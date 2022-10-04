11 thrilling serial killer documentaries to watch on Netflix right now

If you’re someone who loves bingeing on spine-chilling true crime documentaries on Netflix into the wee hours of the night, we’ve got you covered with this compilation of the best shows to watch.

Infamous and sensationalised serial killers, from Jeffrey Dahmer to Ted Bundy and Richard Ramirez (Night Stalker), have fascinated people for years with their prevalence in the news and entertainment sections, feeding the public’s appetite for the macabre. So it’s no surprise that many serial killer documentaries and true crime mysteries have been produced around them and their terrifying exploits. The fact that these stories are rooted in reality — and could happen to essentially anyone — also makes them all the more frightening. Dahmer’s case, in particular, has seen some renewed interest lately, due to the release of Netflix’s TV series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story which charts his murderous journey. Also based on his life is an upcoming docuseries titled Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, which premieres on October 7 2022.

As we eagerly await the latter, what better place than Netflix to binge-watch the best and most gruesome serial killer and true crime documentaries? From The Nilsen Tapes, The Ripper, The Sons of Sam and Catching Killers, among others, audiences are spoilt for choice. Read on for our recommendations, which will keep you on the edge of your seat and riveted to the very end.

The best serial killer documentaries to catch on Netflix:

(Main and featured image: Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes/Netflix/IMDb)