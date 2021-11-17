6 travel movies worth watching that inspire wanderlust

Feed the soul with these travel movies to cure your travel bug.

We have grown up watching, consuming and adoring movies. To say that movies have influenced our minds would be an understatement. Travel movies are no different. What’s not to like about them? There’s something avant-garde about travel movies- from exotic locations to beautiful panoramic shots.

Here is a list of 6 movies that will call out your wanderlust:

Into the Wild

Ever dreamt of ditching city life and living in the wilderness? That is all this movie is about. This is about a bright student and athlete giving up everything and hitchhiking across America into the woods to live a life sans all worldly pleasures. He experiences several moments and incidents that mould the very very core of his existence.

What makes this movie even more interesting is that it is the real-life story of Chris McCandless. If you have not watched this yet, you are probably missing out on a true travel movie and probably one of the best of all times.

Eat Pray Love

If you are one of those who love books and detest the movie adaptions of your favourite books, let this change your mind.

This is a romantic drama, yet a travel story of Elizabeth Gilbert, whose world comes crashing down when she is divorced. What follows next is a journey across the world, where she reconnects with herself and finds out who she really is.

The ever-gorgeous Julia Roberts travels across Italy, India and Bali, and we do too with her.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

The one movie that revolutionised the scenario of travel movies in India, courtesy of Zoya Akhtar. This one had everything one would want to see on the big screen- romance, drama, comedy, tragedy, and yet, it never compromised on the wanderlust that we were all feeling when we watched it for the first time.

Three boys take a bachelor trip across Spain, and oh boy, what follows is a visual feast for us all. From scuba diving to skydiving, Bollywood grew up with Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Call Me By Your Name

If you think this is not a travel movie, ask yourself how many times you have wanted to move to Italy after watching this? This is a beautiful tale about love and only love. It is also a tale about the camera’s love for the lanes and bylanes, lakes, houses, and orchards of Italy.

Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer were their usual gorgeous selves throughout, but a true wayfarer will only see what he wants to see. To say Italy never looked this beautiful might not be an overstatement.

Before Sunrise

While at the heart of it, this is a love story and a story of conversations between two strangers who met on a train, Before Sunrise is a travel movie in every right. Trains, stations, cafes, parks and picturesque locations from on a single night- this is no less than a travel guide for Vienna.

While Jesse and Celine fall in love over the course of the night, we couldn’t help but fall in love with Vienna and walk the streets along with them. Whether or not they meet again is for the other franchise movies, but it definitely made us want to meet a stranger on a train.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Manali, Paris, Udaipur- this movie brought together the best of all worlds. Of course, the oh-so-gorgeous star cast, the countless dance numbers are all added advantages, but can you get over the beauty of the locations they were shot in?

For those who didn’t like the Bollywood drama, they took the mesmerising cities across the world and planned their next trips secretly.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is also a love story where beautiful locations and wanderlust is a leading character. We’ll keep it at that.

