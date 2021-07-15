Here’s another sneaker to add to your collection.

The adidas Originals LEGO Superstar sneaker was launched on 1st July 2021, and it got everyone talking. The collaborative partnership between adidas Originals and the LEGO Group birthed a bold new take on the classic Superstar silhouette, adidas all-time best-selling model. The buildable Superstar LEGO brick model brings together archival aesthetics with the fun and playfulness of LEGO.

It features a classic white and black leather construction that is elevated with custom three stripes, shell toe, and heel tab, which have been carefully designed to perfectly emulate the LEGO brick pattern. The striking look is then rounded out with gold foil accents.

The model measures over 12cm high, 27 cm long, and 9cm wide; with a stand display stand and plaque which is essential for ardent Adidas fans as well as streetwear and LEGO collectors. For extra realism, it even has shoelaces and comes in an authentic shoe box.

It takes between two to three hours to build the entire shoe but before you start, you may want to decide which side — left shoe or right shoe — you’d like to build. The set includes 17 extra LEGO elements to enable you to either build the left-foot or right-foot sneaker.

For starters or someone who has not touched LEGO for a long time, it is a fun experience assembling the shoe. There is a sense of dexterity that is required to not miss the tiny pieces, and nimble fingers to be able to follow the instructions fast. When you’re done, you can work your creativity by customising the shoe with your own aesthetics. For instance, you can easily change the colour of the shoelaces to add some flair to the sneakers.

While purists might want to keep the shoe as it is, local graffiti artist Chern, or better known as Cloakwork shares: “There are always fun ways to customise your adidas Originals LEGO Superstar sneaker. Treat it as a sculpture or decor piece to match the house interiors, looking around your home for inspiration.”

Like the creative art of shoe making, it is exciting to see how LEGO fans would customise the shoe in their own unique ways. To celebrate the creativity and spirit of reinvention that’s inherent to the LEGO adidas Originals Superstar model, six inspiring and diverse creatives have been asked to customise their own version of the brick-built sneaker portrays their signature codes. If you need some inspiration, check out how these sneaker heads Aida Kiraya, Tom Yoo, Hanna Helsøe, Leta Sobierajski, Nicolai Sclater and Coffee Boy play up the originality of their model.

So how would you customise your LEGO adidas Originals Superstar model?

The LEGO adidas Originals Superstar 10282 model retails a RM449.90.