facebook
Home > Culture > Entertainment > Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy return as Sanderson sisters in first trailer of ‘Hocus Pocus 2’
Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy return as Sanderson sisters in first trailer of ‘Hocus Pocus 2’
Culture
29 Jun 2022 12:07 PM

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy return as Sanderson sisters in first trailer of ‘Hocus Pocus 2’

Manas Sen Gupta
Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy return as Sanderson sisters in first trailer of ‘Hocus Pocus 2’
Culture
Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy return as Sanderson sisters in first trailer of ‘Hocus Pocus 2’

The first trailer of Hocus Pocus 2 was released by Disney on 28 June, with the original three stars — Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy — back as the Sanderson witches from 17th-century Salem, Massachusetts.

The Disney+ original movie is a sequel to the 1993 film Hocus Pocus, which was not a hit at the time of its release but has since gained a cult following. The much-awaited sequel is set in the current period, 30 years after the events in the original.

Here’s what the Hocus Pocus 2 trailer shows

The trailer brings fans back to Salem, where two teenagers conduct a seance on Halloween night, with a magical candle in a cemetery somewhere deep in the woods. As they recite a spell, a black flame erupts on the candle and the ground cracks up.

The girls flee in fear, and the three witches appear.

“Lock up your children,” one of the witches utters with a shrill cry. “Yes, Salem, we’re back!”

How is the trailer connected to the original?

The original film explains the backstory of the three witches. They were caught and executed in the 17th century for sucking the souls of children to achieve eternal youth. But before their apparent deaths, Winifred (Midler) had cast a spell, which could resurrect her and her sisters if a virgin lit a black flame candle on Halloween.

In the original film, the trio is brought back when a teen accidentally lights a black flame candle in a cottage that belonged to the witches.

At the time of the original film, only Midler was a known Hollywood star. The other two, Parker and Najimy, have since become A-listers in the industry with a long list of acclaimed works and accolades.

Hocus Pocus 2 will be released on Disney+ on 30 September 2022.

(Main and Featured images: © Disney/IMDb)

Sarah Jessica Parker Disney Hocus Pocus 2 Bette Midler Kathy Najimy
Manas Sen Gupta
Manas enjoys reading detective fiction and writing about anything that interests him. When not doing either of the two, he checks Instagram for the latest posts by travellers. Winter is his favourite season and he can happily eat a bowl of noodles any time of the day.
Travel Culture Entertainment Food
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiakl

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.