7 of the best eco-friendly yoga mats for a mindful practice

Derived from the Sanskrit word “yuj”, meaning union, yoga helps us become one with our senses, nature, and the universe. This holistic exercise is a step towards leading a more mindful lifestyle. Hence, it only makes sense that the equipment you use when practising it is also sustainable. Eco-friendly yoga mats are a great place to start.
Before you rush online to buy a mat, take your time to learn about wellness, different types of mats available in the market, how they help in your workout, and how to choose and maintain the same.
Benefits of yoga mats
Whether you’re an experienced yogi or just a beginner, yoga mats are useful to have a defined space to perform the different poses (asanas). These accessories are useful to avoid injuries while doing various intense exercises. Furthermore, they become a safe base when you are practising outdoors, be it on the beach or in the garden.
Sustainable mats, made with natural materials, have a slip-proof texture to provide you with the optimum support.
Types of yoga mats
Yoga mats are mainly classified based on the different materials they are made up of. While the most commonly available mats in Malaysia are made with polyvinyl chloride (PVC), it is very harmful to the environment. Hence, one should opt for ones made with natural materials like rubber, jute, cork, natural cotton, hemp, and wool. These are safe for the environment, long-lasting, and most of them are also toxin-free.
How do you choose the best yoga mat?
There are several parameters to consider when choosing a yoga mat, including the thickness, material, size, and design.
The thickness of the mat you purchase should depend on your preferred type of practice and the level of experience you have. For beginners, it is recommended to select a yoga mat within 8-10 mm thickness, as compared to the 4-8 mm thickness, which is best for pro yoga practitioners. The thicker the mat, the better the protection. However, thin yoga mats are better for performing intense asanas.
When choosing the material of an eco-friendly yoga mat, keep in mind that some materials, like cotton and cork, naturally soak moisture, helping with better grip. Though they do need to be washed frequently if you use them every day. If you intend to practise outdoors, it’s best to go with a natural rubber mat.
You can pick the size and dimensions of the mat based on your body type and comfort.
How to keep your mat clean
To remove dirt, oils, stains, and odour from your mat, clean it with soap and a sponge. Spray some gentle disinfectant as well. For a deeper cleanse, soak the mat in a mixture of gentle detergent and warm water, and scrub off the dirt. Do this occasionally to increase the longevity of the equipment.
7 of the best eco-friendly yoga mats to buy in Malaysia
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /7
If you travel frequently yet never miss a yoga session, this super-light yoga mat is the best option to help you pack lighter. With a thickness of 5 mm, this natural yoga mat is easy to carry anywhere you go, from hikes to scenic islands. It is made with 100% natural tree rubber which is biodegradable and super durable.
Due to its dense nature, the mat provides excellent grip but less cushion than other mats. This makes it best for skilled yogis who have the right amount of experience to avoid any injuries while doing yoga.
Image: Courtesy Shopee
An eco-friendly start to your day, this yoga mat comes with patented alignment system marks that are perfect for a guided yoga session. It is crafted with engineered eco-polyurethane and rubber, which is non-toxic and biodegradable in 1 to 5 years.
This yoga mat from Amazon has a thickness of 4.2 mm and ensures excellent grip and stability to carry out the most complex poses without losing balance. The yoga mat comes with a bag for easy portability.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
The non-slip texture of this yoga mat makes this a unique choice. It is made with natural, open-cell rubber for to support your body during different poses. Additionally, this 1.5 mm mat is harmful chemical-free, PVC-free and doesn’t have any harsh substances.
The mat folds up to about the size of a yoga block which makes it super easy to carry it in your backpack, whether to practise yoga outdoors or on vacations.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
4 /7
If you’re looking for a mat that lasts a long time and is also absorbent, your search ends here. This yoga mat is made with all-natural jute. It is combined with non-slip Polymer Environmental Resin (PER) that is non-toxic, latex and silicone-free.
The mat has a thickness of 5 mm with dense cusioning, which is great for all yoga practitioners. It a fine option to perform a variety of asanas and exercises.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Yoga is all about finding your centre and connecting with the universe. This yoga mat, featuring a mandala design, makes it an intriguing option for individuals, who meditate in addition to practising yoga.
This 5.5-mm yoga mat is made with a renewable cork top layer and base layer of natural rubber. This mix of materials provides with a cushioning best to protect your joints and a non-slip surface for maximum support.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
With this yoga mat, you can add the comfort of this soft, completely sustainable yoga mat to your routine. The weaved rug helps with grip and supports the alignment of the body. The 5.5-mm mat is crafted in cotton which is a natural material and suitable for energy to flow.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Lightweight, bright and eco-friendly — this Strauss mat is an easy choice when it comes to picking an environmentally friendly mat. It is made from thermoplastic elastomer (TPE), which is a greener variant of polyvinyl chloride or PVC, the material most yoga mats are made of.
This 6 mm yoga mat comes with an anti-slip texture to provide the best grip. It has optimum cushioning and is suitable for yoga practitioners of all levels. The yoga mat cover comes with a handle that makes it easy to carry anywhere.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.)
(Hero Image: Courtesy Mark Production/Pexels; Featured Image: Courtesy Ivan Samkov/Pexels)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Some of the best lightweight yoga mats to carry along while travelling are the Jade Yoga Voyager Yoga Mat, Liforme eco-friendly Yoga Mat, Manduka Eko Yoga Mat and Gaiam Jute Yoga Mat.
Answer: Yes, you can clean your yoga mat with soap and a sponge or by spraying a gentle disinfectant. Also, you can soak it in a gentle detergent and warm water.
Answer: Rubber yoga mats are a better option as compared to foam yoga mats. Mats made from natural rubber are environmentally friendly, very comfortable and have excellent grip. Most of them are also anti-microbial, making them easier to clean.
Answer: If used gently and maintained properly, an eco-friendly yoga mat can last for a minimum of one year.
Answer: When evaluating the quality of a yoga mat, some factors to examine include the material's quality, texture, and thickness.
Answer: PVC mats are manufactured from polyvinyl chloride, a sort of plastic that is harmful to the environment. There is no green or safe way to make or destroy them. These mats often contain substances that are harmful to the body, such as phthalates.
Answer: It's recommended to not share your yoga mat with anyone else. This helps prevent germs and bacteria from spreading.
Answer: When practising yoga outdoors, it is best to use a sustainable yoga mat. This is to protect you from sharp pebbles, prickly sand, and maintain balance even on slippery surfaces like dewy grass and or a muddy ground.