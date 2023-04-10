Take a peek inside the luxurious Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

The ‘Indian Met Gala’ aka the red carpet launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) took the internet by storm. The NMACC gala took place between 31 March – 1 April and it was nothing short of an extravaganza. The who’s who of Bollywood and Hollywood were at Jio World Centre in Mumbai for the launch. The red carpet saw actors like Tom Holland, Zendaya, and America’s top model Gigi Hadid at the event along with a pool of Bollywood actors.

The NMACC is a first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary cultural space which aims to conserve and facilitate India’s rich art, culture and heritage through varied art forms. Envisioned by the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation, Nita M Ambani, the cultural centre has three dedicated spaces for performing arts — the 2000-seat Grand Theatre, the 250-seat Studio Theatre, and the 125-seat Cube. Let’s take a look at all these areas that you can explore.

Beautiful luxurious spaces to explore inside the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

All the spaces are equipped with cutting-edge technology to cater to a wide range of experiences. From private screenings to multilingual programming and international theatrical productions, it’s a celebration of art. There is also a dedicated visual arts space called the Art House, which will be overlooking the Fountain of Joy. The Arts Café is a brand-new restaurant by the Oberoi group and one of India’s most awarded restaurants, Indian Accent is also situated inside the centre.

The Grand Theatre

With a Dolby Atmos Surround Sound System and Virtual Acoustic System, this theatre will have a creative seating arrangement. A special programmable lighting system with 8,400+ Swarovski crystals to create a unique yet multidimensional experience has also been installed.

It is the most technologically advanced theatre in India with a capacity of over 2,000 seats across three levels. 18 Diamond Boxes add an extra layer of exclusivity with an amazing complimentary suite and devoted food and beverage services. This theatre at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is also equipped with recording and projection facilities, along with translation booths.

The Studio Theatre

A space dedicated to the up-and-coming as well as established artists, the studio theatre is a 250-seat space with a telescopic seating system and soundproofing capabilities. This space is ideal for everything from smaller-scale performances to community events. It also features a tension wire grid — the first-of-its-kind in India, which makes lighting and rigging during production easily manageable.

The Cube

The Cube at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is a dedicated place to promote emerging Indian artists from new and experimental theatre, spoken word and music. It has a moveable stage and seating for 125 people. The space also features a Panasonic Laser projection system, an Assisted Listening system with infrared emitters and a fully integrated video recording and production setup and 5G connectivity. Making films and streaming live performances will become a lot smoother now.

The Art House

Visualised to be the epicentre of Indian and global art, this area at NMACC is a four-storey dedicated art space. It is designed to showcase a shifting array of installations and exhibits that brings the treasures of Indian and global art to the audience. The distinctive architecture at the Art House will take your breath away. Tech programmes, workshops and educational events will also be organised at the art centre. The Art House will also encourage new talent, and enables India to see the world through a wider cultural lens.

Dhirubhai Ambani Square

The lotus-inspired Fountain of Joy is located at the Dhirubhai Ambani Square. It celebrates the dynamic spirit of Mumbai and offers a rich, remarkable collection of beautifully choreographed performances. The jets of water installed at the centre soar 45 ft high while it moves to the rhythm of music, amidst a myriad of colours. This stunning blend of water, light and sound creates a magical display that is unmissable.

