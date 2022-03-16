BAFTA Awards 2022: All the best fashion looks we’re still thinking about

After last year’s combination (of physical and virtual) ceremony, BAFTA Awards returned in full glory with stars in attendance dressed in their best. Held on March 13 at London’s Royal Albert Hall, this year’s ceremony was a glittery affair.

While The Power of the Dog earned the top honour of Best Film, along with Best Director for Jane Campion, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune took home trophies for five categories.

Many A-listers, including Lady Gaga, Emma Watson, Daniel Kaluuya, Salma Hayek and Sebastian Stan, served some of the best looks that turned heads at the BAFTA Awards. Black was a choice for many but stars like Bridgerton‘s Simone Ashley and West Side Story‘s Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose brightened the red carpet with their colourful outfits.

The best looks from the BAFTA Awards 2022

Emma Watson in a tulle dress

British actress Emma Watson poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall, in London, on March 13, 2022. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP)

Lady Gaga in in Ralph Lauren gown and Tiffany & Co. jewellery

Image credit: Lady Gaga/Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown in Louis Vuitton

She made red carpet debut with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi. (Image credit: Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram)

Ariana DeBose in Oscar de la Renta

Image credit: Ariana DeBose/Instagram

Simone Ashley in Valentino

Image credit: Simone Ashley/Instagram

Lashana Lynch in Prada

Image credit: Lashana Lynch/Instagram

Rachel Zegler in Vivienne Westwood gown paired with Tiffany & Co. jewels

Image credit: Rachel Zegler/Instagram

Rebel Wilson in Giambattista Valli matched with Bulgari jewellery

She hosted the 2022 ceremoney. (Image credit: Rebel Wilson/Instagram)

Daisy Edgar-Jones in Gucci, accessorised with Tiffany & Co. jewellery

Image credit: Daisy Edgar-Jones/Instagram

Caitriona Balfe in Giorgio Armani Privé

Image credit: Caitriona Balfe/Instagram

Alana Haim in custom Louis Vuitton

Image credit: Alana Haim/Instagram

This article first appeared on Prestige Online Malaysia.