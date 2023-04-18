The 10 best book recommendations by Oprah Winfrey to enrich your life

The non-fiction masterpiece by Susan Cain explores how to deal with sadness and melancholy. The author echoes the sentiment that sadness is our superpower and that we must deal with and acknowledge grief to live life to the fullest.

The book recognises that lightness and darkness, birth and death, bitterness and sweetness are linked eternally, and embracing the bittersweetness of the mind and heart is the true path to creativity and connection. Cain stresses how we inflict trauma and abuse on others if we don’t acknowledge our own heartache. Knowing that each human has, or will, go through feelings of loss and suffering will make them turn towards one another.

Winfrey’s take on the book: “This book has the power to transform the way you see your life and even the world. I have started to look at my own life in the world differently.”

(Image credit: Amazon)