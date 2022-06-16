5 contemporary Malaysian artists who graced the world of NFTs

You will be surprised to see that more Malaysian artists are venturing into the NFT (non-fungible token) space with groundbreaking digital artworks.

It’s no wonder, as NFT marketplaces continue to gain traction worldwide. According to a February 2022 report by Chainalysis, a Singapore-based blockchain data platform, the NFT market skyrocketed in 2021. In fact, NFT marketplaces and collections grew from $106 million in 2020 to $44.2 billion in 2021.

Closer to home, contemporary artists are seeing the benefits of selling their artworks in the digital space rather than the traditional way of physical exhibitions. By digitizing their artworks, they’re able to take their careers to the next level and reach out to investors and buyers globally.

These Malaysian artists are pushing the boundaries of innovation with their impressive digital NFT artworks that combine creativity and technology. Putting their own unique spin on digital art while channelling their talents into their artworks, they are truly leaving a mark in the competitive world of NFTs.

If you want to support the local art community with your very own NFT, these up-and-coming artists should be on your radar.

Here are 5 Malaysia NFT artists to watch:

Visithra Manikam

After six years of struggling to gain recognition in Malaysia, visual artist Visithra Manikam made headlines when she sold three of her NFT art pieces to popular rap legend Snoop Dogg on the OpenSea platform. She now has over 190 collectors from around the world and is one of the top NFT artists in the country. Her artworks incorporate elements of expressionism, surrealism, and traditional Indian art.

Red Hong Yi

Contemporary artist Red Hong Yi from Sabah has created a number of stunning and thought-proking art installations and artworks such as creating a portrait of Jackie Chan out of bamboo chopsticks. She recently ventured into the digital space, with her latest NFT release being a series titled Memebank. The premise behind the series is a spoof of real-world fiat currencies with elements of internet satire culture.

Munira Hamzah

Munira Hamzah, also known as Mumu the Stan, is a visual artist based in Kuala Lumpur who got her foot in the NFT door thanks to Mike Shinoda, lead guitarist of Linkin Park. She began selling her artwork on the NFT marketplace after his encouragement, and eventually, he even bought one for himself at RM7,400. She has since sold over 1,800 NFT artworks consisting of Pixel Art GIFs.

Alvin Koay

Contemporary fine artist and founder of ArtJam Alvin Koay began his foray into creating NFT artworks during the lockdowns in 2021. During a political crisis that happened at the same time, he was inspired after channelling his frustration into his art. As the NFT market started to pick up, he saw the opportunity to digitize his artworks and sell them on an NFT marketplace.

Lau Kia Hau

With his creative use of 3D and colour, Lau Kia Hau has carved a name for himself as a digital artist in Malaysia. Better known in the art world as NeverAsleep, his recent artworks incorporate surreal elements as a means of escape from a world in crisis. He currently has a number of NFTs available on popular marketplaces.

