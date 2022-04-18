From tufting to painting: 6 art workshops to try in KL and PJ

From acrylic painting to candle making classes, check out these art and craft workshops in the city to reach your crafting goals.

If your goal is to explore a new hobby outside of work, consider adding these art workshops in KL to your schedule. With tuft rugs on the rise, check out Puchong’s newest addition, Tuft Me, for a memorable activity with your loved ones. If baking is your calling, head over to The Weekend Workshop to bake delicious chiffon and lemon pound cakes with love — acrylic painting and splash art activities are available too.

In the painting department, head over to Jadi Batek and Brew & Brush. To learn the basics of clay making, trust Touch of Clay to bring your imagination to life. If you are interested in learning a new artistic skill or looking for ways to unwind, bookmark our curated guide and head over to these art workshops in KL.

Check out our top art workshops in KL and PJ:

Tuft Me

In need of a new furry rug? Create your own with Tuft Me. Designed with a hand-held tufting gun, tuft rugs are trending on TikTok for their plush yet artistic designs. The rise of tufting took its course when artists started creating their colourful textiles at home. Here’s an example from Bill Wave and Mush Studios. If tuft-making is on your wishlist, you can learn and design your masterpieces with Tuft Me by booking a slot at the Puchong and Damansara Uptown outlet.

Address: 10, Jalan Kenari 6, Bandar Puchong Jaya, 47100 Selangor

Contact: Drop them a DM on Instagram or email: tuftme.my@gmail.com

Touch of Clay

Founded by Malaysian ceramic artist Cheah Yeow Seng, Touch of Clay is where you can discover the magic behind clay making as a beginner or intermediate. Ideal for an individual or in groups, you can choose to pick up skills in hand building, pottery throwing and learning how to glaze your creations. Each class runs for 3 hours, so be sure to plan your schedule accordingly. Check out the classes here.

Address: 8, Jln 1/60b, Taman Segambut Damai, 51200 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 10 AM – 5 PM.

Contact: +60 17-881 2265 (Mr Cheah) / +60 11-1122 3152 (Thea) / email: mytouchofclay@gmail.com

Craftiviti

Located in 10 Boulevard, Petaling Jaya, Craftiviti is the place to be to explore your next DIY project. Besides workshops, the shop offers handy supplies and make-at-home kits. Drop by with your best friends for a quick activity to create your own lip balm, resin art, soaps, candles, etc.

Address: Unit D-1-46, 1st Floor, Block Dahlia, 10 Boulevard SPRINT Highway, Jalan PJU 6a/3a, 47400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: Monday – Sunday, 10 AM – 6 PM.

Contact: 03-77109553 / email: enquiry@craftiviti.com

The Weekend Workshop

Located in Sea Park, Petaling Jaya, The Weekend Workshop is where the adventurous can explore their creative side. Host your special occasions by coordinating — acrylic painting, cake baking, candle making and more — a workshop with them. We recommend Splash Art and Matcha Strawberry Chiffon Cake Baking Mini Workshop. Check out the calendar here.

Address: No 9, Jalan 21/12, Sea Park, 46000, Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia

Operating hours: Monday – Sunday, 9 AM – 6 PM.

Contact: 011-2177-6974 / email: theweekendworkshop.tww@gmail.com

Brew n Brush

Ideal for beginners and advanced, Brew n Brush is the perfect place to unwind, paint and quench your thirst. You will be exploring Kuala Lumpur’s hottest rooftop bars while unleashing your inner artist. Don’t fret if it’s your first time; qualified artists lead the social three-hour session to guide you through every brush stroke. Grab a cocktail, and it’s time to start painting your masterpiece.

Contact: 011-5632-1060 / email: brewnbrush@gmail.com

Jadi Batek

Located in the heart of KL, Jadi Batek is one of the biggest handicraft centres in the city. Known for its beautiful displays of handmade batik products, the space is also an excellent place for locals and tourists to learn more about the dyeing technique. Check out their classes: Batik Colouring, Standard Batik Drawing, Batik Face Mask, Scarf Batik Drawing, Pareo Batik Drawing and T-Shirt. Book your spot before arriving.

Address: 30, Jalan Inai, Imbi, 55100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: Monday – Sunday, 9 AM – 5 PM.

Contact: 03-21451133 or WhatsApp 019-783-2387. Email info@jadibatek.com

Hero and featured image credit: Unsplash/Bench Accounting