing machines or VR for fitness.

Hybrid training will become the norm

Despite strength and endurance usually being separated into two camps, we’re expected to see more hybridised training this year, says online coach Kevin Teachanarong. “Many intermediate to advanced lifters who have quite a lot of muscle are realising that muscle alone isn’t enough. There needs to be exercises that help us move and function well. This means also training our cardiovascular health via running, walking, and so on.”

Hybrid workouts are all about using different training approaches and combining them. So, instead of solely focusing on one thing during your workout, you can incorporate multiple training techniques, like weight lifting and cycling to get optimal results.

An increased focus on holistic movement

Similar to what Kevin pointed out, Jasmine also stated that although pushing and pulling machines may give you some aesthetics, more individuals realise that it doesn’t create a body that works in most sports. “There is an increasing demand for functional fitness, emphasising movements that mimic real-life activities to improve strength and size, coordination, flexibility, mobility, endurance, agility, and balance.”

More plant-based consumption

More people are expected to incorporate plant-based foods into their diets rather than becoming full-time vegans or vegetarians. Despite the knowledge that more vegetables are needed, most fitness enthusiasts lack them in their diet. Rather than going completely vegan or vegetarian, it’s about finding balance and adding more authentic plant-based products to daily meals.

Outdoor activities and connection with nature will continue to grow

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a surge in popularity for outdoor exercise. People are now choosing to embrace nature more deeply while also working on their fitness, be it through hiking, running, cycling, or other outdoor activities. According to Kevin Dasom, outdoor fitness can be a highly effective and affordable way to stay in shape, particularly during these financially challenging times. “More individuals are enjoying outdoor workouts, such as jogging, cycling, or walking in the park, whether alone or with friends. This activity offers a wide range of mental and physical benefits. Plus, time outdoors decreases the heart rate, and Vitamin D is always good for you.”