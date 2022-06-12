Apple Studios brings in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ director for an F1 movie starring Brad Pitt

Apple Studios has roped in Joseph Kosinski, the director of Top Gun: Maverick (2022), to helm its upcoming Formula One movie. The film will star Brad Pitt, as confirmed by the production company on 7 June.

The untitled movie will depict Pitt as a driver “who comes out of retirement to compete alongside a rookie driver,” according to Apple TV+ Press.

While its script has been written by Ehren Kruger, seven-time F1 world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton is one of the producers of the film.

The release date is yet to be known.

Here’s all we know about Apple’s upcoming project starring Brad Pitt

About the film

According to Hollywood Reporter, after a brief meeting with Hamilton during the filming of the 2022 Top Gun film, Kosinski was inspired to make a Formula One film.

The movie will stream on Apple TV + and will hit theatres. This is said to be a crucial aspect of the deal between Apple and the movie producers.

Apart from Hamilton, other producers include Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman, Kosinski and Plan B Entertainment. Penni Thow, CEO of Copper, will be the executive producer of the film.

Pitt and Kosinski had joined hands for a motorsports film earlier as well. They tried producing a movie based on the book Go Like Hell, which retells Ford’s battle with Ferrari at Le Mans races in the 1960s. It was eventually made as Ford v. Ferrari (2019), where Matt Damon plays Carroll Shelby. It was directed by James Mangold.

Apple Studios is teaming up with Pitt and Plan B Entertainment for the second time, too. They are also working with George Clooney’s production house Smokehouse Pictures on a Jon Watts-directed untitled film that will star Pitt and Clooney.

Notable F1 movies and documentaries

According to a March press release, Apple Studios will also be releasing a Hamilton documentary on its streaming service.

Other projects that have been made in this subgenre include Netflix documentary Formula 1: Drive to Survive (2019– ), along with movies Grand Prix (1966) and Rush (2013).

