Home > Culture > Entertainment > From The Weeknd and more, stay tuned for these music album releases this January 2022
From The Weeknd and more, stay tuned for these music album releases this January 2022
Culture
07 Jan 2022 08:15 AM

From The Weeknd and more, stay tuned for these music album releases this January 2022

Lifestyle Asia
From The Weeknd and more, stay tuned for these music album releases this January 2022
Culture
From The Weeknd and more, stay tuned for these music album releases this January 2022

From The Weeknd’s Dawn FM to The Lumineers’ Brightside, here are ten exciting albums releasing this January 2022. 

With countless singles and albums released each month, it’s pretty much an impossible task to keep track of all the latest music releases. From old-school rock to alternative to modern rap to mainstream pop, here are ten music albums releasing this January 2022. 

Fellow melophiles, make sure you’re in the know with what’s new in the music world with our reoccurring monthly column where we pick out and feature ten music albums releasing that month. 

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok

Hero image credit: Billboard

Jump To / Table of Contents

‘Dawn FM’ by The Weeknd

1 /10

‘Dawn FM’ by The Weeknd

Almost a year after his previous album, Canadian singer-songwriter releases his fifth studio album this month. For Dawn FM, expect guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, and more. The album cover is interesting. Get ready for the memes.

[Image credit: @theeweeknd/Instagram] 

‘Dawn FM’ by The Weeknd
Genres
Psychedelia, R&B
Release date
7 January 2022
listen now
‘Mamaru’ by RuPaul

2 /10

‘Mamaru’ by RuPaul

Are you ready for the queen’s fourteenth studio album? If you’re ready, then Shantay, you stay. Just like everything else the American icon does, we already know Mamaru is going to be fabulous. 

[Image credit: @rupaulofficial/Instagram] 

‘Mamaru’ by RuPaul
Genres
Pop, dance
Release date
7 January 2022
listen now
‘Night Call’ by Years & Years

3 /10

‘Night Call’ by Years & Years

Night Call by British musician Olly Years & Years serves as a follow-up to Palo Santo, his second studio album. The upcoming album features 22 tracks in total. 

[Image credit: @yearsandyears/Instagram] 

‘Night Call’ by Years & Years
Genres
Electropop, dance-pop
Release date
7 January 2022
listen now
‘Icy Season’ by Saweetie

4 /10

‘Icy Season’ by Saweetie

From Icy Grl to Icy Season, Saweetie’s soon-to-release project boasts seven high-profile collaborations. This is more of a mini mixtape, rather than an archetypal album. 

[Image credit: @saweetie/Instagram] 

‘Icy Season’ by Saweetie
Genres
Rap, Hip hop
Release date
7 January 2022
‘Transparency’ by Twin Atlantic

5 /10

‘Transparency’ by Twin Atlantic

If you enjoy jamming to alternative rock, we believe this album will do you good. Transparency by Scottish alternative rock band Twin Atlantic is a ten-track album. 

[Image credit: @twinatlantic/Instagram] 

‘Transparency’ by Twin Atlantic
Genres
Alternative rock, indie rock, emo pop
Release date
7 January 2022
listen now
'Brightside' by The Lumineers

6 /10

'Brightside' by The Lumineers

January 2022 welcomes The Lumineers’ Brightside, the American indie-folk band’s fourth studio album. The album was preceded by the release of three singles: Brightside, Big Shot, and A.M. Radio. 

[Image credit: @thelumineers/Instagram] 

'Brightside' by The Lumineers
Genres
Folk, Indie, folk rock
Release date
14 January 2022
‘Fix Yourself, Not the World’ by The Wombats

7 /10

‘Fix Yourself, Not the World’ by The Wombats

Love listening to British rock? Mark your calendar for 14 January 2022. That’s when The Wombats releases their fifth studio album, Fix Yourself, Not the World. We like the name. We like the album cover. 

[Image credit: @wombatsofficial/Instagram] 

‘Fix Yourself, Not the World’ by The Wombats
Genres
Indie rock
Release date
14 January 2022
listen now
‘The Boy Named If’ by Elvis Costello & The Imposters

8 /10

‘The Boy Named If’ by Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Award-winning English singer-songwriter Elvis Costello and his band The Imposters release an album titled The Boy Named If later this month. The album is preceded by two singles: Magnificent Hurt and Paint The Red Rose Blue. 

[Image credit: @elviscostello/Instagram] 

‘The Boy Named If’ by Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Genres
Country, rock
Release date
14 January 2022
listen now
‘The Gods we Can Touch’ by AURORA

9 /10

‘The Gods we Can Touch’ by AURORA

Runaway on 21 January 2022 with the Norwegian singer-songwriter’s upcoming album, The Gods we can Touch. Four singles have already been released: Exist for Love, Giving in to the Love, Heathens, and Cure for Me. 

[Image credit: @auroramusic/Instagram] 

‘The Gods we Can Touch’ by AURORA
Genres
Art pop, alternative, electropop
Release date
21 January 2022
listen now
‘Motordrome’ by MØ

10 /10

‘Motordrome’ by MØ

Next on the list is Motordrome. The upcoming long-awaited album is the Danish singer and songwriter’s third album and sees a release towards the end of the month on 28 January 2022. 

[Image credit: @momomoyouth/Instagram] 

‘Motordrome’ by MØ
Genres
Electronic, indie pop
Release date
28 January 2022
listen now
Entertainment Music The Weeknd New Albums january 2022 album releases
Lifestyle Asia
Here's where you can read the latest news and stories from Lifestyle Asia and our sister titles PrestigeOnline and Augustman, curated from all of our editions in Hong Kong, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and India.
Luxury

Recommended For You

follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiakl

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.