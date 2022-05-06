What kind of a mother you will be based on your zodiac sign

Motherhood is not for the meek. After all, being a mother is considered as one of the most thankless professions in a patriarchal society. Oh yes, it is a job! It’s way more demanding than working with various wolves of the wall street and the consequences are far more deadlier than wars waged on battlefields. After all, motherhood involves not just bringing a new life into the world, but nurturing it to become a wonderful human being – a task that seems near impossible. However, unlike other jobs, motherhood is never compensated. All our mothers ask for is some love and a little respect. A simple ‘thank you’ would truly fill their hearts with joy.

So here’s an astrological guide to motherhood based on zodiac signs that will not only help us discover the kind of mother we shall be but perhaps help us understand our mothers better. Through knowing ourselves – and our mothers – we can perhaps make the world a better place. Happy Mother’s Day to all our mothers – by birth and by love!

Here’s a comprehensive astrological guide to motherhood

ARIES

An Aries woman will always become a ‘warrior mama.’ Well, she can’t help it if she’s ruled by Mars – God of war and competition! Not only will she make sure that her kids are scrubbed and cleaned but she’ll ensure that they’re well-fed, loved and showered with impulsive kisses and hugs. However, don’t expect her to pick them up and mollycoddle them whenever they cry – and when they grow, she won’t bother sugarcoating things. After all, life isn’t fair and one has to fight to get ahead – and an Aries mother will ensure she teaches her kids how to fight their way to the top! There’s always a sense of strict discipline and she will ensure that her well-mannered kids grow up to become independent adults who are capable of fending for themselves. Don’t expect her to compromise her style just because she’s entered motherhood. She’ll forever be the fiery spirit that confidently marches through life with her head held high – and will expect her kids to do so too! After all, motherhood isn’t for the faint-hearted and an Aries woman is anything but that!

However, an Aries mother, with all her wonderful strengths, comes with a temper! Quick to react – well, more like explode – and an expert at creating dramatic scenes – an Aries mother can go from zero to a hundred in less than a blink of an eye. However, she calms down just as quickly and almost immediately forgives her child after they apologise. It’s essential to remember that in spite of her brave and confident smile, she bruises easily and takes everything personally. Thus, every time her child misbehaves, it feels like her mothering skills are being attacked. However, this is the mother who not only champions her child but celebrates every single achievement and won’t hesitate bragging about every ‘A plus’ and gold medal at every possible social occasion.

TAURUS

A Taurus mother takes to motherhood very easily. She’ll cuddle her infant constantly and adore her toddler to bits. However, the minute they show even an ounce of a rebellious streak – her eyes see red and her bull horns grow sharp! There’ll always be delicious food in a Taurus mom’s house. Everything will be tastefully decorated with lots of creative touches here and there. However, if you dare stomp around with mud-filled shoes – prepare to say your final prayers. Motherhood only enhances her stubborn streak and her rules are the kind that can never be bent. However, in spite of her unyielding side, she actually is a fantastic mother who also becomes a best friend and the greatest confidant of her children. However, she won’t tolerate disrespect and if you’re a particularly rebellious teen, she’s not scared of you. She’ll never be – she created you – and she definitely can destroy you! But she wont – she loves you – just not your rebellious side. Once you mature out of that rebellious phase and have realised that her advice was the best – you two will have the strongest bond ever.

The Taurus mother has an almost miraculous threshold of pain and stress – physical, mental, emotional and spiritual. Her faith in her own power and whatever spiritual belief she follows is unsurpassable. She’s the mother, who will sacrifice her sleep night after night and pray her sick child back to health. She’ll defend her child profusely and will always love them with an intensity that’s almost divine. However, it’s rare that she’ll approve of whoever they date. Rare that anyone will meet her standards. A Taurus mother never lets sentiment interfere with practicality. However, she is deeply sentimental but is too afraid to show it. Thus, she masks it well with humour and good old fashioned pragmatism peppered with an indomitable spirit that always gets the job done!

GEMINI

A Gemini mother is messy but at least she’s never boring. She’s a natural born hustler with enough nifty hacks that allow her to cruise through the day. Never will she be restricted by motherhood in any which way. Her forever curious mind will fascinate children of all ages, and she’ll be the perfect source of all gossip. However, be warned, she comes with her share of mood-swings and random irritable outbursts that’ll catch you off-guard and eternally confuse you. Nothing pleases her and she rarely gets truly surprised. Her cynicism is high and try as you may, you can never pull a fast one on her. She’s seen it all, done it all and gotten away with worse stuff that you could ever dream off. When she gets bored, she’s not above using the kids as Guinea pigs in a hair-brained scheme for the sake of giggles. She hates sitting still and a life of basic domesticity is poison to her soul. She loves keeping busy but is never too busy for a fun talk. However, whatever you do – don’t bore her.

Drama is what keeps her going and she’s not above creating some of her own for the sake of a few cheap thrills. She has no patience for whiny behaviour, in spite of the fact that there’s not enough cheese in the world to go with all the ‘whine’ she doles out. Many a times, a Gemini mother’s kids mature faster than others – but that’s primarily because they tend to be the ‘responsible ones’, while the Gemini mother still behaves like a teenager going through a ‘rebellious phase.’ However, give her a chance and she’ll initiate you into her fascinating world and entertain you with wild stories of her past – as recent as a few days ago. She’ll always have the best connections and will always hook you up with her contacts. She may not be the most obviously ‘maternal’ of them all but at least there’s never a dull moment when she’s in her element.

CANCER

There are mothers and then there are Cancerian mothers. Tragedy and sacrifice are her middle names and she’ll ensure that everyone knows it! The maternal gene in a Cancer woman is amped up by celestial steroids. There’s nothing in the world that she won’t do for her family – especially her children. Her sheer utter devotion and dedication can make other mothers pale in comparison. Even if she’s crumbling from within, her children will often view her as their steadfast pillar of support. Perhaps due to the fact that some of the harshest memories of her past continue to haunt her, she’ll always raise her children to find their way through the world by being sensitive and compassionate individuals. She’ll instil firm values and insist they operate from a place of empathy. However, remember, she’s a crab at the end of the day – try as hard as you may but you just cannot shake her off! And, it goes without saying, no one will ever be good enough for their darling child and her possessive nature will definitely get triggered by her children’s romantic interest.

She can’t help being possessive – it’s her love language. Just like she can’t give a gift without expecting that you owe her a lifetime of unquestionable loyalty. She can’t help being forever suspicious of people’s intentions and is slow to trust others – but that’s only because she knows the pain a heart feels when it’s been betrayed all too well. However, when she loves you – she loves you with undying devotion. A single sneeze from you and she’ll have your prescription ready while feeding you chicken soup (tofu miso if you’re vegan). Every report card, every art class scribble and in some cases, even lost milk teeth, are preserved for the sake of memory. And yes, her memory is sharp – and even when she’s in her nineties, she’ll vividly remember every single detail of your first steps as a baby. So forgive her possessiveness and give her time to accept your lovers. And yes, she wants grandkids soon!

LEO

A Leo mother is the glamour mom that lavishly showers her children generously with love and affection. Her love for them is so blinding that she may not be able to see their faults and those who dare point them out, will fall prey to her leonine roar. However, when she does acknowledge her children’s faults – she becomes a strict disciplinarian and will insist that they shape up and get rid of all negative behavior. After all, their behavior is a reflection of her upbringing. She’ll never tolerate disrespect. Yes, she has her share of dramatic outbursts (she can’t help herself), however, when she’s really angry – she’ll give you the royal silent treatment – and trust me – it can truly hurt! Sure, she’ll happily play about and be the ‘best friend’ you’ve always wished for. Yet, she will instil good manners within you, teach you to respect your elders, ensure you know how to present yourselves as little princes and princesses in public, as well as, in private and will almost have a Drill Sergeant like ability to cause you to snap to attention at a moment’s notice.

Remember, she is a queen – even if it is only in her head. Thus, you have incredibly high standards to live up to. It’s a privilege to be born from a royal womb and you best know how to appreciate it. Unless severely afflicted, a Leo mother will never be stingy while doling out allowance. She’ll be the first to insist that you visit the salon regularly, as well as, treat yourself to a day of pampering at the spa. She won’t give up her life just because she’s a mother. Neither will she give up on taking care of herself. After all, she considers self-care an essential part of life and she will always insist her children do the same. Even if she has butch and rough sons, she’ll teach them how to moisturise and open the door for her and any lady friend they date (‘gentlemen friends’ too). Thus celebrate your royal mother by telling her how much she’s made your life better just by being her glamorous self!

VIRGO

Virgo mothers are either the glue that keeps the family together or the catalyst that can break them in an instant when the time is right. Either way, this is the mom who can perfectly manage to raise a child, pursue a career, fix all meals, change the lightbulbs, pay the bills and even pursue a course to further her education or update her skills. She’s a natural nurse and will always have medicines (or even herbal remedies) whenever the children fall sick. She’s great at games and is often the favourite to host playdates – all the kids love her. In fact, in a large family, she’ll most probably be the favourite aunt. However, that is before they discover her penchant for perfectionism and wanting things done her way in her house. Everything is organised in a way that’s practical and efficient and if that’s messed up in any way – well, expect an attack of unrelenting criticism. Yes, Virgo is the archetypal ‘nagging mother’ and is also the kind who’ll grumble through gritted teeth when things are getting chaotic. When it’s the last straw though, the meltdown is frightening.

However, the good thing is, she picks herself up, dusts it all off and gets back to it. Virgo mothers are almost super-human in that sense. Though, don’t be surprised if they pick up certain ‘habits’ to deal with the stress of becoming all that ‘super.’ Nevertheless, she’ll rarely ever shirk her maternal responsibilities. She knows that being a mother is a serious job and the ever people-pleaser, Virgo will always want to get a ‘gold star’ for any work she does – why should motherhood be any different? She’ll always raise her children with firm ethics – personal, moral and even emotional – and ensure that even her daughters know how to change tires, while her sons know how to do their own laundry and clean up after themselves. Rare will it be for a Virgo mother to limit her children to segregated tasks based on sexist principles. However, in spite of her modern outlook, she’s still a traditional girl at heart, even in motherhood!

LIBRA

Libra women make better wives than mothers. That’s not to say she won’t love her children. Au contraire – they’ll be loved to bits and tenderly cared for. However, the Venusian side of her is always tuned in to value ‘partnerships’ more than ‘parenthood.’ Take a look at the Goddess Venus herself – we know more about her torrid affairs with Mars, Adonis and other beings more than what kind of mother she was to Cupid – who somehow seemed to be fluttering around her like a well-matched accessory. Speaking of well-matched accessories – the children of Libran mothers will have a style of their own. She’ll teach them at a young age the importance of grooming, as well as, how to present oneself in public with an air of grace, refinement and impeccable manners. However, she won’t tolerate disobedience and if you push her buttons too far, gone will be her balanced and harmonious self and Venus shall become Kali in the blink of an eyes. However, if you survive her ‘Kali’ phase, you’ll be treated to goodies. It’s not the best style of parenting – but it works!

A Libra woman finds motherhood particularly difficult because she puts far too much pressure on herself to achieve a lofty standard that she’s imposed upon herself. The house must be tasteful and elegant – with no specs of dust. The children must be educated in the right schools, wear the best clothes and have the right kind of friends (oh yes, she went there). She needs to be the perfect hostess and always look good for her spouse. Keep up to date with current trends and – well, yes – it’s exhausting. Perhaps this is why sometimes she indulges in her sweet tooth or comfort carbs in order to deal with the pressure. Perhaps that’s why she’ll have a little too much wine and linger a little longer on the dance floor. Sometimes she’ll even flirt harmlessly just to feel beautiful. However, none of that will affect her complete commitment to her family and she will ensure that all your needs are met. Plus, when you’re older, her rants will make sense or be used as material for your stand up act.

SCORPIO

Don’t expect a Scorpio mother to be the typical ‘Hallmark Card’ mother. She’s far too edgy to be that vanilla. A general rule of thumb when dealing with a Scorpio woman – the more ‘harmless’ and ‘sweet’ and ‘docile’ she seems – the deadlier she really is. Her children know that well and yet they love her to bits because they sense her deep devotion towards them and feel emotionally secure whenever they are in her presence. A Scorpio mother will never let her children’s talent nor potential go unnoticed. She’ll forever encourage them to aim high and will do whatever it takes to help them achieve their targets. She’s the best motivational coach when they need a pep talk and the ideal counselor full of sage advice whenever they’re facing problems and will also waste no second bailing them out whenever they’re in a fix. To anyone who poses a threat to her children, watch out – you’ll live to regret it. Scorpionic vengeance is always deadly – and spares no one! This is the sign that rarely forgives – but if she does – she never forgets!

You can’t pull a fast one on a Scorpio mother. You’ll find it hard to keep secrets from her. She’ll always know what you’re up to even before you do. A single look from her is enough to keep you in check. She won’t smother you – she understands the need to be free to discover oneself – however, if you wish to remain in her house in one piece – you best follow her rules. You’ll be surprised how open-minded she may be about certain things other mothers tend to clutch their pearls over. However, don’t mistake that open-mindedness for being a pushover. Then again, if you’ve been raised by a Scorpio mother – you probably realised she isn’t a pushover even whilst you were in her womb. As much as she’ll know everything about you – she’ll always remain a mystery to you. Even when you think you’ve figured her out – she’ll surprise you. It’s part of her charm – accept it with love.

SAGITTARIUS

A Sagittarius mother hates being in the kitchen. Oh, if she has to, she can whip up a delicious feast – but she’ll hate every minute of it. After all, life is all about exploring the unknown and discovering hidden corners of the world – not to be locked away in a kitchen and living an unfulfilled boring life of domesticity. She’s the embodiment of the phrase – “I’m not a regular mom, I’m a cool mom!” and will probably love it that she’s considered the ‘hot mom’ amongst all your friends. Yes, you’ll be embarrassed and yes, she doesn’t care. She’s not one for brooding, nor does she tolerate melancholy well. Her natural Jupiterian optimism makes her truly believe that a positive outlook is all you need to survive in life. Gloom and pessimism can actually make her sick – hence she refuses to indulge in them. Often she’ll surprise people at how dedicated a mother she can be – especially those who remember her best in her carefree youth where her devil-may-care attitude couldn’t be tamed. Yet, she’ll enjoy changing diapers, showering her kids with love and attention and will enjoy playing with them with all her heart. Just do not put her in the kitchen!

Tactfulness and subtlety are alien concepts to her. However, she’s honest to the core and doesn’t believe in mincing words. Yet, in spite of her best intentions – her honesty can be incredibly brutal – and sometimes, one may feel as though they’ve been kicked in the stomach by a wild horse whenever she drops her many ‘truth bombs.’ The concept of subjectivity is also alien to her, for she truly believes her truths are universal truths. However, remind her of how she scared you and she’ll conveniently develop a bout of amnesia, forgetting anything bad that was her fault. However, in spite of all this, her heart is always in the right place. Allow her to surprise you with spontaneous excursions or even quick weekend getaways to break the monotony of life. Indulge her frank and honest take on your life’s problems. You’ll be surprised how astute her wisdom is and how sometimes the most simple and honest route is the best solution of them all.

CAPRICORN

A Capricorn mother is the ultimate ‘power mother’ – and she knows it. She’s the mother who will give her children the best that money can buy – insisting on quality over quantity. After all, quality things last longer and a Capricorn mother abhors wastefulness of any kind. This is why, she’ll insist that the plates are clean and the shoes last longer than a few seasons. To her, being economical doesn’t mean being cheap – a wise lesson that she’ll instil within her children. The kids shall be expected to have impeccable manners, be polite and respectful to elders, courteous yet cautious of strangers and of course, good old fashioned chivalry. This isn’t the mother who tolerates rudeness and disobedience – she considers it as a personal affront to her parenting. A Capricorn mother never sits still and is always got something that needs her attention. However, when it comes to her children, she will ensure that they get her complete attention. She’s perhaps the best listener out there and will rarely shame you for whatever you’re going through. Underneath the ice, she’s all warm and fluffy.

She’s hates it when children sit idle and if she had her way, she would put them in every hobby class possible to keep them mentally and physically active. Be it painting, music, dancing, sports of all kinds or even learning foreign languages – a Capricorn mother believes that a child should never forgo an opportunity to learn. Every skill they acquire shall benefit them in their life when they grow up in some way or the other. That’s because she’s ruled by Saturn – the karmic taskmaster who insists that we ‘learn our lessons’. However, Saturn also gives wisdom through experience – and a Capricorn mother often has the toughest ones – which is why she somehow manages to stay steadfast during the worst storms of life. It’s not like she doesn’t believe in your lofty and ‘alternative’ views or career paths. She wants you to prove that you are the best – and have the gumption to persevere through the tough times. Once you’ve showed her you can – she’ll be your biggest champion. Also, her sarcasm game is on point. Her sense of humour is legendary and will always lighten up even the tensest of situations.

AQUARIUS

Motherhood is a major adjustment for the average Aquarian woman. After all, human emotions in general baffle her – especially when they belong to infants that have no way of expressing them beyond a scream. However, with time, she manages to fulfil her maternal duties well. However, as much as she loves her children, there’s always an element of detachment. A strange aloofness and emotional distance that no one can really put their finger on. Some might even say she approaches motherhood as some sort of weird science experiment where the children are the Guinea pigs. No, she’s not heartless – but, she’s just – well, let’s just say she’s ‘unique.’ However, you’ll be surprised by how devoted she can be when the time is right. She’ll be quite the ‘social mom’ and will happily take part in all the PTAs and befriend the teachers and the other moms – who would be wowed by her natural ability to just be so ‘cool’ and in most cases, her airy glamour will charm them all. Nothing comes as a shock to her. In fact, what you find scandalous, she’ll probably yawn at.

She’s be quite progressive in many ways and she’d have beliefs that would probably make hippies of the past clutch their pearls. She has a unique way of looking at the world and often at times may have rather off-beat views on religion and spirituality in general. Don’t be surprised if she’s got a few ‘witchy rituals’ in her. Motherhood doesn’t dim her rebellious side and tantrums will not bend her will. She enjoys diving deep into rabbit holes and conspiracy theories fascinate her. She’d probably believe that Aliens are real and are living amongst us. Most of the times, she herself feels like an alien that’s trapped in a planet filled with ‘muggles.’ However, the thing you must know is that she values the truth above anything else. She hates lies and deception of any kind. She would prefer you confess even your most heinous misgiving with sheer honesty than lie about it. She can forgive almost anything except dishonesty. She will encourage you to march to your own beat and she’ll happily teach you how to discover your own personal rhythm. Just don’t cramp her style!

PISCES

A Pisces mother clearly has a favourite amongst the siblings. She’ll never admit it but everyone will point out that the largest chunk of her heart goes to the ‘runt of the litter.’ Okay, perhaps that was harsh – however, one must understand that Pisces is a natural empath and she can feel pain of others perhaps even better than they feel it themselves. So when she sees one of her children struggling the most – she can’t help but shower them with a little more love than the others. More often than not, it may cause resentment to develop amongst the others – however, rest assured that she loves all her children. Some just need a little bit extra in order to survive. She truly believes her love can heal all wounds and can reform even the most troubled souls. At times it may feel like a losing battle – but she’ll never ever give up trying. Even if she has moments of strictness, there’s always a part of her that hates being the one who punishes children. Yet, at the same time, she knows that a lack of firmness is often as bad as neglect – possibly even worse.

A Pisces mother is truly a sensitive soul. Motherhood can sometimes trigger some really unpleasant emotions within her and hence she’ll cope by indulging in things that can sometimes be addictive – be it shopping (they do call it retail therapy for a reason), cleaning (to mask the darkness of her soul), wine and other ‘stimulants’ (to allow life to appear rosier than it actually is) and in some cases – fitness (and impose it upon her children too). After all, life is too harsh, and we all need our escape – especially when it helps numb the pain. Sometimes she even makes an addiction out of motherhood – smothering children and ‘butting in’ every aspect of their lives. Boundaries are always an issue with her and sometimes it may seem as though she has no concept of them. However, in spite that, she’ll be the most generous soul – and wouldn’t hesitate to take a bullet for those she loves – especially her children. Her devotion knows no end and she’ll always make you feel special in her own way.

