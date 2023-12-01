A seasonal guide to boosting your immunity with these 7 seasonal fruits

As the temperatures drop and winter blankets the Indian landscape, it is also time for an array of delicious and nutritious fruits that can significantly bolster your immune system. While the joys of winters are many, you are also prone to falling sick even more. With these winter season fruits, you will not only get a taste of goodness, but your immune system will also thank you.

Incorporating winter fruits into your diet is a tasty and effective way to ensure you stay healthy during the colder months. At this time, it is of utmost importance to keep the immune system strong amidst the changing seasons. Here are some winter season fruits that can provide a burst of vitamins, antioxidants, and other essential nutrients to help you ward off common winter ailments.

Winter season fruits to add to your diet

Citrus fruits

When winter arrives, so do the citrus fruits. Oranges, grapefruits, lemons, mandarins- these winter season fruits are packed with Vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant known for its immune-boosting properties. Vitamin C stimulates the production of white blood cells, which play a crucial role in fighting off infections. Additionally, these fruits contain flavonoids that may help reduce inflammation and strengthen the immune system.

Pomegranates

Bursting with juicy seeds, pomegranates are a winter superfood. Rich in antioxidants, particularly punicalagins and anthocyanins, pomegranates can help fend off harmful free radicals in the body. They also contain vitamin C, vitamin K, and fibre, which contribute to overall health and immunity. Consider adding pomegranate seeds to salads, yogurt, or enjoying them as a standalone snack.

Apples

They don’t say “An apple a day keeps the doctor away” for no reason, especially in winters. Apples are a good source of dietary fiber, which aids in digestion and supports a healthy gut microbiome – a crucial component of a robust immune system. Additionally, apples contain antioxidants and vitamin C, making them an excellent choice for boosting immunity.

Kiwi

Don’t underestimate the power of this small, fuzzy kiwi during the winter months. These little green wonders are packed with vitamin C, vitamin K, and dietary fiber. Kiwis also contain antioxidants like polyphenols, which contribute to their immune-boosting properties. Including kiwi in your winter fruit selection can add a refreshing and nutrient-dense element to your diet.

Berries

While summer is often associated with fresh berries, some varieties are available well into the winter months. Blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. These tiny powerhouses of winter season fruits can help strengthen the immune system and provide a sweet and nutritious addition to your winter meals.

Grapes

Grapes, particularly red and black varieties, contain resveratrol, an antioxidant with anti-inflammatory properties. Resveratrol has been linked to various health benefits, including immune system support. Snacking on grapes or adding them to salads can be a tasty way to fortify your body against winter illnesses.

Persimmons

Rich in fiber, vitamins A and C, and other antioxidants, these winter season fruits are delightful and can contribute to a robust immune system. Their sweet and slightly spicy flavour makes them a unique addition to salads, desserts, or simply enjoyed on their own.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Alex Kotomanov/Unsplash