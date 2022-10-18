Best Bollywood movies to watch on Netflix with your loved ones on Deepavali

Get into the spirit of the festival of lights by watching the best Bollywood movies with your loved ones.

With Deepavali around the corner, the thought of surrounding your family with delicious food and sweets sounds like a big bundle of joy. It seems fitting to have the best Bollywood movies playing on TV to get in the festive mood. Picking the right movie is crucial for family bonding sessions and by keeping yourself entertained with the catchy music, riveting tale and not to forget, the beautiful choreography.

Below are our best Bollywood movies that cater to every movie buff. We guarantee these movies will light up your day just like the Deepavali celebration.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

This ‘90s tale will transport you to simpler times. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji, this classic film revolves around a love triangle between three college friends. Anjali (played by Kajol) has always been fond of her best friend Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan), but his heart yearns for Tina’s love (Rani Mukerji). As years go by, Rahul and Tina’s daughter plans to reunite Anjali with her father as per Tina’s dying wish.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham

Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham follows Yash (played by Amitabh Bachchan), a billionaire businessman in Delhi, and his two sons Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) and Rohan (Hrithik Roshan). Growing up in a household that stays true to patriarchy and traditions, Yash disowns Rahul after finding out that his son has fallen in love and marries Anjali (Kajol) – who comes from a lower social class – without his father’s blessings. A decade goes by, and Rohan realises how the family is falling apart without Rahul and plans to reunite the family once again.

We are Family

As a remake of the 1998 film Stepmom, this movie takes us to the life of a divorced mother Maya (Kajol) and her three children who run a happy household till her ex-husband introduces his fashion designer girlfriend, Shreya, (played by Kareena Kapoor) to the family. Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned as the children despise Shreya. However, those feelings changed when Maya is diagnosed with cancer.

3 Idiots

This comedy-drama follows three best friends and their adventures as engineering students in a prestigious school. The story takes the viewers to a series of flashbacks and the present-day, where longtime friends Qureshi and Raju search for their long lost companion, Rancho, who left abruptly in the graduation ceremony and is never seen again.

Dear Zindagi

Dear Zindagi (translated to Dear Life) follows Kaira (Alia Bhatt), a promising cinematographer who is discontent with her life. Following her breakup, she is kicked out of her apartment and became disgruntled with her job. She later meets free-spirited psychologist Jug (Shah Rukh Khan) who helps her discover a new perspective on life. Fun fact: The film receives praises for its beautiful screenplay, music and performances.

The White Tiger

Based on the New York Times bestselling book, The White Tiger follows Balram (Adarsh Gourvav), a young man from a poor village who works as a chauffeur to a wealthy family. Balram assists the young couple (starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao) who treats him with respect, unlike other family members. However, an unexpected twist of events involving him and the young couple leads Balram to use his wit to escape from poverty with ingenious plans up his sleeves.

Hasee Toh Phasee

This rom-com will make your heart swoon. The film follows Nikhil (Sidharth Malhotra), a struggling businessman who is about to marry the love of his life, Karishma. A week before the wedding, Nikhil is assigned to keep an eye on Karishma’s mischievous sister, Neeta, and prevent her from ruining their wedding and stealing money from their father again. Nikhil soon discovers that there’s more to her geeky personality and realises that he’s marrying the wrong girl.

