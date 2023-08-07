Love BLACKPINK’s Jisoo? Check out her top book recommendations for your next read

Given the massive global stardom BLACKPINK members enjoy, it’s no surprise that anything they recommend or promote receives newfound attention from the masses. Whether it’s a fashion tip or a skincare trick – fans dedicatedly emulate the K-pop quartet’s suggestions in daily life. One such band member who always obliges fans with her holy grail recommendations is BLACKPINK’S Kim Jisoo. The artist isn’t only revered for her immaculate musical talent and beauty, but also for her knowledge and wisdom. Did you know that the K-pop idol is a bibliophile? If you’re a true BLINK, you’ll know Jisoo often carries a book on her globetrotting adventures, trusting her literary friend for some respite amid the hectic schedules. Just like her sartorial choices and musical offerings, we’re sure her collection of books is equally appealing. Let’s take you through the top book recommendations of BLACKPINK’s Jisoo.
Jisoo has given fans a sneak peek into her reading list during various VLIVE sessions and interviews. While the Flower songstress is big on classic literature novels, she enjoys other genres equally. From Haruki Murakami‘s bestselling novel Kafka on the Shore and Kim Young-ha’s gripping crime thriller Memoir of a Murderer to a heartwarming tale of LGBTQ+ romance, The Price of Salt – Jisoo’s picks are pretty diverse. If you want to expand your reading list, the singer has you covered. Keep reading to learn the best book recommendations by BLACKPINK’s Jisoo that’ll keep you hooked.
It’s safe to say that Haruki Murakami bewitches readers with his fictional masterpieces, and Kafka on the Shore is no exception. In this book, the author beautifully interweaves the stories of two protagonists – a 15-year-old boy Kafka Tamura who runs away from home to avoid an Oedipal curse, and Satoru Nakata, an eccentric elderly man who can speak to cats and is often on a mission to unite the lost felines with their owners. While each character is on their own journey, Murakami plaits together their fates and experiences. The gradual revelation of their entwined destinies offers readers a hyper-surrealist ending they sure didn’t expect.
The author seamlessly infuses popular culture into the book without making it look uncomfortable or forced. Murakami’s magic and conviction towards narrating the story will transport you into a dream-like state, and there’s no going back from this beautifully haunting tale.
Diary of a Murderer or How a Murderer Remembers is an exceptional crime-thriller by Kim Young-ha, revolving around a former serial killer who’s struggling with Alzheimer’s disease. Our protagonist, Kim Byeongsu, was a dedicated killer in his prime years, committing murders in such a skilful manner like it was an art form. However, he gives up this life of gore to become a doting father to his adopted daughter, Eunhui.
Things were going just fine for Byeongsu until his daughter’s boyfriend made an entry. Byeongsu suspects something suspicious about this man and is convinced that he’s a serial killer just like him. What happens next? Kim decides to come out of retirement to execute his final target and protect his daughter. Battling Alzheimer-related disorientation and claustrophobia as well as losing grip on what’s real or imagined, will Byeongsu make the right decision?
While this story dominates the entire novel, readers will also come across other gripping tales offering edge-of-the-seat thrills.
In Search of Lost Time is a novel in seven volumes by Marcel Proust, chronicling the narrator’s self-discovery journey as he recollects his childhood and growing-up experiences in late 19th-century and early 20th-century high-society France. One of the widely recognised works of the 20th century, In Search of Lost Time left a deep impact on subsequent writers like Virginia Woolf, Edith Wharton and more. It harps on the theme of involuntary memory and poignantly reflects on the loss of time as well as the lack of meaning in the world. Considering the book’s layered narrative and nuanced progression, we recommend you pick it up only if you’re looking for a long-term immersive experience.
The Price of Salt is a perfect holiday read given that it’s high on romance, erotism, eloquence and suspense, with most of the pivotal scenes happening around Christmas. One of the first LGBTQ+ romantic novels taking a departure from previous lesbian pulp fiction, The Price of Salt beautifully chronicles how a chance encounter between two women leads to a passionate romance.
Therese Belivet is an orphaned salesgirl stuck in a cumbersome department-store day job. Just as she’s going through another regular day at work, she comes across a customer named Carol Aird, a charming suburban housewife going through a divorce. Theresa’s extremely drawn to this woman and wastes no time in reaching out to her post their fascinating encounter. What happens next? These ladies abandon their oppressive daily routines, embark on a trip, and forge a romantic and sexual relationship.
However, the lovers’ newfound bliss is shattered into bits when they discover that they’re being followed by a private detective who blackmails Carol into choosing between her lover and child. How will she navigate this dilemma? While things end on a relatively happy note, be ready to have your heart broken by the end of it.
If you loved reading John Green’s The Fault in Our Stars, this book would hit you right in the feels! Jojo Moyes presents a passionate and heartbreakingly romantic novel that’ll restore your faith in love.
The plot revolves around Louisa Clark, an ordinary girl in dire need of a new job, who eventually ends up working as a caretaker for the wealthy Will Traynor. Will, who has always lived an extravagant life full of travels, luxuries, and whatnot, is now wheelchair-bound after an accident that left his whole body paralysed. He has become bitter towards life following his disability and goes through each day doing nothing but taking his medication.
When Louisa enters his life as a caretaker, the two find themselves drawn to each other in unexpected ways and then, love blossoms. The novel beautifully chronicles how their relationship develops, while touching on the painful reality of disability and the guilt a caretaker goes through. If you’re a sucker for romance, this has to be on your list.
One of the best offerings by F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby is a deeply tragic love story that in many ways is similar to Romeo and Juliet. Set against the backdrop of the roaring 1920s in America, it follows interactions between the first-person narrator Nick Carraway and millionaire Jay Gatsby, the mysterious host of the most extravagant parties ever known to the elite.
In a world filled with people chasing wealth and riches, the only person who remains unaffected by materialism is Gatsby. He is only fixated to reunite with former lover Daisy Buchanan. He spends his life only pining for Daisy and ultimately suffers a tragic end.
The Great Gatsby has been reworked for various adaptations over time, however, it was director Baz Luhrmann’s 2013 rendition that propelled it to massive popularity. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Carey Mulligan and Tobey Maguire in lead roles, the film is nothing short of a spectacle.
If you’re looking for a good philosophical read, Demian is a true masterpiece in the genre. The novel is proclaimed to be a semi-autobiographical account of Hermann Hesse, wherein he takes us through the soul-stirring journey of Emil Sinclair, a middle-class boy who’s trying to find his way in ‘two worlds’. One of them is the happy and fulfilling world represented by childhood where everything is pure and innocent.
The other side of the world, which screams darkness, is all about adulthood, loneliness, responsibilities and other shackles of life. Sinclair is caught between these two spaces, trying to navigate between light and darkness, good and evil. Demian takes you on a journey of self-discovery through Sinclair’s life and experiences.
The New York Trilogy is a mystery fiction that deploys the ‘detective story’ form to narrate tales whose theme is ‘learning to live with ambiguity’. All three stories in the trilogy —City of Glass, Ghosts, and The Locked Room — have an open-ended conclusion as each protagonist keeps searching for closure, even at the cost of their sanity. The novel is filled with existential and literary mysteries that’ll give readers a truly immersive experience.
