21 hilarious memes that perfectly summed up the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Well, it’s finally done and dusted. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is in the history books after Argentina defeated France to lift the trophy. The final, like the rest of the world cup, was truly one for the ages and was nothing less than a thrilling roller coaster ride that so way too many twists and turns. In the end, when all was said and done, it were Messi’s men who came out on top thanks to Emiliano Martínez making some incredible saves during the penalty shoot-outs.

As the World Cup was one of the most unpredictable and eventful in history, the memes were absolutely hilarious as well. And so, without further ado, here’s a round-up of our favourite 2022 FIFA World Cup memes that made us all laugh out loud ranging from Emi Martínez’s meme-worthy celebration to Germany and Spain’s premature exits. Which ones were your favourite?

The best and funniest 2022 FIFA World Cup memes

1. Emiliano Martínez’s Celebration which became a meme itself

Emi Martínez after winning the Golden Glove 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/N5WspWTibf — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 18, 2022

Argentina’s goal keeper Emiliano Martínez found himself in the middle of a controversy as people found his celebration verging on the side of vulgar and offensive. However, Martinez also had many supporters who were pointing out how this is his signature way of celebrating.

Emi Martinez’s trademark Golden Glove celebration 😅 pic.twitter.com/jef0bEvuv5 — GOAL (@goal) December 19, 2022

2. This brilliant summation of Kylian Mbappé’s performance in the finale

3. Or an even better summation of Lionel Messi’s world cup-winning performance

Messi can finally rest and watch the sun rise on a grateful universe 🏆 @ESPNFC pic.twitter.com/3kbVosgupM — ESPN (@espn) December 18, 2022

Thanos would approve.

4. No for real, we hope the actual PSG training session isn’t too awkward….

Kylian Mbappe seeing Lionel Messi in PSG training next week pic.twitter.com/ykC8L3qQBj — Red ❤️‍🔥 (@RedLightning420) December 18, 2022

5. We couldn’t agree more

This is the best meme of the World Cup 😂 pic.twitter.com/tVJCys6slf — Ahmed Raza (@AhmadRaza_1982) December 10, 2022

Morocco’s dream run till the semi-finals was one of the best stories of the tournament so far.

6. The unpredictable group stages summed up in one meme

7. Okay, perhaps we can sum them up in two memes

Saudi Arabia against Argentina pic.twitter.com/XhD5iFTdWM — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) November 22, 2022

8. Argentina Vs Saudi Arabia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup (out of context)

pic.twitter.com/hlyXudCegd — WorId Cup Out Of Context (@WorIdCupOOC) November 22, 2022

9. Japan winning matches like it’s nobody’s business

Japan when they got drawn into Spain and Germany’s group: pic.twitter.com/KE2vMEhhyw — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) December 1, 2022

10. Unless it’s against Costa Rica



Japan beating Germany and Spain but losing to Costa Rica is absolutely mental. — Alfie | HITC Sevens (@HITCSevens) December 1, 2022

11. As they say, Karma is a …..

12. Wasn’t the first time it happened though

Germany are out of the #FIFAWorldCup in the group stage!! pic.twitter.com/h3bFEYn1Pw — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) December 1, 2022

13. And I Oop!



Portugal team going to airport pic.twitter.com/T38Xm2JBSA — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) December 10, 2022

Well, at least he’s still the GOAT? No?

14. Morocco knocking out teams like it’s child’s play

Spain watching Portugal get knocked out by Morocco pic.twitter.com/eyUEBjFqVh — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) December 10, 2022

15. ICONIC

The Canadian national team has clearly watched and taken inspiration from 2006 rom-com soccer classic SHE’S THE MAN. No choice but to respect pic.twitter.com/IoPgLwkvia — Ella Brockway (@ellabrockway) November 27, 2022

16. The airline didn’t have to come for Germany and Belgium like that yikes!

17. Maybe they should have benched Ronaldo for the quarter-final too

We said what we said.

18. We still love you Harry Kane

19. Give It The Oscar

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Final pic.twitter.com/1z99zZb3io — Douglas Reyes-Ceron (@dreyesceron) December 18, 2022

20. Now this is the sequel we’d love to see

The Notebook (2004) | Mbappe & Giroud (2022) pic.twitter.com/CK3UM7xKcQ — José Luis (@stardustreader) December 4, 2022

21. And finally, what we all feel right now

Me right now when there are no World Cup games today and tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/nINoqbuCms — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) December 7, 2022





Hero image: Courtesy IMDb, FIFA; Featured image: Courtesy FIFA

This story first appeared Augustman India.