‘Bad Vegan’ memes are trending on Twitter – here’s what we like most

If your mind is equally as blown as ours after watching Bad Vegan on Netflix this weekend, you’ll enjoy these Twitter reactions that touch on the madness of Sarma and Anthony, Leon the dog, and plenty of money wire transfers.

After the Tinder Swindler and Inventing Anna, we thought we’d had our fair share of spammers and scammers, but then along came Bad Vegan. Following the story of Sarma Melngailis, the Netflix true crime documentary details in four episodes the turbulent journey between Sarma, a vegan restauranteur, and a mysterious man who claims that he can make her dog immortal. All Sarma has to do is wire him millions of dollars and never ask any questions, as he sets her various peculiar tasks in order to admit her into “the family” where she and her dog will “live happily ever after.”

Despite its very catchy title, vegans can be relieved to know that the subject matter of the show does not have much to do with veganism, but rather love, crime, money, and a sense of otherwordly mysticism. As much as Bad Vegan is difficult to watch, it is also fascinating. Released just last weekend, read on for what the Twittersphere had to say in our collection of the best Twitter reactions and memes to Bad Vegan. Naturally, some spoilers may lie ahead.

The best Twitter memes inspired by Bad Vegan on Netflix

This is not what we expected…

Me watching this Bad Vegan doc on Netflix #BadVegan pic.twitter.com/WlKZdKeoMk — Ashley (@slaygrlslay) March 17, 2022

Not. Buying. This.

The first time you tell me you’re a secret agent… #BadVegan pic.twitter.com/4nBEMyKFDd — I’m Broke Baby (@BurnaGirlMo) March 17, 2022

The random Alec Baldwin storyline

Starting episode 2 and all I’ve learned so far is 1) ppl in this world are too naive and desperate for love & 2) Alec Baldwin is always involved in some mess #BadVegan #badvegannetflix — Chan (@Chan25888314) March 17, 2022

This was a strange turn

Telling a stranger all your passwords so he can 'make your accounts secure' #BadVegan pic.twitter.com/msgcq1R4Sw — Lynn (@lynnalexandria) March 16, 2022

Mindy Kaling has a point here

Bad Vegan on @netflix is insane but probably the most disturbing is Sarma’s decision to unironically wear pig tails — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) March 20, 2022

Buh-bye.

Am I the only one watching “Bad Vegan” thinking… the *second* that man asked me to wire him money, I woulda been… #badvegannetflix #badvegan pic.twitter.com/SncvD6v07m — Dr. Kehaulani Watson (@hehawaiiau) March 19, 2022

Okay but how cool would this be?

Anthony Strangis: "I'll make you and your dog immortal" Me: " Where did you graduate from, Hogwarts?" #BadVegan #badvegannetflix pic.twitter.com/Wb5iwUxwEd — showbingers (@Ssmova) March 17, 2022

Very suspicious

Netflix, what are you doing to us?

“Bad Vegan” literally saw “Tinder Swindler” and said hold my beer rookie. #BadVegan pic.twitter.com/jjCt9kF6UD — Chuck (@Calhoun_County_) March 16, 2022

Is it?

“no, i wouldn’t say i was on the run. i just went by the name emma, avoided officers, covered my identifiable tattoo, and left the state. is that a crime?”#BadVegan pic.twitter.com/kXHqan24gO — chri 🍊 (@capri__crossing) March 18, 2022

This was major

Me when the docuseries basically said:

"Viewer, there was no Will" and faded the actor off screen #BadVegan pic.twitter.com/G9TIrClKUF — Saara M 🇵🇸🍉🇿🇦 (@mo_saara) March 17, 2022

A change of title maybe?

Watching #BadVegan. There is no way this woman graduated from Wharton, ran a multi million $ business in NYC and is as fucking stupid and clueless as she's trying to make out. I'm not buying it. She's a bad liar, not a bad vegan. — Cece Williams 🇺🇦 (@CherieWilliams) March 17, 2022

And by the end of it…

*Shudders*

last thing imma say on #badvegan that phone call at the end where sarma is just laughing with anthony years later. it's exactly like that employee said, she knew what the hell she was doing pic.twitter.com/BIRWV30oGb — on boo (@dojabins) March 19, 2022

