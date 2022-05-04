Trailer release: Everthing we know about South Korean film ‘Alien’

Time-travelling turbulence is the highlight of the first trailer of the highly anticipated South Korean sci-fi film Alien, which dropped on 3 May.

Directed by Choi Dong-hoon, the film’s star-studded cast includes some of Korea’s finest acting talents. Among them are Kim Tae-ri, Ryu Jun-yeol, Kim Woo-bin and So Ji-sub.

Alien marks Choi’s return to films seven years after his hugely successful period masterpiece Assassination (2015).

The film will be released in two parts, but the dates of both instalments haven’t been confirmed yet.

Here’s what we know about Choi Dong-hoon’s Alien so far

Although the plot of Alien is not yet clear, reports, as well as the trailer, suggest that it is essentially about an alien that gets trapped in a human body in 2022 and the events that have been taking place since the Goryeo Dynasty hundreds of years ago.

The happenings in the modern world are somehow connected with the search for a mysterious sword in the ancient period.

Kim Tae-ri plays Lee Ahn, who has mystical powers. Ryu Jun-yeol portrays a Taoist named Moo Reuk. Kim Woo-bin and So Ji-sub play alien escorts named Guard and detective Moon Do-seok, respectively.

What does the trailer reveal?

The trailer of Alien gives only fleeting glimpses of what to expect. Viewers get to see a machine-like alien and action sequences, with scenes rapidly oscillating between the Goryeo Dynasty and the modern day.

It begins with flying machines in the Goryeo period and quickly descends into pure chaos. There are escape sequences and alien tentacles getting hold of one character while the others try to make sense of the surrounding devastation.

The trailer keeps the air of mystery intact, giving no hint of how the timelines are connected. There is hardly any dialogue, except for vague references by some characters which do not add to the details.

(Main and Featured images: Screenshot/CJ ENM Movie/YouTube)

This story first appeared on Augustman Singapore.