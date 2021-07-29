Get your popcorn and snacks ready; it’s time to add these movies and shows to your watchlist.

Picking the right movie to watch can be daunting. Don’t fret, we’re here to guide you. The month of August is looking up with diverse shows and movies to fall in love with. From action to comedy re-makes and heartwarming tales, you’re in for a ride. Be sure to catch the 1999 remake of She’s All That, thrillers that will keep you on your toes and feel-good shows such as the Selena Gomez + Chef series – which you may learn a thing or two about culinary arts.

Netflix

Movies

Sweet Girl

Premiering on August 20

Jason Momoa fights for his family in this action-thriller. Devastated by the loss of his wife, Cooper (Momoa) swears to bring justice to those responsible while protecting the only family member he has left, his daughter (played by Isabela Merced).

Kissing Booth

Premiering on August 11

The Kissing Booth trilogy is coming to an end, and it’s time to bid goodbye to the cast. The plot takes us to the last summer break before BFFs Lee and Elle head off to college. Elle, however, has a big decision to make: Is she going to move across the country to be with her boyfriend Noah or fulfil her promise to go to college with her best friend Lee?

He’s All That

Premiering on August 27

TikTok star Addison Rae makes her acting debut in the teen classic remake, She’s All That. This time, the roles are reversed. While the original focuses on a boy who turns the school nerd into a prom queen, He’s All That is similar, but with an unexpected twist. Padgett (played by Addison Rae) wants revenge and decides to turn one of the unpopular guys, Cameron (played by Tanner Buchanan), into a prom king.

Series

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Premiering on August 28

Who’s ready for a new K-Drama to binge-watch on the weekends? Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is a romance drama, starring Shin Min Ah and Kim Seon Ho, in a heartwarming tale set in a beautiful seaside village. When dentist Yoon Hye Jin (played by Shin Min Ah) moves from the big city to the seaside village of Gongjin, she befriends Hong Doo Shik (played by Kim Seon Ho) and becomes curious about him.

Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified

Premiering on August 3

Are you intrigued by extraterrestrial life? Well, you’re in for a treat. This docuseries delves deeper into the idea that aliens do exist with the chances that the government has been covering their tracks for years. Get ready to be mesmerised by the jaw-dropping imagery and unreleased footage too.

Clickbait

Premiering on 25 August

Are you ready for the suspense? This limited edition series, starring Adrian Grenier is about a loving father, husband and brother who mysteriously disappears until a video of himself appears online. The thriller will debut with eight different episodes and point of view to the gruesome crime fueled by social media.

Sparking Joy

Premiering on August 31

Organisation queen and author Marie Kondo is back to spark joy in our lives again. The new Netflix series, Sparking Joy, pushes her life-changing methods into helping three deserving businesses in organising their workspace. In addition, we get to step into Marie’s home to meet her family and catch a glimpse of how she tidies her daily tasks.

HBO GO

Selena + Chef Seasons 1 & 2

Premiering on Thursday, August 12

You’ve probably seen snippets of Selena + Chef on social media in the past year – well guess what? Now you get to view the whole series on HBO Go. Selena Gomez holds many titles, but is cooking one of her hidden talents? This unscripted series takes us to Gomez’s quarantine series featuring world-renowned chefs while tackling new cuisines and sharing invaluable tips and tricks.

The Last Cruise

Premiering on Sunday, August 1

Witness the engrossing experience of how a cruise ship holiday turned into a nightmare with over 700 infected people on board with the Covid-19 virus. The Last Cruise documents the experiences of people on board the now-infamous Diamond Princess cruise ship during the onset Covid-19.

Fox Movies

The Rental

Premering on Monday, August 2 at 9 PM (Astro CH 413, Unifi TV CH 401)

Directed by Dave Franco, The Rental takes us to the edge of our seats with this riveting tale. A weekend break goes wrong when two couples book a plush oceanside home for the weekend, which descends into a horrifying stay at a stranger’s home. Not only do they feel uneasy but a masked killer is on the loose to hunt them down one by one.

BBC Lifestyle

Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat

Premiering on Monday, August 16 at 7 PM on UnifiTV, Channel 512 and BBC Player

Nigella is back and is whipping up something delish in the kitchen. Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat focuses on her favourite home-cooked recipes, from savoury and sweet, to be recreated at home.

BBC First

Too Close

Premiering on Friday, August 20 on UnifiTV, Channel 481 and BBC Player

This new miniseries showcases the lives of two women revolving around the lines of grief and motherhood. When Dr Emily Robertson (played by Emily Watson) is tasked with treating a patient suffering from post-traumatic amnesia, she has to figure out whether it’s legitimate or an excuse for her escape from the inconvenient truth.

