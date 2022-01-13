2022 SAG nominations: ‘House of Gucci’ among nominees, ‘Squid Game’ creates history

Nominees for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards 2022, or the 28th SAG Awards, were announced on 12 January 2022. Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson announced the names via an Instagram Live presentation on SAG Awards’ official handle.

The biggest overall scorers were in the television segment of the awards, with Succession and Ted Lasso picking up five nods each. And South Korean drama Squid Game made history by becoming the first non-English language and the first Korean series to score a nomination at the SAG Awards.

Among the films, Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci and Jane Campion’s Power of the Dog led the pack with three nominations each.

The winners will be announced live on TNT and TBS on 2 February.

A look at the SAG awards 2022 nominations

Major nods for House of Gucci and Power of the Dog

House of Gucci, which is about a real-life murder that shook the iconic fashion family, was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture along with Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Jared Leto, who played Paolo Gucci in the film.

The highlight for the film was Lady Gaga’s nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role. The Grammy award winner has received critical praise for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani, the central figure in the sordid saga that hit the family.

Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up and King Richard with House of Gucci were the five nominees for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

As for Campion’s dark western Power of the Dog, the film was nominated for individual acting honours. Benedict Cumberbatch was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role. Kodi Smit-McPhee and Kirsten Dunst were nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, respectively.

Power of the Dog was one of the two big winners among films at the recently concluded Golden Globes. Campion won the award for Best Director of a Motion Picture, Smit-McPhee won the Best Supporting Actor award, and the film itself was awarded Best Motion Picture — Drama.

In what is being termed a surprise snub, Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, which was the other big winner at the Golden Globes with three awards, received just one nomination — Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for Ariana DeBose.

Succession challenges Squid Game in Drama

Boardroom drama Succession and acclaimed sports comedy Ted Lasso were nominated for the Best Ensemble in their respective categories — Drama and Comedy.

Actors of both series also won individual nominations. Succession has three nominations in Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, while Ted Lasso has two in Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series. Sarah Snook from Succession and Juno Temple from Ted Lasso received nominations in Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series, respectively.

But Succession’s biggest challenge comes from Squid Game, the other notable major nominee in the television categories.

Besides Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, the show is also nominated in Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series category.

Lead actor Lee Jung-jae was nominated for best actor in the drama series, competing with the three Succession actors and Billy Crudup who has been nominated for The Morning Show.

Among the best female actors in drama, HoYeon Jung was nominated for Squid Game. She is up against Snook, Elizabeth Moss for The Handmaid’s Tale, and Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon for The Morning Show.

Mare of Easttown was nominated in Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series along with Squid Game, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and Cobra Kai.

Its key actors — Kate Winslet, Jean Smart and Evan Peters — all received acting nods.

2022 SAG nominations in film

Motion Picture Cast

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

House of Gucci

King Richard

Male Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Female Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Ruth Negga, Passing

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

2022 SAG nominations in television

Drama Series Ensemble

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone

Comedy Series Ensemble

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo, Genius

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sarah Snook, Succession

HoYeon Jung, Squid Game

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, The Great

Sandra Oh, The Chair

Jean Smart, Hacks

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Squid Game

