A round up of the most inspiring podcasts of 2022 so far

Listening to podcasts is a great way of putting your hearing senses to exercise and honing the art of listening, be it for enjoying some leisure time with yourself or when you crave sanity at work. Additionally, it empowers you with the freedom to multitask, giving wings to your imagination to evolve with fun, entertainment and knowledge. So, we have created a list of the best podcasts of 2022 for you.
Many podcast listeners would agree that it is one of the easiest ways to keep the mind engaged. With a range of topics, including psychology, politics, science, empowerment, ethics, entrepreneurship, finance, social issues, culture, movies, TV series and music, podcasts offer something to all kinds of listeners.
Moreover, 2022 has some of the best podcasts delivered by podcasters from around the globe which you can binge-listen to before the year ends. While some older ones, such as TED Talks Daily and Maintenance Phase, had renewed seasons in 2022, new podcasts you should add to your list include Run-Through with Vogue and Normal Gossip. But have you wondered what podcasting is and how it works? Let’s have a look.
What is a podcast and how does it work?
Podcasts are digital audio content distributed over the internet using a podcast hosting service. These services automate the production of RSS feeds and keep all podcast broadcasts in one place. Each episode of the podcaster is listed on these feeds. In order for listeners to access them, podcasters can automatically publish the RSS feed to podcast directories as well.
A podcast directory is a tool that allows users to find, download and listen to podcasts. A subscriber’s RSS feed automatically refreshes their device with new episodes once they are released.
The process of making a podcast is simple. An MP3 file can be created from a digital audio file and uploaded to a hosting platform or other service provider by a podcaster. The MP3 file’s URL is added as an enclosure within an XML tag in an RSS Extensible Markup Language document.
A content aggregator, such as AllTop or Feedly, accepts podcast registrations and adds them to its directories. Although audio files are typically used in podcasts, the same procedure may be used to create and distribute image, text and video files.
Here is a list of the best podcasts of 2022 which you can add to your wishlist
Jump To / Table of Contents
- The Guilty Feminist
- The Michelle Obama Podcast
- Maintenance Phase
- Philosophy Bites
- In the Dark
- TED Talks Daily
- Gender Reveal
- Good Life Project
- Sentimental Garbage
- Normal Gossip
- Scam Goddess
- All Fantasy Everything
- How To Do Everything
- The Run-Through with Vogue
- Death of an Artist
- Celebrity Memoir Book Club
Hosted by comedian Deborah Frances-White, this one is an iconic feminist podcast. She and her guest approach their topic with the utmost compassion, quick wit and the courage to acknowledge that they are not liable to answer questions that contradicts with some of the more intimidating and dogmatic forms of feminist ideology.
The Guilty Feminist was awarded gold at the British Podcast Awards, and Lifestyle and Culture award from PodBible.
(Image credit: The Guilty Feminist)
In her podcast, former First Lady of the US Michelle Obama delves into an intense conversation with her close friends, family and coworkers to discuss the relationships in our life that shape who we are. Listening to it will make you realise that their lives are not too different from ours.
( Image credit: Mandel Ngan/AFP)
Hosted by Aubrey Gordon and Michael Hobbes, Maintenance Phase busts several myths about junk science, health and wellness in popular American society. Some of the most discussed topics include fad diets such as the Keto diet, the Presidential Fitness Test and the Weight Watchers (diet).
(Image credit: Maintenance Phase/Apple Podcasts)
Philosophy Bites’ hosts, Nigel Warburton and David Edmonds, speak with well-known modern philosophers about a variety of intriguing topics, including Transformative Experiences, Civic Bargain, Human authenticity, Development of AI and Ethics, Unmodified Bodies and Consequentialism.
Oxford University Press has released two books — Philosophy Bites and Philosophy Bites Again — based on the series.
(Image credit: Philosophy Bites/ApplePodcast)
The US legal system is placed on trial in this podcast hosted by Madeleine Baran. It comprises two seasons, which broadcast high-profile cases, their proceedings and the activities, conduct in investigating, and prosecuting these cases. Rigorous investigative journalism and dramatic mystery are highlights of In the Dark, which will keep you hooked.
(Image credit: In the dark/Apple Podcasts)
A podcast presented by journalist Elise Hu on provocative insights from the world’s top thinkers and innovators on every topic imaginable — from artificial intelligence to zoology and everything else in between. Listening to the episodes on TED Talks, you can derive some food for thought to broaden your horizons and secure your curiosity by learning something new.
(Image credit: Ted Talks Daily/Apple Podcasts)
Hosted by journalist and educator Tuck Woodstock, Gender Reveal features interviews with a wide range of trans, nonbinary and two-spirit individuals to examine the expansive diversity of trans experiences. The podcast is surely a guidebook for anybody who yearns to explore and is keen on learning about gender.
(Image credit: Gender Reveal/Apple Podcasts)
A podcast where host Jonathan Fields has a compelling conversation on how to live a fully engaged, fiercely connected and purpose-filled life in inspirational, private and disarmingly candid talks. They ensure that you get an insight into how consequences in life are to be dealt.
(Image credit: The Good Life Project/Apple Podcasts)
Caroline O’Donoghue is the host of Sentimental Garbage, which focuses on “culture we love but that society sometimes makes us feel ashamed of,” states the podcast’s official synopsis on Spotify. It offers a harsh re-evaluation of vast swaths of culture that have never received a fair go.
(Image credit: Sentimental Garbage/Apple Podcasts)
The spicy, odd, humorous and absolutely commonplace speculations about individuals you’ll never know or encounter are delivered by Normal Gossip. Every episode of the podcast dissects rumours or tales. Host Kelsey McKinney engages guests in conversation over humorous gossip shared by readers, delving into their decisions and personal lives on this podcast.
(Image credit: Normal Gossip/Apple Podcasts)
Actor and comedian Laci Mosley started Scam Goddess as a true-crime podcast that openly celebrates and dissects the most bizarre, tenacious and devious hustles ever recorded. Scammers like ‘the Deutschland Duper’ and ‘the Hoodwinking Hipster’ are brought to light in this ‘comedy-con’ investigation. Each week, along with some of your favourite comedians, they keep you informed about current scams, delve into the newest ones and dissect old ones.
(Image credit: Scam Goddess /Apple Podcasts)
This podcast features stand-up comic Ian Karmel and his comedic pals, drafting everything from fictitious athletes to Seinfeld characters to sandwiches. The discussions may become rather animated, keeping the humour quotient high, but are worth your attention in your leisure time.
(Image credit: All Fantasy Everything/Apple Podcasts)
One of the best podcasts of 2022, How To Do Everything is hosted by Mike Danforth and Ian Chillag. It is a half-advice and half-guide podcast that intends to answer all your questions — from how to passionately defend weasels, how to lie your way through a golf debate, and even, as its official synopsis states, “how to find water in the desert.”
(Image Credit: How to do everything/Apple Podcasts)
A brand-new podcast released on 11 November 2022 soon became famous. It celebrates the spirit of discovery and features the most riveting news and opinion from the fields of culture, politics, sports and, of course, fashion. The Run-Through with Vogue uncovers red carpet and runway events, political and cultural happenings, and highlights notable fashion achievements.
(Image credit: The Run-Through with Vogue/Apple Podcasts)
The podcast by Helen Molesworth deep-dives into the investigations of the death of Cuban-American artist Ana Mendieta and famous sculptor and her husband Carl Andre’s involvement in her murder. Death of an Artist introduces listeners to one of the most famous couples in the art world and how the murder investigation was buried for more than 35 years.
(Image credit: Death of an artist/ApplePodcasts)
Hosted by New York comedians Claire Parker and Ashley Hamilton, the podcast encapsulates the finest aspects of your favourite celebrities as they read out their memoirs. These are filled with gossip, chatty dissections of celebrity news and a tonne of razor-sharp wit.
(Image credit: Celebrity Memoir Book Club/Apple Podcasts)