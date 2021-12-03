Art events to visit in KL this December 2021

Need a change of scenery? Ditch the couch and spend your day in a gallery. Here’s a list of the most anticipated art exhibitions to check out this December 2021.

Are you tired of the same old routine? Switch up your weekend adventure and feel inspired by visiting the city’s art galleries for a priceless experience. You will be surprised by what our established homegrown artists have created with their ingenuity. From art collectives to a unique immersive exhibition, December is looking magical. We round up the best shows Kuala Lumpur has to offer. Be sure to stay tuned for more updates.

Here is a list of the best art exhibitions in KL this December 2021:

The “SELF” in Art Exhibition by Sekutoo

19 November – 5 December, 2nd floor, GMBB. 11 AM – 6 PM.

Taking inspiration from the #KitaJagaKita campaign, this exhibition showcases 10 art collectives like Studio Atas, Empati Studio and more, featuring 58 incredible artists. Drop by and admire the creations from these art collectives curated especially for this exhibition. Each variation features an eccentric style and background through a plethora of artworks and installations.

LoveMYBatik Exhibition by KLWKND

25 November – 5 December, The Grey Box, Ground Floor, GMBB. 11 AM – 6 PM.

Head over to the LoveMYBatik exhibition to dig deeper into the origins and history behind our Malaysian batik. The exhibit showcases the heritage and nature of our traditional textile curated in various segments. You will find conventional Batik prints to contemporary interpretations and learn the mapping of a batik-making process.

The Balvenie, The Makers Project

3 – 12 December, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.





Fans of homegrown designer Fern Chua of FERN Batik Collective will spearhead this immersive exhibition in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur. In collaboration with The Balvenie, ‘The Makers Project’ highlights the brand’s craftsmen in their whisky-making process. In this global campaign, Fern represents Malaysia and is joined by five other ‘Makers’ from various Southeast Asian countries. This partnership celebrates the artist’s natural talents and groundbreaking work. The exhibition will unveil Fern’s The Balvenie-inspired designs along with a sensory journey highlighting The Five Rare Crafts and, lastly, a whisky tasting experience. Get your tickets here.

Guests can purchase tickets at RM70 and RM90. The RM70 ticket entitles you to an exclusive chocolate collection, The Balvenie 12-Year-Old DoubleWood Miniature and one admittance to the cinematic experience with two complimentary drams. The RM90 ticket entitles the holder to a chocolate collection, The Balvenie 14-Year-Old Caribbean Cask Miniature and one admittance to the cinematic experience with two complimentary drams.

Tidak Ada Judul by Azizan Paiman

3 – 5 December, Booth 139, World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur. 11 AM – 8 PM

Artist Azizan Paiman is no stranger to the Malaysian art scene. Adored for his quirky non-conventional artworks, Tidak Ada Judul (Untitled) showcases a collection dedicated to his 30-year practice. Discover his intelligent use in a playful socio-political commentary through his signature mixed-medium, colourful palette at the WTCKL.

