This is what Jackson Wang does to maintain a lean and muscular frame

GOT7‘s Jackson Wang hasn’t only risen the ladder of popularity because of his talent, but also his gorgeous looks and charm. With his rock-solid abs, chiselled jawline and lean physique, the Hong Kong-born K-pop star has piqued the fancy of many across the globe. From his impeccable dance moves in Pretty Please to his defined pecs on display in Oxygen – Wang has consistently maintained that remarkable bod many of us dream of having. Want to know how he manages to stay fit amidst such a demanding schedule and lifestyle? Keep reading to know all about Jackson Wang’s workout routine and diet plan.

Apart from all the intense dance sessions K-pop stars routinely engage in, Wang also hits the gym to improve holistic fitness. From cardio and stretching to weight training and pilates – the star clocks in various workouts to stay in shape, all complemented by healthy food. Jackson has time and again spilt beans on his workout regime and weight loss journey via live sessions.

Jackson Wang spills details about his emergency workout

In an earlier V-live session, the artist spoke about a time when he gained weight due to massive carbohydrate intake and how he was alarmed at the situation. According to Kpop Herald, he stated, “I used to weigh 60 kilograms but given three weeks (off), I allowed myself to eat carbohydrates … and gained 5 kilograms.” The sudden carb intake not only resulted in weight gain but also breakouts. Taken aback by the situation, the artist quickly changed his routine and lost 4.5 kilograms in just 10 days.

Talking about his workout, Wang revealed that he does stretching, followed by running on a treadmill for about 40 minutes. Then after eating a healthy salad, galbitang (Korean soup), taking supplements and drinking vitamin-infused water, he does 30 minutes more of stretching and running. Let’s break down his workout routine for you!

All you should know about Jackson Wang’s workout routine

Dancing

Prepping for those impeccable on-stage performances requires countless practice sessions! And being a K-pop idol, Jackson is quite a pro at it. From ballroom and barn dancing to disco and Morris dancing – this activity is the best way for people of all ages, shapes and sizes to stay fit. Dancing has become such a popular way to be active, so much so that many fitness clubs offer dance sessions as a part of their group exercise programs.

It works wonders for both your physical and mental health. Dancing can lead to better brain health, improved flexibility, minimised stress, reduced depression, weight loss, improved cardiovascular health, better coordination, strength and balance among other things. Dancing is a major part of Jackson’s stellar physique.

Stretching

Jackson’s quick workout sessions start with stretching, followed by other exercises. It provides a range of benefits, from increasing flexibility to reducing the risk of injury. What’s even better? You can perform stretches anywhere at any time. Performing dynamic stretches before intense physical activities prepares your muscles for the task, leading to enhanced performance.

Moreover, regular stretching may improve your blood circulation, result in better posture, is great for stress relief and calming your mind and heal and prevent back aches. If you’re new to a stretching routine, just take things slow as your body needs a solid grasp of proper form and technique. Otherwise, you’ll get injured!

Cardio

Next on the list after stretching is a cardio session of 40-50 minutes. Jackson’s workout includes a treadmill run at various speeds, warming up his body for weight training. Cardio aka cardiovascular activities is anything that gets your blood pumping harder and faster. Whether it’s running, dancing, cycling, swimming or simply carrying a week’s worth of groceries – if your heart rate’s elevated, you’re indulging in cardio. If you skip your cardio exercise sessions, remember that everyday chores like cleaning, gardening and mowing also count as cardio.

Aerobic exercises improve holistic fitness. They lower your blood pressure, strengthen your immune system, improve your sleep cycle, boost your mental health, contribute to a healthy weight and give your brain a boost.

If you’re confused about where to start, let’s take you through some beginner-friendly, no-equipment exercises to try at home. These include jumping jacks, high knees, running/ jogging, mountain climbers and squat jumps.

Weight training

While Jackson Wang usually goes light on weight training, it’s still a consistent part of the K-pop star’s workout. If there’s one thing you need to do to improve your health, it has to be weight training. Since Jackson isn’t inclined to bulking up, his routine includes exercises like push-ups, pull-ups, bench presses, crunches, kettle swings, planks and squats, according to Health Yogi.

Weight training makes you stronger, burns calories efficiently, decreases abdominal fat and helps you appear leaner, lowers your risk of injury, improves heart health and promotes mobility and flexibility. For the best results, start slow and focus on your form. Once you’ve become consistent, start adding more weights or increase your reps/sets.

Pilates

Pilates is the best way to spruce up your monotonous workouts every once in a while. Contrary to the common belief that Pilates reaps results for only women, it has very effective results in males too. Popularised by celebrities for long, Pilates caters to everyone regardless of gender, age, race, size, ability or fitness level.

It fires up your core strength, improves endurance and flexibility, and builds lean muscles in addition to improving your mental health. It is designed to help you go about your daily activities with more power, freedom and less pain.

You can perform Pilates using your own body weight or go for the advanced version which includes equipment. It is mostly performed on a reformer machine, which works better for rehabilitating and preventing injuries.

Jackson Wang’s diet plan

The star has repeatedly talked about the importance of a healthy diet. His diet is rich in veggies, chicken, salmon, eggs and more. He also revealed that he takes vitamins (vitamin C and Omega 3) for a week, making sure that he doesn’t take them the following week as too many supplements can damage your liver. In an interview on the Cultwo Show (via Kpop Starz), he mentioned that he drinks organic green tea, which helped him lose around 9 kg of weight.

Earlier, Jackson used to be on extreme diets and completely shut down on carbs from his meals. However, the star has now moved towards a more holistic approach towards fitness. He enjoys food without compromising on his health.

Will you try out Jackson Wang’s workout and diet plan?

(Hero and feature image credit: jacksonwang852g7/ Instagram)

