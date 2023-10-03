Ever since the ’90s Hollywood crush Jennifer Aniston revealed her wellness routine on an Instagram post, we couldn’t stop until we found this gigantic suit. The Body Ballancer lymphatic drainage body suit sure offers a lot of benefits that Aniston, and most of us, will fall in love with.

The Murder Mystery star is an icon, and often lauded for looking so stunning in her 50s. Part of it is thanks to her passion and enthusiasm for fitness and wellness activities.

Everything We Know About Jennifer Aniston’s Body Ballancer Lymphatic Drainage Suit

In Aniston’s ‘summertime photo dump’ post, the actress was seen enjoying her time at the beach with Jimmy Kimmel, Jason Bateman, Molly McNearney, and Amanda Anka. The internet, however, was most interested in the picture of her lying on the gym floor and looking relaxed in a huge pair of wired pants.

Not for fashion, the pants are part of the Body Ballancer lymphatic drainage massage suit that is designed to help increase circulation and decongest the hip, thigh, and buttock areas. It also enhances the lymphatic system’s ability to eliminate waste products and excess fluids. The results are a reduction in cellulite appearance, improved skin tone, and decreased volume in areas prone to fluid retention. For the upper body area, a Ballancer jacket is also available.

How does the lymphatic drainage massage suit work?

How does it work? The suit will apply a massage through the 24 individual air chambers to target every inch of your body. You can choose your preferred level of intensity, lay back comfortably in the suit, and enjoy the process. A 45-minute session every day is enough to invigorate and decongest the body.

Aniston is long known to be a fitness and wellness fanatic, and The Ballancer is only one of her several approaches to take care of herself inside and out. Evidently, she is not the only celebrity who swears by this method, as Nicola Coughlan from Barbie and Bridgerton also fell in love with the giant suit as well.

Where to try the Body Ballancer in Bangkok

If you’re interested in joining the Friends actress’ wellness regime, the Body Ballancer will cost you a whopping £10,000. Otherwise, Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok offers a 60-minute session ‘The Ballancer’ program as part of their specialty treatments.

