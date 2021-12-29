New year affirmations for 2022 you need to make based on your zodiac

Affirmations 2022 are personal mantras that may seem incredibly simplistic but can achieve miracles when practised regularly. In fact, the late Louise Hay, helped millions of people around the world to not only heal various physical illnesses through the power of affirmations but also manifest miracles in terms of their love lives, finances, as well as, their spiritual growth, and evolution.

Some say that affirmations help re-program the brain through constant and consistent repetition. Perhaps because every time we chant an affirmation, it gets embedded in our subconscious mind – the part of our mind where we plant seeds to manifest into our reality. Thus, the more ‘affirmation seeds’ we plant – the more we create a beautiful and productive life.

Experience has taught me that sometimes when we introduce affirmations into our lives, we either get too over-enthusiastic – by chanting multiple affirmations constantly, and eventually burning out; or we get impatient by not seeing dramatic changes immediately and stop the practice. Both are very natural reactions to the practice – so don’t be too hard on yourself.

Hence, here’s a nice little routine I practice for myself for my New year affirmations 2022

– Firstly, I choose one. Just one at a time. And I use it for anywhere between 7 days, 21 days, 6 weeks, 3 months, or even an entire year – depending on the affirmation I’m working with and its desired purpose.– I pick 3 times a day to repeat the affirmation at least 5 to 7 times. Usually – first thing upon waking, just before I eat lunch, and the last thing before I go to bed. We all wake up, eat a meal, and go to sleep – thus these are good times to chant the affirmation verbally. With time and practice, you can chant them more frequently throughout the day but start with 3 fixed times. Remember, consistency is the key.

– To boost the power of the affirmations, I make it a point to write them down daily 5-7 times. Usually, I prefer writing them by hand (because it’s more personal), but if typing is your thing – more power to you. Pick a consistent time for the writing. I like to do it, right after my yoga practice, because the energies are potent – but see what works best for you.

– Have fun with them! That’s incredibly important. If you treat them like a chore, they won’t work for you. If you practice them with love, they’ll almost become like spiritual prayers and you’ll be regularly delighted by their magic.

I’ve picked out a simple affirmation for each zodiac sign. If you wish to work on your soul – pick the affirmation that’s assigned to your sun sign. If you wish to work on your emotions and mind – pick the affirmation that’s assigned to your moon sign. If you wish to work on your physical self – pick the affirmation assigned to your rising sign/ascendant. However, when in doubt, stick to the one assigned to your sun sign. For when we work on the soul – the effects automatically trickle down to the mind, heart, and body.

New year affirmations 2022 for every sun sign

Aries

“I lovingly do everything I can to assist my body in maintaining perfect health.”

Taurus

“I balance my life between work, rest, and play. They all get equal time.”

Gemini

“I am loved and accepted exactly as I am, right here and right now.”

Cancer

“I have unlimited potential. Only good lies before me.”

Leo

“It does not matter what other people say or do. What matters is how I choose to react and what I choose to believe about myself.”

Virgo

“I am safe in all my relationships, and I give and receive lots of love.”

Libra

“My life gets more fabulous every day. I look forward to what each new hour brings.”

Scorpio

“I now do work I love, and I am well paid for it. I am appreciated and well-compensated wherever I work.”

Sagittarius

“My good comes from everywhere and everyone.”

Capricorn

“Today I listen to my feelings, and I am gentle with myself. I know my feelings are my friends.”

Aquarius

“I am pain-free and totally in sync with life.”

Pisces

“No matter how old I am, I can always learn more, and I do so with confidence.”

Practice these affirmations 2022 with love and trust. I wish you all a very happy new year!

(Main and featured image credit: sarayut Thaneerat/Getty Images)