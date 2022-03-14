2022 BAFTA Awards: ‘The Power of the Dog’ wins top honour

Denis Villeneuve’s directorial Dune won big at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), held on 13 March, at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Here are all the BAFTA highlights you may have missed.
With 11 nominations in the 75th edition of the Awards, the 2021 sci-fi epic saga, bagged five awards in different categories. Dune stood out for original score, cinematography, production design, sound and special visual effects.
However, despite having the maximum wins last night, it lost out on Best Film to Benedict Cumberbatch starrer The Power of the Dog. The actor was seen wearing a small blue and yellow badge to express solidarity with the people of Ukraine and said that he hopes to take in a Ukraine refugee.
The Power of the Dog also won Best Director for Jane Campion, although Cumberbatch lost the Best Actor award to Will Smith (King Richard). Joanna Scanlan was given the Best Actress award for After Love.
In After Love, Scanlan plays a 60-year-old Muslim convert who suffers an identity crisis after the sudden death of her husband. While accepting her award on stage, she said, “Come on! Some stories have surprise endings don’t they?”
She was nominated along with Lady Gaga, Alana Haim and Emilia Jones.
Jones was nominated for best actress for CODA, a film about a child with deaf parents. Her co-star, Troy Kotsur, carved his name in history as the first ever hearing-impaired BAFTA film winner.
While delivering his acceptance speech as best supporting actor, he communicated via an interpreter: “I think it’s all great you’re recognising my work from all the way across the sea, it’s truly amazing.”
Meanwhile, the Best Supporting Actress went to Ariana DeBose for essaying Anita in Steven Spielberg’s new version of the musical West Side Story. DeBose expressed, “This means so much to me, I’m somebody who sings, dances, acts”. She further added, “I speak, dance better than I speak English.”
Sir Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast won the outstanding British film award.
More so, James Bond’s latest No Time To Die won awards in editing, for Tom Cross and Elliot Graham, and EE Rising Star award for Lashana Lynch.
Lynch thanked the British women who taught her what it means to be in the film industry as a dark-skinned woman. She further thanked them for “laying the foundation for people like me.”
BAFTA also paid tribute to several film industry figures who passed away in the past 12 months.
The glitzy ceremony was hosted by Australian actress Rebel Wilson. While she kept the atmosphere of the awards night light, she did talk about the Russian invasion of Ukraine a couple of times.
Even BAFTA chairman Krishnendu Majumdar shared with the audience, “We are hugely grateful to the journalists and film-makers covering Ukraine, many of whom are Bafta members, who are bravely reporting and documenting the conflict and humanitarian crisis.”
This was followed by Dame Shirley Bassey who opened the event with a performance on the iconic ‘Diamonds Are Forever’.
Take a look at behind-the-scenes pictures of some of the stars who graced the occasion.
The 75th British Academy Film Awards returned to its host venue after a low-key event last year which had many nominees participating via Zoom, given the strict Covid-19 restrictions.
It was interesting to note that no BAFTA Fellowship or other lifetime achievement award was given on Sunday. This can be linked to the suspension of actor and director Noel Clarke last year because of the harassment allegations that were tied to his name. Clarke said he was “deeply sorry” for some of his actions but vehemently denied any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing.
Here’s the complete list of 2022 BAFTA awards winners
Best Film
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog
Director
Aleem Khan, After Love
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Audrey Diwan, Happening
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Julia Ducournau, Titane
Jane Campion, The Power Of The Dog
Original Screenplay
Aaron Sorkin, Being The Ricardos
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up
Zach Baylin, King Richard
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Adapted Screenplay
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe, Drive My Car
Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Jane Campion, The Power Of The Dog
Siân Heder, CODA
Leading Actress
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones, CODA
Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World
Tessa Thompson, Passing
Joanna Scanlan, After Love
Leading Actor
Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Leonardo Dicaprio, Don’t Look Up
Stephen Graham, Boiling Point
Will Smith, King Richard
Supporting Actress
Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ann Dowd, Mass
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Supporting Actor
Mike Faist, West Side Story
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Woody Norman, C’mon C’mon
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Outstanding British Film
After Love
Ali & Ava
Boiling Point
Cyrano
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
Last Night in Soho
No Time To Die
Passing
Belfast
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Aleem Khan (Writer/Director), After Love
Philip Barantini, James Cummings (Writers), Hester Ruoff (Producer) [also produced by Bart Ruspoli], Boiling Point
Posy Dixon (Writer/Director), Liv Proctor (Producer), Keyboard Fantasies
Rebecca Hall (Writer/Director), Passing
Jeymes Samuel (Writer/Director) [also written by Boaz Yakin], The Harder They Fall
Film Not in the English Language
The Hand of God
Parallel Mothers
Petite Maman
The Worst Person In The World
Drive My Car
Documentary
Becoming Cousteau
Cow
Flee
The Rescue
Summer of Soul
Animated Film
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Encanto
Original Score
Daniel Pemberton, Being The Ricardos
Nicholas Britell, Don’t Look Up
Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch
Jonny Greenwood, The Power of The Dog
Hans Zimmer, Dune
Casting
Carolyn McLeod, Boiling Point
Francine Maisler, Dune
Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco, The Hand Of God
Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman, King Richard
Cindy Tolan, West Side Story
Cinematography
Dan Lausten, Nightmare Alley
Linus Sandgren, No Time To Die
Ari Wegner, The Power Of The Dog
Bruno Delbonnel, The Tragedy Of Macbeth
Greig Fraser, Dune
Editing
Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, Belfast
Joe Walker, Dune
Andy Jurgensen, Licorice Pizza
Joshua L. Pearson, Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Tom Cross, Elliot Graham, No Time To Die
Production Design
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Cyrano
Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo, The French Dispatch
Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau, Nightmare Alley
Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo, West Side Story
Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos, Dune
Costume Design
Massimo Cantini Parrini, Cyrano
Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West, Dune
Milena Canonero, The French Dispatch
Luis Sequeira, Nightmare Alley
Jenny Beavan, Cruella
Makeup and Hair
Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, Julia Vernon, Cruella
Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller, Cyrano
Love Larson, Donald Mowat, Eva von Behr, Dune
Frederic Aspiras, Jana Carboni, Göran Lundström, Giuliano Mariano, Sarah Tanno, House of Gucci
Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Sound
Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan, Last Night In Soho
James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor, No Time To Die
Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Malte Bieler, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van der Ryn, A Quiet Place Part II
Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Shawn Murphy, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom, West Side Story
Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett, Dune
Special Visual Effects
Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick, Free Guy
Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro, Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Tom Debenham, Huw J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwalm, The Matrix Resurrections
Mark Bakowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble, No Time To Die
Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer, Dune
British Short Animation
Joanna Quinn, Les Mills, Affairs of the Art
Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso, Night Of The Living Dread
Vladimir Krasilnikov, Jordi Morera, Antonin Niclass, Do Not Feed The Pigeons
British Short Film
Femme
The Palace
Stuffed
Three Meetings Of The Extraordinary Committee
The Black Cop
EE Rising Star Award (voted by the public)
Ariana Debose
Harris Dickinson
Millicent Simmonds
Kodi Smit-McPhee
Lashana Lynch
