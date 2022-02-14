Anti-Valentine’s Day: 10 of the best movies for singles to watch

All the single ladies (and gents), put your hands up.

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, some of you singles out there might despise the many elaborate plans of showing love, including exchanging gifts, going on dates and tear-jerking proposals, and choose a quiet night far away from all that. However, that does not mean that just because you aren’t in a relationship or hitched you cannot have a good time on V-Day.

While there are plenty of ways to celebrate being solo, especially on Valentine’s Day, one of the simplest things to do is plan the ultimate movie marathon. Moreover, the best thing about this idea is that you can either perch yourself on your couch and select some of your favourite flicks or catch the latest films at your local cinema. If you fall into the former category, we have one of the best lists of movies you will enjoy.

And don’t worry, these aren’t those sappy romantic ones you might loathe watching and they are available online.

Here are 10 movie for singles to watch on Valentine’s Day

How to Be Single (2016)

While the name is pretty self-explanatory, How to be Single follows a young woman, Alice (Dakota Johnson), who decides to take a break from a long-time relationship and be with other people before settling down. Straight out of college, she moves to New York to take up a job in a law firm and gears up to face new challenges on both professional and personal fronts.

Meanwhile, the shy and sweet Alice meets her polar opposite and confident Robin (Rebel Wilson), who lives and loves her solo life to the fullest. Robin teaches Alice how to embrace single life, meet men, get free drinks and party into the night.

Adapted from the book of the same name, written by Liz Tuccillo of Sex and the City fame, the movie shows that being single can be a blessing in disguise.

How to Be Single is directed by Christian Ditter and stars Damon Wayans, Jr. and Anders Holm, among others, in pivotal roles.

Watch here.

500 Days of Summer (2009)

The offbeat romantic comedy shows Tom Hansen (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) working as a writer for a greeting cards company in Los Angeles, US. He is a hopeless romantic who believes in the concept of finding the one true love and falls for his boss’s new assistant Summer Finn (Zooey Deschanel).

The two start dating some months later, but Summer believes they are just friends and love is a mere fantasy. Meanwhile, Tom is certain that Summer is the woman of his dreams. They meet, date and break up in the course of five hundred days. Later, a heartbroken Tom tries to find out what went wrong in the relationship.

The movie is almost based on a friends-with-benefits or unrequited love dynamic that Scott Neustadter, one of the screenwriters, had experienced in his life. 500 Days of Summer also highlights that true love can be a construct that people project onto others to suit their desires, but life may have other plans.

Released by Fox Searchlight Pictures, 500 days of Summer is directed by Marc Webb. In 2010, it received two Golden Globes nominations — Best Motion Picture in Comedy or Musical category and Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture in Comedy or Musical category for Gordon-Levitt.

Watch here.

Legally Blonde (2001)

A romantic comedy, Legally Blonde shows Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) as the president of her sorority, a runner-up of a pageant, and a fashion merchandising major. Her heart belongs to Warner (Matthew Davis) who is preparing to study at Harvard Law School.

However, Elle gets a rude shock when she is dumped for being “too blonde” and a misfit for Warner’s ambitious political career. Elle decides to enrol at Harvard Law School to win him back. But during her time at Harvard, she learns there is much more to her than just her appearance.

The iconic film is adapted from the true story of author Amanda Brown, which she penned down from her experiences at Stanford Law School. It was published in 2001 as a novel of the same name.

Legally Blonde also stars Luke Wilson and Selma Blair in pivotal roles. The self-love promoting movie is directed by Robert Luketic and was nominated for many awards, including Golden Globes for best motion picture and best actress in comedy or musical for Witherspoon, in 2002.

Watch here.

The First Wives Club (1996)

Directed by Hugh Wilson, The First Wives Club revolves around three former college girlfriends — Annie MacDuggan Paradis, Elise Elliot Atchison and Brenda Morelli Cushman (Diane Keaton, Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler, respectively) — who reunite after learning about the suicide of their friend Cynthia Swann Griffin (Stockard Channing).

The three middle-aged, divorced women decide to seek revenge on their ex-husbands who ditched them for younger women. The gal pals hatch clever plans and leave no stone unturned to create havoc in their exes’ lives.

Based on the 1992 novel of the same name by Olivia Goldsmith, the classic cast includes Sarah Jessica Parker, Maggie Smith, Victor Garber and Stephen Collins. In 1997, it was nominated for an Oscar for Best Music, Original Musical or Comedy Score.

Watch here.

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

Diane Lane was nominated for a Golden Globes award for her role in Under the Tuscan Sun. The film follows a San Francisco-based writer Frances Mayes (Lane) experiencing severe writer’s block and depression post an unexpected split from her husband.

She flies off to Italy for a Tuscan adventure after being encouraged by her friend Patti (Sandra Oh) to take a break from the debacle. During her visit, Frances purchases a crumbling villa near the small town of Cortona and begins anew amid delightful people.

This wonderful film is based on a real-life incident written as a best-selling memoir by Frances Mayes.

The flawless portrayal of characters by Raoul Bova, Lindsay Duncan, Vincent Riotta, Mario Monicelli and Roberto Nobile has stayed with us for a long time. Director Audrey Wells has co-produced this film with Tom Sternberg.

Watch here.

Get Out (2017)

Get Out follows Chris Washington (Daniel Kaluuya), who is a talented young African-American photographer and is dating Rose Armitage (Allison Williams). He reluctantly agrees to meet her parents over the weekend. But as he gets acquainted with Rose’s family, he learns many disturbing things about them and decides to leave.

Directed by Jordan Peele, the movie won an Oscar for best original screenplay in 2018.

The brilliant cast of the horror film includes Bradley Whitford, Catherine Keener and LaKeith Stanfield in pivotal roles who are joined by Caleb Landry Jones, Marcus Henderson and Betty Gabriel.

Watch here.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

Two best friends Julianne Potter (Julia Roberts) and Michael O’Neal (Dermot Mulroney) drew a pact that they would get married to each other if neither of them are betrothed by 28. However, one day, Michael informs Julianne about his marriage plans with the lovely Kimberly Wallace (Cameron Diaz). Only then does Julianne realise that she is in love with her best friend.

Out of sheer jealousy, Julianne, along with her wingman George Downes (Rupert Everett), tries to sabotage Michael’s wedding, but things get complicated when she is made Kimberley’s maid of honour.

The PJ Hogan directorial is distributed by Sony Pictures Entertainment, Columbia Tristar and TriStar Pictures. While Everett was nominated for a BAFTA and Golden Globes, Roberts was nominated for the latter, too. James Newton Howard won an Oscar for Best Music, Original Musical or Comedy Score in 1998.

Watch here.

Kramer v/s Kramer (1979)

Kramer v/s Kramer shows the irony of life when Manhattan advertising executive Ted Kramer (Dustin Hoffman) faces a huge setback in his personal life while securing the biggest account of his legal career.

Ted finds himself coping with single parenthood after his wife Joanna (Meryl Streep) decides to leave him and their son Billy (Justin Henry). The situation becomes overwhelming when Joanna takes him to court for custody of their son.

The film’s tagline, “There are three sides to this love story!”, is suggestive of the decision made in the emotional custody battle. It is adapted from the novel of the same name by Avery Corman.

Howard Duff, George Coe, JoBeth Williams and Jane Alexander are among the cast aced their performances in the film directed by Robert Benton.

In 1980, Kramer v/s Kramer bagged five Oscars, including Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep, respectively.

Watch here.

Blue Is the Warmest Colour (2013)

The emotionally raw contemporary French drama follows Adèle (Adèle Exarchopoulos), a 15-year-old French girl who finds that she is unhappy dating men. She then meets an older woman, Emma (Léa Seydoux), with blue hair at a lesbian bar and forms a bond with her. Emma opens a new world of desires for Adèle, which allows her to explore adulting as a woman.

Blue is the Warmest Colour charts their relationship from love to sex to heartbreak and, eventually, back to love.

Despite being a controversial film, director Abdellatif Kechiche, Exarchopoulos and Seydoux were awarded the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 2013. This was the first time where actors were recognised for this award. Exarchopoulos also won the César Awards in 2014 for her role in the film.

The cast also includes Salim Kechiouche, Aurélien Recoing, Catherine Salée and Benjamin Siksou.

Watch here.

The Princess Diaries (2001)

The Princess Diaries is about a high school student Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway) who receives the shock of her life when she learns that she is the heir to the throne of a small European country called Genovia.

While she toys with the idea of whether she should continue her life in San Francisco or step up as princess, she forms a bond with her paternal grandmother and Queen of Genovia Queen Clarisse Renaldi (Julie Andrews).

The Disney movie also stars Hector Elizondo as Joe, Heather Matarazzo as Lilly Moscovitz, Robert Schwartzman as Michael Moscovitz and Mandy Moore as Lana Thomas, among others and is directed by Garry Marshall.

A sequel, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, was released in 2004.

Watch here.

(Hero and Featured Image Credit: Prime Video)