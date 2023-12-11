On Cloud Nine: A solo exhibition that showcases a transformative journey at River City Bangkok

Although these drawings may look cute, they have a deeper meaning. Get ready to embrace all emotions and embark on a transformative journey at ‘On Cloud Nine,’ presented by River City Bangkok.

River City Bangkok recently unveiled the solo exhibition ‘On Cloud Nine’ by Pazut Wutigornsombatkul, also known as Tuagomstudio. The exhibition tells a transformative tale of Tuagom, a cheerful and plump boy who usually sees the world positively. However, this time it’s different. Tuagom embarks on a journey to navigate his life through various emotions to finally find solitude. While his faithful companion, Bingsu, the dog, is absent, Tuagom sets out to explore the world on his own, embracing the complexities of life.

[All images coutresy of River City Bangkok]

About ‘On Cloud Nine’

‘On Cloud Nine’ is influenced by Pazut’s life experiences for 30 years, where he encountered various narratives. Although these experiences offered him different emotions, like joy, hope, disappointment, and sorrow. Pazut realised that you must embrace them, even the negative sensations. Hence, in this show, there are 19 meaningful art pieces. These artworks present the intriguing relationship between human life and the constantly evolving canvas of the sky.

“I went through many difficulties at this time in my life. It was like I was drowning. But I knew I had to keep going. I had to get away from the clouds. So, if you see in one of my pieces, Tuagom is climbing up the stairs to reach the surface above the foggy sky. He’s letting go of the negativity and learning solitude. He’s trying to be at his highest self.” – Pazut Wutigornsombatkul.

Although this show may seem cute at first glance, it encourages us to embrace our emotions without hiding them. It promotes the idea that expressing our true feelings is the key to leading an authentic life. To further emphasize this message, the exhibition features a calming and slightly melancholic melody composed by Tor-Saksit Vejsupaporn, one of Thailand’s renowned pianists.

River City Bangkok’s On Cloud Nine’ is a free art exhibition located on the 2nd floor at RCB Photographers’ Gallery. ‘On Cloud Nine’ is open today until 21 January 2024 from 10 am to 8 pm. For more information, please visit River City Bangkok’s website here.